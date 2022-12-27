FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lima News
Rhodes announces dean’s list for part-time students
LIMA — Rhodes State College announced its Dean’s List for part-time students. To be eligible, a student must be enrolled in at least six but not more than 11 credit hours and earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher. Honored students are: Anna Cotterman, Natalie Anne Freytag,...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 27-28
Honesti A. Buxton, 22, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 30 days jail. 29 days suspended. $150 fine. Tianna L. Hill, 27, of Lima, found guilty of DUS-FRA. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $0 fine. Mendo R. Love, 48, of Detroit,...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Dec. 16-21
Juan F. Pardo, 27, Leipsic, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He faces up to 12 months in prison and $2,500 in fines. Bond was modified to allow him to live in a residence in Napoleon while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 9 a.m. Feb. 2. The jury trial scheduled for Dec. 28 was vacated.
Lima News
Roundup: Bluffton advances to tourney title game
BLUFFTON — Marek Donaldson connected on eight 3-pointers as part of his 26-point effort in leading the host Pirates to a 70-54 Lewis Family McDonald’s Holiday Tournament boys high school basketball victory Thursday night against Cory-Rawson. Wade Ginther and Kaden Lora had 16 and 11 points respectively also...
Lima News
Water line break keeps Kalida kindergarten out Tuesday
KALIDA — A water line break will affect Kalida Elementary students. Kindergarteners at the school will not have class on Tuesday due to the break, which occurred on Wednesday evening. Only kindergarteners are affected because of the damage on that end of the building and the restoration that is...
Lima News
Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers
LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867)
Lima News
Malfunctioning stove causes fire at Lima apartment
LIMA — A malfunctioning stove started a fire at a north Lima residence on Friday afternoon. The Lima Fire Department responded to a call at about 12:39 p.m. at the apartment located at 2140 Lake Circle Drive. One adult and three children had to be evacuated from the residence...
Lima News
Teens For Christ reportedly terminates two employees
LIMA — Teens for Christ has reportedly terminated two employees who were placed on administrative leave in July, according to a brief letter sent to donors Friday. The letter did not name which employees were terminated, and board members did not immediately return a call from The Lima News to confirm the terminations Friday afternoon.
Lima News
John Grindrod: For some, the 2022 losses were far more personal
As we head into the start of another year with which we are all blessed, there’s always some accounting to be done as to what we’ve gained and what we’ve lost in the year now in the history books. Now, for most of us, hopefully, those gains...
Lima News
Roundup: Late bucket gives Perry boys hoops victory
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Ayden Simpson knocked down a shot to beat the final buzzer as Perry defeated Minster 41-39 in boys high school basketball Friday night. Isaiah Sanders had 13 points and Simpson and Zamere Daniel each scored 10 for the Commodores. Cole Albers had 12 points and Kole Richard scored 10 for the Wildcats.
Lima News
Bob Seggerson: A look at past eras of abundant basketball talent
When looking back on the basketball talent that our area has produced over the years, it’s possible to identify talent rich era’s that featured gifted individual players who led their schools on deep tournament runs to state. It appears that there is another strong wave of very young athletes on the horizon ready to make their own impact on our basketball history.
Comments / 0