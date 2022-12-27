Read full article on original website
Child dies in house fire in River Falls, Wisconsin
RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- A child is dead after a house fire in western Wisconsin early Friday morning. The city of River Falls has identified the child as 6 year-old Zaelia Follansbee of Hudson, Wisconsin. The River Falls Fire Department received a call about a house fire around 4:30 early Friday morning. A neighbor, Cory Anderson, says he's the one who made the call. "I woke up to a pounding on my door and I opened it up and a lady was screaming that her house was on fire and so I looked over there and that place was engulfed in flames," Anderson...
WEAU-TV 13
Structure fire in Chippewa Falls causes temporary lane closure, no one hurt
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU)- No one was hurt in a fire at a home in Chippewa Falls Friday. Fire Chief Lee Douglas says crews were called to the home on South Main Street just after 1:00 p.m. Douglas says there was a report of a fire in the living room. Everyone in the home got out safely.
wwisradio.com
Eau Claire Burglar Robs Same Daycare Twice in Two Days
(Eau Claire, WI) — Police in Eau Claire say a local suspect hit the same daycare twice in one week. Officers arrested 23-year-old Michael Phillippi after Monday and Tuesday’s break-ins at the local KinderCare. Investigators say they knew it was Phillippi because he left behind his arrest card, along with a mountain of other evidence. KinderCare managers say Phillippi stole thousands of dollars worth of iPads and electronic equipment, as well as gas cards and the keys to two vehicles. Phillippi is looking at charges, he’s free on a five thousand-dollar bond.
WEAU-TV 13
One person hurt in crash near Boyd Friday afternoon
BOYD, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a crash near Boyd on Friday. Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of County Road D and County Road O north of Boyd Friday at about 3:35 p.m. According to Kowalcyzk, one of the...
wwisradio.com
Eau Claire Mom Presented New Car From One Automotive
(Eau Claire, WI) — A local mom’s road to recovery just got a lot easier. The folks over at One Automotive yesterday presented Rebecca Schrantz a new car, and a free year’s worth of gas. She’s recovering from a crash that has sent her in-and-out of the hospital, and has meant she was without a car. Her mom nominated her for One Automotive’s annual giveaway. One Automotive’s Bill Bertrand says they always look to help someone in need, and think Rebecca is the perfect person this year.
seehafernews.com
Eau Claire Police Still Looking For Murder Suspect
Police in Eau Claire are once again asking for help in finding a murder suspect from back in September. Investigators yesterday asked for help in finding Kemone Golden. He is one of three suspects in the killing of Christopher Conner, but he is the only one on the run. Detectives...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-94
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is arrested after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate-94 Friday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Dec. 30, 2022 around 12:20 a.m. Martise Terrell Craig of Lithia Springs, GA was arrested after fleeing from law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Appears in Clark County Court for Church Break-In
A Marshfield man involved in a Neillsville church break-in earlier this year appeared in Clark County Court on Wednesday. During the last weekend of January, the United Church of Christ in Neillsville canceled their Sunday services after it was discovered there was a break-in at the church. The City of Neillsville Police Department located and questioned Trevor Harrison of Marshfield.
KIMT
Fatal auto accident in Wabasha County involved a Rochester motorist
WATOPA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A fatal three-vehicle collision in Wabasha County involved a Rochester driver. The names and conditions of those involved have not been released but the Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:10 pm on Highway 42. A 2021 Chevy Blazer driven by an 81-year-old Rochester man was driving south when it was rear ended by a southbound 2006 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 22-year-old man from Kellogg. A 2005 Ford Escape driven by a 69-year-old man from Plainview then also crashed into the Chevy Blazer.
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in fire at Mayo Clinic building in Menomonie Wednesday
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System is providing an update regarding a fire at a Mayo Clinic building in Menomonie Wednesday night. According to Mayo Clinic Health System, at 8:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Mayo Clinic Health System was notified of a fire underway in the Outpatient Psychiatry and Psychology Clinic at 2411 Stout Road in Menomonie. The Menomonie Fire Department responded, and the fire was under control by 9:30 p.m. The fire is believed to have started in the mechanical room. No one was reported to be hurt.
wwisradio.com
Drug Charges for Owner of Heady Hut in Eau Claire
(Eau Claire, WI) — There are drug charges for the owner of the Heady Hut in Eau Claire after police say he sold THC. Eau Claire Police say an informant bought THC from Samuel Pastorello several times. No one is saying just what form the THC was. Pastorello is free on a five thousand-dollar signature bond.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR confirms CWD in wild deer harvested in western Wisconsin
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in western Wisconsin. According to the DNR, the deer was a hunter-harvested 2-year-old doe in the town of Lincoln. It was the first confirmed wild...
wwisradio.com
Joyce Marie (Jostad) Dolle
Joyce Marie (Jostad) Dolle, 90, of Trempealeau passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Aase Haugen Senior Services in Decorah, IA. She was born in. Cashton, on January 18, 1932, to Harvey and Valeria (Wiskerchen) Jostad. Joyce was gifted in music, playing piano, organ and...
wwisradio.com
Wisconsin DNR Confirms Positive CWD Case in Buffalo County
(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin’s latest case of chronic wasting disease is in wild deer in the western part of the state. The state’s Department of Natural Resources yesterday confirmed a case of CWD in a deer in Buffalo County. A hunter bagged the two-year-old doe. This is the first case of CWD in wild deer in Buffalo County. The case means another three-year ban on feeding and baiting deer in the county.
wwisradio.com
Dale J. Olson
Dale J. Olson, age 101, formerly from Osseo, passed away peacefully at River Pines Nursing Home in. Altoona on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Dale was born August 29, 1921 at Thorp, Wisconsin to Lillian and Frank Olson. He married Evelyn. Johnson on September 23, 1943. Dale left for Europe (WWII)...
wwisradio.com
Charlotte Ann Robinson
Charlotte was born on October 26, 1937 to Bernhart and Blanche Call (Queerer); and grew up with her. brothers Donald and John in Osseo, WI. She graduated from Osseo High School in 1956. Charlotte. married Warren Robinson on June 6, 1959 and they raised 4 daughters in Osseo. Charlotte worked...
wwisradio.com
Kathryn “Kathie” Ellen Thompson
Kathryn “Kathie” Ellen Thompson, age 76, died peacefully at home, Sunday December. 25, 2022 surrounded by her loving family and caregivers. Kathie was born October 6, 1946 in Whitehall WI to George and Hazel (Lee) Sielaff. She. grew up in Trempealeau County having attended school in Pleasantville before...
wwisradio.com
Florence Arlene Shelley
Florence Arlene Shelley, age 94, of rural Blair, died on Tuesday, December 27,. 2022 in her home with her two sisters by her side. Florence was born on September 25, 1928 in rural Blair to Edward and Levea. (Andrews) Flaaten. She married Basil Shelley on June 4, 1948 in the...
wwisradio.com
James M. Brady
On Thursday, December 8, 2022, James Michael Brady, passed away at the age of 79 in Mesa Arizona from complications of prolonged illness. Jim was a golf and sports enthusiast. He had a lifelong passion for hunting, fishing, history and teaching. And was an alumnus of UW LaCrosse. He taught inside and outside the classroom with his final professional teaching years spent at Melrose-Mindoro High School (WI). He taught multitudes, was loved by many, and impacted all he met. Jim was kind and generous with his time and means to friends, family, and charitable organizations. He will be missed dearly.
