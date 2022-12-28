Tuesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Apache Junction 37, Superior 36
Cactus 79, Phoenix Browne 43
Camp Verde 52, Pinon 48
Combine Academy, N.C. 71, Dream City Christian High School 61
Gilbert Highland 80, Liberty 70
Goodyear Estrella Foothills 59, Glendale Mountain Ridge 40
Keams Canyon Hopi 48, Lee Williams High School 43
Lee Williams High School 60, Red Mesa 15
Lincoln 72, Canyon View 51
Mesa 64, Springfield, Ill. 53
Mesa Dobson 43, Corona Del Sol 42
Parker 69, Walden Grove 49
Phoenix Central 60, Los Lunas, N.M. 59
Phoenix Moon Valley 63, Mesa Skyline 21
Pima 75, Duncan 33
Poston Butte 67, Camp Verde 56
Poston Butte 79, Wickenburg 23
Prescott 66, Tucson Catalina Foothills 50
Safford 61, Morenci 53
Scottsdale Saguaro 60, Glendale Apollo 57
St. Augustine Catholic 60, Peoria Centennial 48
St. David 63, St. Johns 51
Thatcher 72, Ft. Thomas 41
Vail Cienega 53, Mesa Desert Ridge 43
Valley Vista 78, Tempe 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
