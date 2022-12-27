Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Suns Need To Make Big Trade to Compete for TitleAnthony DiMoroPhoenix, AZ
14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensGilbert, AZ
2022 Mesa Book Festival SuccessfulSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Related
MLive.com
Michigan football players quizzed on their Jim Harbaugh knowledge
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Jim Harbaugh has spent a lot of time around his players. How well do they know him?. We’re not talking about what Harbaugh is like as a person. Can the Wolverines answer trivia about their head coach?. MLive attempted to find out at Thursday’s media day...
MLive.com
Michigan wide receiver interviews his teammates at Fiesta Bowl media day
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- A.J. Henning, a junior wide receiver for Michigan, didn’t have a football in his hands at Thursday’s media day to preview the Fiesta Bowl. He had a microphone, and he moved around the hotel ballroom interviewing teammates. Who has the best facial hair?. Which coach...
MLive.com
Michigan QB Alan Bowman will try to win a national title, then transfer
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Alan Bowman ascended the stairs to the second floor of Schembechler Hall and knocked on a door that was already open. The player/coach relationship has elements of child/parent and employee/boss. Bowman was a bit nervous approaching Jim Harbaugh’s office. The head coach was sitting at his...
MLive.com
Former star QB turns heartbreak into inspirational story for Michigan football
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- In 2018, then-Michigan offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton was in the Phoenix area looking for a quarterback. He went to see Tyler Shuck, the top-rated prospect in the state that year, who ended up at Oregon. He checked in on Jack Plummer, who landed at Purdue. And since he was in the area, he stopped by Pinnacle High School to confirm that the top quarterback in the 2019 class, Spencer Rattler, was still committed to Oklahoma. He was.
MLive.com
7 Great Lakes? TCU players know Michigan football, but what about the actual state?
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The TCU football players have been studying the Michigan football team for weeks. But how much do they know about the state of Michigan?. As it turns out, not all that much. On Thursday, they were asked a handful of questions about the Mitten State. Among them:
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan vs. TCU (12/31/22): Free live stream, kickoff time, channel
Game day is finally here. It’s been a long wait for Michigan vs. TCU, allowing the anticipation to build for the first-ever meeting between the programs. Watch the Michigan Wolverines on FuboTV (7-day free trial) The stakes are high. The matchup comes in the Fiesta Bowl, part of this...
MLive.com
Central Michigan shocks Michigan 63-61 on 3-pointer in final minute
ANN ARBOR – Happy New Year indeed. Central Michigan closed out the 2022 portion of its basketball season Thursday by recoding one of its biggest victories in years. The Chippewas came to Crisler Arena having lost their previous four games and with just three victories in 25 all-time meetings against Michigan.
MLive.com
One Michigan football standout has acting ambitions
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- If professional football doesn’t work out for Mike Morris, or even if it does, there’s always a career acting. The defensive end who leads Michigan in sacks this season has recently starred in a pair of commercials for a Michigan-based law firm. He appeared in school plays in high school.
MLive.com
Rebounding continues to be a problem for Michigan after loss to Central Michigan
ANN ARBOR – Michigan will have plenty of things to work on before the Wolverines return to the court New Year’s Day against Maryland. Rebounding will be at the top of the list. The Wolverines’ performance off the glass was a glaring weakness Thursday in a 63-61 home...
MLive.com
College Football Playoff picks for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of the College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah make their picks for the playoff semifinals -- No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU. Will Michigan run all over TCU? Or could...
MLive.com
Wolverine Confidential: Mike Morris’ health status, Mazi Smith, and more
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- It was another busy day here in the greater Phoenix arena as Michigan and TCU prepare to clash in the College Football Playoff on Saturday. Both teams met with the media again on Wednesday. We spoke to Michigan’s key defensive players and co-defensive coordinators Jesse Minter and...
MLive.com
Michigan State beats Buffalo by 21 to close non-conference play
EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s return to full strength wasn’t without its rocky moments. But the Spartans finished 2022 with a 21-point win and now take some momentum and a four-game win streak into Big Ten play next week. The Spartans had balanced scoring and strong defense...
MLive.com
Ohio State will stay aggressive on D, even after Michigan’s explosive plays
ATLANTA — It was Jim Knowles’ call, the zero blitz against Michigan that left Ohio State football cornerback Cam Brown in a do-or-die situation a long the sideline. Brown didn’t — make the tackle, that is — and Cornelius Johnson raced off for a 69-yard touchdown that opened a 45-23 victory at Ohio Stadium. That was the first of five explosive touchdowns for the Wolverines that day. A month and several hundred miles away, they still hang in the backdrop of the Buckeyes’ preparation to face Georgia in a Peach Bowl playoff semifinal on Saturday.
MLive.com
Michigan vs. TCU prediction & expert picks - 2022 NCAAF Fiesta Bowl
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The break between the end of the college football regular season and the College Football Playoff always feels like forever, but now all...
MLive.com
Junior Colson: From an orphanage in Haiti to Michigan’s top tackler
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Junior Colson calls Michigan teammate Mike Sainristil his Haitian brother, but Sainristil has been holding out on some home cooking. When Sainristil’s mom has visited Ann Arbor and cooked for him, Colson hasn’t been invited. “It’s on him,” Colson said, unable to mask his ever-present...
allsportstucson.com
Arizona rolls past Arizona State in conference opener
No. 18 Arizona defeated Arizona State 84-66, outscoring the Sun Devils 56-28 in the paint, in front of 9,495 fans at McKale Center on Thursday night. “Great win. Whenever you beat your rival, I think it’s really good, and I think we had a great crowd tonight,” Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said. “I didn’t know what to expect because I don’t know how many people were on Christmas break, but to have 10,000 people here at this time on Dec. 29, I think it was really good.”
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: Looking jagged and New Year’s fireworks
EAST LANSING – Michigan State finished its non-conference slate with a 21-point win, but as always Tom Izzo is worried about what’s next. The Spartans beat Buffalo, 89-68, on Friday night at the Breslin Center. Now, it’s on to Big Ten play, where Izzo is worried that some of his team’s mistakes will prove costly.
MLive.com
NCAAB picks: Central Michigan vs. Michigan prediction for Thu, 12/29
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan Wolverines are 7-4 to start the year, and they will host the 4-8 Central Michigan Chippewas for an interstate basketball game...
Big plays, historic seasons highlight 2022 Flint-area sports photos
FLINT, MI — The spirit of the game. The fans in the stands roaring louder as they cheer on their home team. The cheerleaders. The parents. The coaches. And especially the athletes. Many teams made historic runs in their program’s histories in Flint and Genesee County, and we had...
MLive.com
What would an Ohio State vs. Michigan national championship game look like?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kirk Herbstreit can’t even think about it yet. Ahead of this weekend’s College Football Playoff semifinals, Ohio State and Michigan fans are preparing for history. Only one win each separates college football’s greatest rivalry from the sport’s biggest prize.
Comments / 0