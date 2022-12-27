Read full article on original website
wwisradio.com
Eau Claire Mom Presented New Car From One Automotive
(Eau Claire, WI) — A local mom’s road to recovery just got a lot easier. The folks over at One Automotive yesterday presented Rebecca Schrantz a new car, and a free year’s worth of gas. She’s recovering from a crash that has sent her in-and-out of the hospital, and has meant she was without a car. Her mom nominated her for One Automotive’s annual giveaway. One Automotive’s Bill Bertrand says they always look to help someone in need, and think Rebecca is the perfect person this year.
wwisradio.com
Eau Claire Burglar Robs Same Daycare Twice in Two Days
(Eau Claire, WI) — Police in Eau Claire say a local suspect hit the same daycare twice in one week. Officers arrested 23-year-old Michael Phillippi after Monday and Tuesday’s break-ins at the local KinderCare. Investigators say they knew it was Phillippi because he left behind his arrest card, along with a mountain of other evidence. KinderCare managers say Phillippi stole thousands of dollars worth of iPads and electronic equipment, as well as gas cards and the keys to two vehicles. Phillippi is looking at charges, he’s free on a five thousand-dollar bond.
wwisradio.com
Wisconsin DNR Confirms Positive CWD Case in Buffalo County
(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin’s latest case of chronic wasting disease is in wild deer in the western part of the state. The state’s Department of Natural Resources yesterday confirmed a case of CWD in a deer in Buffalo County. A hunter bagged the two-year-old doe. This is the first case of CWD in wild deer in Buffalo County. The case means another three-year ban on feeding and baiting deer in the county.
wwisradio.com
Drug Charges for Owner of Heady Hut in Eau Claire
(Eau Claire, WI) — There are drug charges for the owner of the Heady Hut in Eau Claire after police say he sold THC. Eau Claire Police say an informant bought THC from Samuel Pastorello several times. No one is saying just what form the THC was. Pastorello is free on a five thousand-dollar signature bond.
wwisradio.com
Elaine Viola (Nelson) Know
Elaine Viola (Nelson) Know, age 87 of Black River Falls, WI passed away. on Wednesday, December 21 st , 2022 at Bethany St. Joseph’s Care. She was born October 26, 1935 to Paul T. and Hildur (Backlund) Nelson. in Eureka, CA. She was the second of five children. On...
KAAL-TV
Three injured in 3-vehicle Utica crash
(ABC 6 News) – Two drivers and a passenger were injured in a three-car Winona County crash Friday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 2:18 p.m., a Ford F150 driven by 58-year-old Scotty Joe Pitcock of St. Charles was traveling westbound on Highway 14 out of Utica when he struck an eastbound Ford C-Max driven by 25-year-old Andrew James Bergan of St. Charles.
wwisradio.com
Joyce Marie (Jostad) Dolle
Joyce Marie (Jostad) Dolle, 90, of Trempealeau passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Aase Haugen Senior Services in Decorah, IA. She was born in. Cashton, on January 18, 1932, to Harvey and Valeria (Wiskerchen) Jostad. Joyce was gifted in music, playing piano, organ and...
wwisradio.com
Jane Kay Peterson
Jane Kay Peterson, 79, of Melrose passed away on December 21, 2022, In La. Jane was born on October 12, 1943, to parents Horace Abner Piper and Florence. McCullough. Jane graduated from Sparta Highschool in 1961 and went to work. for the Union National Bank of Sparta for forty-nine and...
wwisradio.com
Charlotte Ann Robinson
Charlotte was born on October 26, 1937 to Bernhart and Blanche Call (Queerer); and grew up with her. brothers Donald and John in Osseo, WI. She graduated from Osseo High School in 1956. Charlotte. married Warren Robinson on June 6, 1959 and they raised 4 daughters in Osseo. Charlotte worked...
UPDATE: Name released of driver killed in Eau Claire County fatal crash
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver lost control and their vehicle rolled through the median onto the opposite lanes of traffic. The driver was ejected.
northernnewsnow.com
Man dies in deadly crash near Black River Falls, WI
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 79-year-old man has died after a crash that occurred Thursday afternoon in Jackson County near Black River Falls, WI. The Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. on I-35 going west bound. According to officials, troopers were investigating and attempting...
Driver ejected on I-94 in western Wis., child in car seat uninjured
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 94 near Eau Claire, and shut down the highway for an hour Wednesday evening.The crash happened near westbound mile marker 66 at about 7:10 p.m.The driver was ejected in the rollover; authorities arrived to see a civilian attempting to perform life-saving measures on that person. That victim later died at the Mayo in Eau Claire.There was also a child in a car seat, who was not hurt in the crash.On Thursday morning, authorities identified the victim as 30-year-old Samantha Rose Minks, of Eau Claire. She was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested on Domestic Assault and Obstruction of Justice Charges
(KWNO)-On Friday, December 23rd, around 9:30 p.m. Winona Police responded to a domestic disturbance call on the 400 block of Hamilton Street. Upon arrival, Officers learned that the caller was a victim of a domestic dispute that turned violent. Police say that 35-year-old Anthony Whiteside Jr. was the suspect accused...
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested on Possession After Traffic Stop
(KWNO)- On Saturday, December 24th, around midnight, a Winona Police Officer pulled over a vehicle after an improper turn and the windows being illegally tinted. At first, it was a normal traffic stop in which the Officer was going to charge the driver, 27-year-old Derrick Carpenter, with Driving without Revocation and no proof of insurance.
WSAW
Suspect in Christmas Eve armed robbery now in custody
GILMAN, Wis. (WSAW) - A 36-year-old Gilman man has been arrested and is facing criminal charges after authorities said he robbed a gas station on Christmas Eve. Tommy Lee Wilkes, 36, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 26th. The incident occurred at the Cenex gas station on East Main Street around...
wwisradio.com
James M. Brady
On Thursday, December 8, 2022, James Michael Brady, passed away at the age of 79 in Mesa Arizona from complications of prolonged illness. Jim was a golf and sports enthusiast. He had a lifelong passion for hunting, fishing, history and teaching. And was an alumnus of UW LaCrosse. He taught inside and outside the classroom with his final professional teaching years spent at Melrose-Mindoro High School (WI). He taught multitudes, was loved by many, and impacted all he met. Jim was kind and generous with his time and means to friends, family, and charitable organizations. He will be missed dearly.
