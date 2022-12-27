ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

North Salinas residents frustrated with lack of county and city action to prevent yearly flooding

By Karl Cooke
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dCaT6_0jw7KVDz00

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- In less than 12 hours, North Salinas streets experienced almost a foot of water after a nearby creek in the Bolsa Knolls area overflooded.

You can see several homes in the area experiencing severe flooding. This should continue to be a problem throughout the weeks as the storm is slated to persist almost daily.

People in the area say they deal with this often when it rains—feeling like more needs to be done to stop the creek from flooding the creek and neighborhood from flooding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gPyj6_0jw7KVDz00

"Have you ever been in a fight and you start crying because you're so angry? Before the fight? Okay, that's where I am at," said Francisco Ramon Maciel, who has lived in his home on Paul Avenue since 1997.

He lives in unincorporated Monterey County and says nothing is being done to stop the flooding. Adding, "This is the worst one (storm) since the 97 one."

“So I woke up at six before I walked the street, and I saw that the water from the fields was already starting to come into this our streets," said Maciel. "So I started knocking on the neighbors, and about 7:00 a.m., it just started filling up.”

When we asked Monterey County about the resident's concerns, a spokesperson said when the county water resource agency did their pre-winter storm inspection, their portion of the culverts was clear.

“The creek back there, the county doesn't clean it. It's been over ten years since somebody has cleaned back there," said Maciel. "But they do collect their taxes. The creek doesn't get cleaned, it's overgrown. And nobody call and nobody comes in, helps.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sH04p_0jw7KVDz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kzuy6_0jw7KVDz00

The County also added that they are not sure who is responsible for the flooded area and referred us to the City of Salinas. Salinas told KION that County Public Works is responsible for this area.

County Public Works and Salinas Public Works will work in the area to ensure homes are not damaged.

The post North Salinas residents frustrated with lack of county and city action to prevent yearly flooding appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Highway 1 along Big Sur coast closed after multiple rockslides

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV)- There is currently a full closure of Highway 1 after multiple reported rockslides, per Caltrans. Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County. There is no estimate for reopening. Highway 1 was initially closed late Friday after a slide The post Highway 1 along Big Sur coast closed after multiple rockslides appeared first on KION546.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Storm puts San Jose on flood watch

As the South Bay braces for a storm being fueled by an atmospheric river this weekend, San Jose residents are on alert for potential flooding. San Jose should expect up to half of an inch of rain overnight Friday and up to one inch Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service has issued a flood watch through this time period. Meteorologist Rick Canepa said San Jose could see flooding and some shallow landslides along waterways.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

South Bay Officials Warn Unhoused Should Find Higher Grounds Before Next Storm

The ongoing series of storms has not only made life miserable for those without a roof over their heads, in some cases it's become a matter of life and death. Over the past week, the harsh weather has claimed the lives of at least five unohoused people in the South Bay and now, San Jose is warning those living along waterways to find higher ground before the next storm arrives.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Road closed due to mudslides in the area

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) CHP Hollister Gilroy confirmed on Thursday morning that Salinas Road is closed due to multiple mudslides in the area. Officers said that closure goes up to the Monterey County Border line. They also say that there are no homes damaged due to the mudslides. There is no estimated timeline of The post Salinas Road closed due to mudslides in the area appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Tina Nieto takes office as Monterey County Sheriff Friday

SALINAS, Calif. — There will be a new leader of the Monterey County Sheriff's Office come Friday evening. Tina Nieto, who was elected Sheriff-Coroner on Nov. 8, will assume the role immediately following Sheriff Steve Bernal's retirement at 5:00 p.m. Friday. Nieto was originally set to take office on...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose couple killed in Yosemite rockslide

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose couple was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials confirmed to KRON4. The victims were identified as Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35. Theocharous and Yang were married. The rockslide happened about a half-mile from Yosemite’s Arch Rock Entrance Station. Theocharous and […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Murphy Road closed due to overflow of water in Pajaro River

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey County officials announced on Wednesday that Murphy Road will be closed due to the overflow of water in the Pajaro River. There is no estimated timeline of when the road will reopen. County officials told KION that the road could be closed until next week with rain scheduled to hit The post Murphy Road closed due to overflow of water in Pajaro River appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Accident Involving Tesla in Monterey County

The California Highway Patrol recently reported a fatal pedestrian crash involving a Tesla Model 3 in Monterey County. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on southbound US-101 just south of Teague Avenue near King City, officials said. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash Involving Tesla in Monterey County. CHP traffic...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Both lanes of Northbound Highway 101 near Chualar reopened after earlier flooding

CHUALAR, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON DEC. 29, 2022 AT 4:12 PM: Caltrans said that both lanes of Northbound Highway 101 in Chualar have been reopened. The lanes reopened around 3:50 p.m. after there was reported flooding and debris on both lanes of the Highway. Original Story Caltrans District 5 announced they have shut down the The post Both lanes of Northbound Highway 101 near Chualar reopened after earlier flooding appeared first on KION546.
CHUALAR, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Sheriff Steve Bernal says goodbye to Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Sheriff Steve Bernal has served the people of Monterey County for the past eight years as sheriff. Friday, Dec. 30, he will retire after more than 20 years of service as a peace officer. Sheriff Bernal spoke with our Scott Rates on his career and what it has meant to be The post Sheriff Steve Bernal says goodbye to Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz County experiencing flood-related closures

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Several viewers and city officials have advised of the current storm's effects on people in Santa Cruz County. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said Buena Vista Drive has flooded and is closed on Tuesday in Watsonville. The Sheriff's Office also asks people to maintain weather awareness and prepare for The post Santa Cruz County experiencing flood-related closures appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Murphy Road has reopened but could be closed during the weekend

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON DEC. 28 AT 1:04 PM: Murphy Road has been reopened as water levels have decreased on the Pajaro River. Officials say that the road is expected to be closed this Friday but it is too soon to predict if a closure will take place. ORGINAL STORY Monterey County officials The post Murphy Road has reopened but could be closed during the weekend appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Man 'surfs' flooded streets of Aptos after atmospheric river

APTOS, Calif. — A viral video shows a man "surfing" flooded streets after a recent California storm originated in Aptos. A category 3 atmospheric river struck the Central Coast of California, flooding areas of Santa Cruz County. Residents in the Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos woke up to major flooding on Tuesday from relentless rain pouring down overnight.
APTOS, CA
KSBW.com

Major flooding hits Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos

APTOS, Calif. — Neighbors in the Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos woke up to major flooding on Tuesday from relentless rain pouring down overnight. “Definitely, last night and into the morning was the worst that I have ever seen it flooded out here. You could tell that it just poured all night, you could hear it on the roof,” said neighbor Tony Borba.
APTOS, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas big rigs struggle to meet state's green initiative

SALINAS, Calif. — The deadline to get older big rigs off the road is fast-approaching, and many trucking businesses, which keep the Salinas Valley's billion-dollar agriculture industry running, say the road to compliance has been frustrating, difficult — and for some impossible. In 2008, former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger...
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Animal Shelter discontinue night kennel service after finding in ineffective

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Hollister Animal Shelter announced it would discontinue night kennel service for public use beginning Dec. 30. This comes after the shelter was awarded $14,000 from a Best Friends Animal Society grant. After accepting this money, the shelter had to commit to implementing new skills, programs, and protocols to increase positive outcomes. The post Hollister Animal Shelter discontinue night kennel service after finding in ineffective appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

Heavy rain and gusty winds expected on Central Coast, flood watch in effect

SALINAS, Calif. — Residents of the Santa Cruz Mountains and Central Coast are being warned to prepare for heavy rain and the possibility of flooding tomorrow. According to weather projections, the region can expect 2-3 inches of rain in the Santa Cruz Mountains and 0.5-1 inch in most cities around the Central Coast, with smaller amounts expected in the Salinas Valley.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy