ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFRV Local 5

2023 Honey Queen from Cecil

The Wisconsin Honey Producers Association is proud to announce that Kaelyn Sumner of Cecil, Wisconsin was selected as the 2023 Wisconsin Honey Queen at their annual convention held in Brookfield, WI.  Kaelyn is the daughter of Robert and Traci Sumner of Cecil, Wisconsin.  A graduate of Pulaski High School, Kaelyn is currently a junior at […]
CECIL, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
WISCONSIN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Best Skiing In Wisconsin: Guide For Best Resorts and Dates for Prime Snow Conditions

Best Skiing In Wisconsin: Guide For Best Resorts and Dates for Prime Snow Conditions. If you’re looking for a top ski resort, Wisconsin has you covered. In fact, Wisconsin is home to nearly 20 ski resorts, so there is quite a bit to choose from. While all of them are fairly rated, in this article we are going to take a closer look at the top three ski resorts in Wisconsin, so you can be assured that your next ski vacation will be a great one!
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Janesville grandmother creates escape room

Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

10 most woke moments of 2022

MADISON — In a surprise to absolutely no one paying any attention, Wisconsin made the cut for 2022’s ranking of the Top 10 Most Woke States. While this ranking took into consideration only six criteria for wokeness, we are confident that any expansion of those criteria would only result in Wisconsin rising in the rankings.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsinites feel the effects of national veterinarian shortage

When Green Bay resident Jake Erb got off work at his job as a UPS driver one day this past August, he noticed something wasn’t right with his Alaskan husky, Bea. He frantically began calling area veterinarians in Green Bay and Appleton, but was told that none would be able to see Bea that night. Erb was told the closest place that might be able to see his dog was in Mosinee, about an hour and a half away.
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Wisconsin DNR Confirms Positive CWD Case in Buffalo County

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin’s latest case of chronic wasting disease is in wild deer in the western part of the state. The state’s Department of Natural Resources yesterday confirmed a case of CWD in a deer in Buffalo County. A hunter bagged the two-year-old doe. This is the first case of CWD in wild deer in Buffalo County. The case means another three-year ban on feeding and baiting deer in the county.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Ever’s Pardons 171 More; Total Pardons Now up to 774

(Madison, WI) — Governor Evers’ record-long list of pardons in Wisconsin is growing. The governor yesterday announced 171 new pardons. He says he wants to give people a second chance. So far, the governor has pardoned 774 people. That’s the most ever by a Wisconsin governor.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Wisconsin roads ranked 5th worst in US

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin has the fifth worst roads in the entire country, according to a recent study on The Best and Worst Roads in the U.S. from ConsumerAffairs. The study was determined by analyzing data from the U.S. Federal Highway Administration and other government agencies, as well as surveying residents throughout the nation.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy