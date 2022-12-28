ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blythewood 65, Manning 46

Camden 62, W.J. Keenan 42

Crestwood 66, Baptist Hill 11

Fountain Inn 57, Berea 27

Hammond 50, Irmo 41

Heathwood Hall 58, Concord First Assembly, N.C. 50

Lawndale Burns, N.C. 51, Chesnee 45

Legacy 47, Green Level, N.C. 30

Powdersville 48, Stephens County, Ga. 28

South Pointe 59, Lower Richland 46

Trinity Byrnes School 51, Hartsville 48

Wade Hampton (G) 51, Loganville, Ga. 43

West Florence 44, Lee Central 40

Wheeler, Ga. 65, Indian Land 44

Whitwell, Tenn. 55, Blacksburg 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

James scores 23 as Presbyterian knocks off Campbell 82-72

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Crosby James scored 23 points to help Presbyterian defeat Campbell 82-72 on Thursday night. James shot 8 for 14 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line for the Blue Hose (5-9). Jalen Forrest was 5 of 12 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line to add 16 points. Owen McCormack was 4 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points. The Fighting Camels (5-8) were led in scoring by Ricky Clemons, who finished with 18 points and two steals. Campbell also got 17 points and six rebounds from Jay Pal. Joshua Lusane also recorded 11 points and two blocks. ___
CLINTON, SC
The Associated Press

Finch scores 14 as Georgia Southern downs S. Alabama 64-50

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Jalen Finch scored 14 points as Georgia Southern beat South Alabama 64-50 on Thursday night. Finch had five rebounds and five assists for the Eagles (8-6). Kaden Archie scored 12 points while going 5 of 11 and 2 of 6 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Tyren Moore was 4 of 10 shooting (1 for 6 from distance) to finish with nine points. Isaiah Moore led the way for the Jaguars (6-7) with 15 points and five assists. South Alabama also got 14 points and two steals from Tyrell Jones. In addition, Owen White had 11 points. Both teams next play Saturday. Georgia Southern visits Coastal Carolina and South Alabama visits Georgia State.
STATESBORO, GA
BlueDevilCountry

Duke assistant shows up for elite 2024 target

IMG Academy (Fla.) small forward Bryson Tucker recently listed the Duke basketball program among his most active suitors. And at the Chick-fil-A Classic in Lexington, S.C., on Wednesday evening, Blue Devil assistant coach Amile Jefferson proved as much by showing up courtside to watch the 6-foot-7, ...
DURHAM, NC
The Associated Press

Langlais' 15 help South Carolina Upstate beat Winthrop 70-62

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Ahmir Langlais’ 15 points helped South Carolina Upstate defeat Winthrop 70-62 on Thursday night. Langlais added six rebounds for the Spartans (6-6). Justin Bailey shot 3 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to add 13 points. Trae Broadnax was 4 of 7 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points. The Eagles (5-9) were led in scoring by Cory Hightower, who finished with 16 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Kasen Harrison added 13 points for Winthrop. In addition, Kelton Talford finished with 10 points and two steals. These two teams both play Saturday. South Carolina Upstate visits Charleston Southern while Winthrop hosts UNC Asheville.
ROCK HILL, SC
On3.com

Karter Knox headlines Day 1 standouts of the Beach Ball Classic

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – Teams from across the country converged to Myrtle Beach for the 42nd Annual Beach Ball Classic. The flight situation prevented some west coast teams from making the trip, causing the tournament committee to scramble in the final hour, but the event went on. One of the opening night story lines was Spartanburg (SC) Dorman High handing Escondido (CA) Balboa School a 13-point loss.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
605K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy