Tuesday's Scores

 2 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Apache Junction 37, Superior 36

Cactus 79, Phoenix Browne 43

Camp Verde 52, Pinon 48

Combine Academy, N.C. 71, Dream City Christian High School 61

Gilbert Highland 80, Liberty 70

Goodyear Estrella Foothills 59, Glendale Mountain Ridge 40

Keams Canyon Hopi 48, Lee Williams High School 43

Lee Williams High School 60, Red Mesa 15

Lincoln 72, Canyon View 51

Mesa 64, Springfield, Ill. 53

Mesa Dobson 43, Corona Del Sol 42

Parker 69, Walden Grove 49

Phoenix Central 60, Los Lunas, N.M. 59

Phoenix Moon Valley 63, Mesa Skyline 21

Pima 75, Duncan 33

Poston Butte 67, Camp Verde 56

Poston Butte 79, Wickenburg 23

Prescott 66, Tucson Catalina Foothills 50

Safford 61, Morenci 53

Scottsdale Saguaro 60, Glendale Apollo 57

St. Augustine Catholic 60, Peoria Centennial 48

St. David 63, St. Johns 51

Thatcher 72, Ft. Thomas 41

Vail Cienega 53, Mesa Desert Ridge 43

Valley Vista 78, Tempe 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Thursday’s Scores

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 75, LeSueur-Henderson 49. Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 53, Red Rock Central 24. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 67, Tri-City United 45. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Branch scores as South Dakota downs St. Thomas 92-84

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Miles Brach’s points helped South Dakota defeat St. Thomas 92-84 on Thursday night. Branch went of from the field for the Coyotes (6-8, 1-1 Summit League). Tasos Kamateros scored 21 points and added six rebounds. Kruz Perrott-Hunt was 7 of 14 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) to finish with 19 points. Andrew Rohde finished with 22 points and five assists for the Tommies (11-5, 2-1). Parker Bjorklund added 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for St. Thomas. Brooks Allen also had 17 points. Both teams play again on Saturday. South Dakota hosts Western Illinois and St. Thomas travels to play South Dakota State.
BROOKINGS, SD
Allegri scores 19, Eastern Washington beats Montana 87-80

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Angelo Allegri scored 19 points as Eastern Washington beat Montana 87-80 on Thursday. Allegri added five rebounds and six assists for the Eagles (7-7). Dane Erikstrup scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Ethan Price shot 5 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points. The Grizzlies (6-7) were led in scoring by Josh Bannan, who finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Dischon Thomas added 20 points for Montana. In addition, Aanen Moody had 17 points, four assists and five steals. Both teams play on Saturday. Eastern Washington visits Montana State while Montana hosts Idaho.
CHENEY, WA
Robinson scores 17 to lead BYU to 69-49 romp over Pacific

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jaxson Robinson had 17 points in BYU’s 69-49 win over Pacific on Thursday night. Robinson added six rebounds for the Cougars (11-5). Spencer Johnson finished with 15 points to help BYU earn its sixth straight victory. The Tigers (7-9) were led by Keylan Boone with 19 points. Luke Avdalovic scored nine. BYU took the lead with 12:04 left in the first half and did not relinquish it.
PROVO, UT
Abmas scores 32 as Oral Roberts downs Omaha 92-89

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Max Abmas’ 32 points led Oral Roberts past Omaha 92-89 on Thursday. Abmas had seven assists and three steals for the Golden Eagles (11-3). Patrick Mwamba added 13 points while going 5 of 8 from the field, and he also had eight rebounds and three steals. Issac McBride was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to finish with 12 points. The Golden Eagles picked up their eighth straight victory.
OMAHA, NE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona, Arizona State men's and women's basketball heading toward first showdown

It's been a while since the Arizona State and University of Arizona men have played for more than just bragging rights. The Wildcats have had the upper hand while the Sun Devils have been mired near the bottom of the Pac-12 standings. But when the two will square off at noon on Saturday at Desert Financial Arena, more will be at stake than in years past. ...
TEMPE, AZ
Grand Canyon turns back Cal Baptist 73-59 in WAC opener

PHOENIX (AP) — Rayshon Harrison scored 16 points to guide Grand Canyon past California Baptist 73-59 in a Western Athletic Conference opener on Thursday night. Harrison added seven rebounds for the Antelopes (10-4). Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 13 points with five rebounds and three steals. Noah Baumann recorded 10 points. Joe Quintana finished with 14 points to lead the Lancers (8-6). Taran Armstrong added 10 points and four assists. Up next for Grand Canyon is a matchup Thursday with Sam Houston on the road. Cal Baptist visits Seattle U on Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ
Belo scores 19 as Montana State downs Idaho 72-58

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jubrile Belo scored 19 points as Montana State beat Idaho 72-58 in a Big Sky Conference opener on Thursday. Belo added eight rebounds for the Bobcats (8-6). Tyler Patterson scored 17 points, going 6 of 11 (5 for 9 from distance). Raequan Battle was 5 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 13 points. Divant’e Moffitt led the way for the Vandals (6-8) with 19 points and four assists. Idaho also got 11 points and 11 rebounds from Nigel Burris. In addition, Trey Smith finished with 10 points. Both teams next play Saturday. Montana State hosts Eastern Washington while Idaho visits Montana.
BOZEMAN, MT
Mackenzie has 25, Idaho State tops Northern Arizona 79-53

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Brock Mackenzie scored 25 points as Idaho State beat Northern Arizona 79-53 on Thursday. Mackenzie shot 10 for 14, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Bengals (4-10). Miguel Tomley scored 13 points and added nine rebounds. Brayden Parker finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points. Carson Towt led the way for the Lumberjacks (4-10) with 15 points. Xavier Fuller added 13 points for Northern Arizona. In addition, Jalen Cole had 10 points. Both teams next play Saturday. Idaho State hosts Northern Colorado while Northern Arizona visits Weber State.
POCATELLO, ID
Small's 19 lead Utah Valley over Sam Houston 80-64

OREM, Utah (AP) — Tahj Small scored 19 points as Utah Valley beat Sam Houston 80-64 in a Western Athletic Conference opener on Thursday night. Small shot 8 for 14, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Wolverines (10-4). Le’Tre Darthard scored 15 points while going 5 of 14 (4 for 12 from distance). Justin Harmon was 4 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points. The Wolverines picked up their seventh straight win. Qua Grant finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Bearkats (10-3). Jaden Ray added 13 points and two steals for Sam Houston. In addition, Donte Powers finished with 10 points. Both teams next play Saturday. Utah Valley hosts Utah Tech while Sam Houston visits New Mexico State.
OREM, UT
Jones powers Weber State to 81-72 win over Northern Colorado

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dillon Jones scored 26 points as Weber State beat Northern Colorado 81-72 in a Big Sky Conference opener on Thursday night. Jones added 13 rebounds and six assists for the Wildcats (6-8). Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 15 points with five rebounds, while Alex Tew scored 10. The Bears (5-8) were led by Dalton Knecht with 22 points. Daylen Kountz added 18 points, while Matt Johnson scored 10. Both teams next play Saturday. Weber State hosts Northern Arizona while Northern Colorado visits Idaho State.
OGDEN, UT
Tarleton State earns 70-63 win over UT Arlington to open WAC

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lue Williams’ 21 points helped Tarleton State defeat UT Arlington 70-63 on Thursday to open Western Athletic Conference play. Williams also contributed three steals for the Texans (7-6). Tiger Booker scored 15 points, going 4 of 7 and 7 of 11 from the free throw line. Shakur Daniel shot 2 of 4 from the field and 6 for 10 from the line to finish with 11 points. The Mavericks (5-9) were led in scoring by Kyron Gibson, who finished with 15 points. Chendall Weaver added 11 points for UT Arlington. In addition, Brandon Walker had 10 points and six rebounds. Both teams play again on Saturday. Tarleton State visits Abilene Christian and UT Arlington hosts SFA.
ARLINGTON, TX
