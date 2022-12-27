ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Wizards prevail 116-111 to snap 76ers' 8-game winning streak

By NOAH TRISTER
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3179hW_0jw7RQdB00

The Washington Wizards dug themselves quite a hole this month.

Now, they hope they're finally healthy enough to climb back into the playoff picture.

“We talked about it as a group — we've got to make up some ground,” coach Wes Unseld Jr. said before Tuesday night's game against Philadelphia. “There's got to be a sense of urgency as far as how we play.”

The Wizards seem to have taken that message to heart lately. Kristaps Porzingis scored 24 points, Bradley Beal added 19 and Washington ended the 76ers' eight-game winning streak with a 116-111 victory.

The Wizards withstood a 48-point effort by Joel Embiid and a 26-point, 13-assist performance by James Harden. Washington has rebounded from a 10-game losing streak by winning three of its last four, with victories over Phoenix, Sacramento and Philadelphia.

“That's a good team. They're better than what their record says,” Embiid said. “But that's not an excuse to lose against them. We just didn't have it tonight.”

The Wizards' improved health may have been short-lived. Beal missed the final 4:17 with what Unseld described as left hamstring soreness. It was a strain of the right hamstring that caused him to miss a couple weeks earlier this month.

The 76ers cut a 16-point deficit to one late in the game but couldn't overtake Washington. There were some ugly shot attempts by the Wizards without Beal on the floor, but they made enough plays defensively to hold on.

Embiid cut the lead to one when he threw down an alley-oop dunk from Harden, but Porzingis made a 3-pointer to make it 111-107. With 2:05 remaining, Embiid missed the first of two free throws — his only miss in 14 attempts from the line.

With the score 111-108, Embiid fell while driving and lost the ball out of bounds with 1:29 to play. About a minute later he again had the ball down three, and this time Washington's Deni Avdija reached in and knocked it away.

“I had a bad last two minutes,” Embiid said. “That was on me.”

The Wizards turned the ball over nine times in the first quarter and still led 32-30 despite 16 points by Embiid. Beal had 11 in the period.

“The biggest issue for me tonight was the turnovers,” Unseld said. “It's an area that we talked about pregame — we've been pretty good the last four to five games. They do a good job. They're handsy, they're physical.”

Washington took better care of the ball in the second, and the Wizards took their biggest lead of the game at 74-58 when Porzingis got a friendly bounce on a 3-pointer early in the third.

HIGH SCORER

It was the sixth time this season that Embiid reached 40 points in a game.

RETURNS

Avdija was back after missing two games with lower back soreness. He scored seven points in 20:01.

Rui Hachimura (14 points) was in his third game back for the Wizards following an ankle injury. Porzingis was in his second game back from a non-COVID-19 illness, and Delon Wright was in his second game back from a hamstring strain.

TIP-INS

76ers: Philadelphia was without Tyrese Maxey, who has been recovering from a broken left foot and hasn't played in over a month. ... Tobias Harris scored 15 points. ... The 76ers went 6 of 31 from 3-point range.

Wizards: Washington used 10 players, and they all played at least 14:23 and scored at least seven points. ... Kyle Kuzma scored 14 points. ... The Wizards finished with 18 turnovers.

UP NEXT

76ers: At New Orleans on Friday night.

Wizards: Host Phoenix on Wednesday night.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Williamson leads New Orleans against Philadelphia after 43-point showing

Philadelphia 76ers (20-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-12, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Philadelphia 76ers after Zion Williamson scored 43 points in the New Orleans Pelicans' 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Pelicans are 15-4 on their...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
DALLAS, TX
InsideTheHeat

Eastern Conference Recap, Dec. 28: Giannis Antetokounmpo and DeMar DeRozan’s Overtime Battle Ends in Chicago Bulls Win

The Milwaukee Bucks are slowly moving down the Eastern Conference standings after four consecutive losses. The latest came in overtime against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night. The Bucks were without Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, leaving Giannis Antetokounmpo to put up an MVP-level performance. He finished with 45 points, 22 rebounds and seven assists.
FOX Sports

Wizards face the Magic, look for 4th straight victory

Washington Wizards (15-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-23, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Orlando. The Magic are 2-4 in division play. Orlando ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds...
ORLANDO, FL
chatsports.com

NBA GAMETHREAD: L.A. Lakers (14-20) @ Miami HEAT (17-17)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (17-17) host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-20) at the FTX Arena on Wednesday night. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler return for the Heat, while Kyle Lowry is out for personal reasons. Anthony Davis is out for the Lakers, but LeBron James is available.
MIAMI, FL
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
79K+
Followers
120K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy