Saint Paul, MN

fergusnow.com

Weekly MN Flu Update

(St. Paul, MN) — Flu activity in the state appears to be on the decline but the number of deaths continues to rise. The Minnesota Department of Health reports 154 people were hospitalized with influenza complications last week – down from 289 the previous week. The weekly update...
MINNESOTA STATE
fergusnow.com

Minnesota DNR Reminding Parents to Talk Ice Safety Danger

The Department of Natural Resources is encouraging Minnesota parents to talk ice safety with their kids over the holiday break. D-N-R ice safety coordinator Nicole Biagi warns that falls through the ice or into open water this time of year can turn tragic quickly, and each year result in serious injuries or deaths.
MINNESOTA STATE

