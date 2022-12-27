North Salinas residents frustrated with lack of county and city action to prevent yearly flooding

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- In less than 12 hours, North Salinas streets experienced almost a foot of water after a nearby creek in the Bolsa Knolls area overflooded.

You can see several homes in the area experiencing severe flooding. This should continue to be a problem throughout the weeks as the storm is slated to persist almost daily.

People in the area say they deal with this often when it rains—feeling like more needs to be done to stop the creek from flooding the creek and neighborhood from flooding.

"Have you ever been in a fight and you start crying because you're so angry? Before the fight? Okay, that's where I am at," said Francisco Ramon Maciel, who has lived in his home on Paul Avenue since 1997.

He lives in unincorporated Monterey County and says nothing is being done to stop the flooding. Adding, "This is the worst one (storm) since the 97 one."

“So I woke up at six before I walked the street, and I saw that the water from the fields was already starting to come into this our streets," said Maciel. "So I started knocking on the neighbors, and about 7:00 a.m., it just started filling up.”

When we asked Monterey County about the resident's concerns, a spokesperson said when the county water resource agency did their pre-winter storm inspection, their portion of the culverts was clear.

“The creek back there, the county doesn't clean it. It's been over ten years since somebody has cleaned back there," said Maciel. "But they do collect their taxes. The creek doesn't get cleaned, it's overgrown. And nobody call and nobody comes in, helps.”

The County also added that they are not sure who is responsible for the flooded area and referred us to the City of Salinas. Salinas told KION that County Public Works is responsible for this area.

County Public Works and Salinas Public Works will work in the area to ensure homes are not damaged.

