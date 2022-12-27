ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

MLive.com

Michigan football players quizzed on their Jim Harbaugh knowledge

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Jim Harbaugh has spent a lot of time around his players. How well do they know him?. We’re not talking about what Harbaugh is like as a person. Can the Wolverines answer trivia about their head coach?. MLive attempted to find out at Thursday’s media day...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan QB Alan Bowman will try to win a national title, then transfer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Alan Bowman ascended the stairs to the second floor of Schembechler Hall and knocked on a door that was already open. The player/coach relationship has elements of child/parent and employee/boss. Bowman was a bit nervous approaching Jim Harbaugh’s office. The head coach was sitting at his...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Former star QB turns heartbreak into inspirational story for Michigan football

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- In 2018, then-Michigan offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton was in the Phoenix area looking for a quarterback. He went to see Tyler Shuck, the top-rated prospect in the state that year, who ended up at Oregon. He checked in on Jack Plummer, who landed at Purdue. And since he was in the area, he stopped by Pinnacle High School to confirm that the top quarterback in the 2019 class, Spencer Rattler, was still committed to Oklahoma. He was.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Central Michigan shocks Michigan 63-61 on 3-pointer in final minute

ANN ARBOR – Happy New Year indeed. Central Michigan closed out the 2022 portion of its basketball season Thursday by recoding one of its biggest victories in years. The Chippewas came to Crisler Arena having lost their previous four games and with just three victories in 25 all-time meetings against Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

One Michigan football standout has acting ambitions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- If professional football doesn’t work out for Mike Morris, or even if it does, there’s always a career acting. The defensive end who leads Michigan in sacks this season has recently starred in a pair of commercials for a Michigan-based law firm. He appeared in school plays in high school.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State beats Buffalo by 21 to close non-conference play

EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s return to full strength wasn’t without its rocky moments. But the Spartans finished 2022 with a 21-point win and now take some momentum and a four-game win streak into Big Ten play next week. The Spartans had balanced scoring and strong defense...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Ohio State will stay aggressive on D, even after Michigan’s explosive plays

ATLANTA — It was Jim Knowles’ call, the zero blitz against Michigan that left Ohio State football cornerback Cam Brown in a do-or-die situation a long the sideline. Brown didn’t — make the tackle, that is — and Cornelius Johnson raced off for a 69-yard touchdown that opened a 45-23 victory at Ohio Stadium. That was the first of five explosive touchdowns for the Wolverines that day. A month and several hundred miles away, they still hang in the backdrop of the Buckeyes’ preparation to face Georgia in a Peach Bowl playoff semifinal on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

Michigan vs. TCU prediction & expert picks - 2022 NCAAF Fiesta Bowl

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The break between the end of the college football regular season and the College Football Playoff always feels like forever, but now all...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Junior Colson: From an orphanage in Haiti to Michigan’s top tackler

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Junior Colson calls Michigan teammate Mike Sainristil his Haitian brother, but Sainristil has been holding out on some home cooking. When Sainristil’s mom has visited Ann Arbor and cooked for him, Colson hasn’t been invited. “It’s on him,” Colson said, unable to mask his ever-present...
ANN ARBOR, MI
allsportstucson.com

Arizona rolls past Arizona State in conference opener

No. 18 Arizona defeated Arizona State 84-66, outscoring the Sun Devils 56-28 in the paint, in front of 9,495 fans at McKale Center on Thursday night. “Great win. Whenever you beat your rival, I think it’s really good, and I think we had a great crowd tonight,” Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said. “I didn’t know what to expect because I don’t know how many people were on Christmas break, but to have 10,000 people here at this time on Dec. 29, I think it was really good.”
TUCSON, AZ
MLive.com

NCAAB picks: Central Michigan vs. Michigan prediction for Thu, 12/29

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan Wolverines are 7-4 to start the year, and they will host the 4-8 Central Michigan Chippewas for an interstate basketball game...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI

