Tuesday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blythewood 65, Manning 46
Camden 62, W.J. Keenan 42
Crestwood 66, Baptist Hill 11
Fountain Inn 57, Berea 27
Hammond 50, Irmo 41
Heathwood Hall 58, Concord First Assembly, N.C. 50
Lawndale Burns, N.C. 51, Chesnee 45
Legacy 47, Green Level, N.C. 30
Powdersville 48, Stephens County, Ga. 28
South Pointe 59, Lower Richland 46
Trinity Byrnes School 51, Hartsville 48
Wade Hampton (G) 51, Loganville, Ga. 43
West Florence 44, Lee Central 40
Wheeler, Ga. 65, Indian Land 44
Whitwell, Tenn. 55, Blacksburg 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0