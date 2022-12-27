(Eau Claire, WI) — A local mom’s road to recovery just got a lot easier. The folks over at One Automotive yesterday presented Rebecca Schrantz a new car, and a free year’s worth of gas. She’s recovering from a crash that has sent her in-and-out of the hospital, and has meant she was without a car. Her mom nominated her for One Automotive’s annual giveaway. One Automotive’s Bill Bertrand says they always look to help someone in need, and think Rebecca is the perfect person this year.

