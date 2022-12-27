Read full article on original website
UnitedHealthcare, Upstate University Hospital temporarily extend contract affecting 20K patients
UnitedHealthcare is extending its contract with Syracuse, N.Y.-based Upstate University Hospital by two months as the sides look to avoid a coverage disruption for about 20,000 patients, syracuse.com reported Dec. 29. The contract was set to expire Dec. 31, but is now extended until Feb. 28, according to the report.
Judge recommends lower fee award in Humana data breach settlement
A Florida judge is recommending that lawyers who settled a class action lawsuit against Humana and healthcare analytics company Cotiviti receive a lower fee than they asked for, Bloomberg Law reported Dec. 29. U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Sean Flynn found that an award of $300,000 — equal to 37.5...
Cigna's 2022 in 8 headlines
From investing in VillageMD's acquisition of Summit Health, to being sued by the Justice Department for allegedly making its Medicare Advantage members appear sicker than they were, here are eight key headlines about Cigna Becker's reported in 2022:. 1. Cigna's health services arm Evernorth will be a minority owner in...
