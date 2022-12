SWANTON: Walter R. Medor, age 73, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at his home. Family and friends are invited to Walter’s Life Celebration events to include a visitation on Friday, January 6, 2022, from 4 – 7 pm and a Memorial Service on Saturday, January 7, 2022, at 11 am at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT 05488.

SWANTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO