ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allentown 48, Lincoln 25

American Christian 63, High Point 53

Arts 56, West Side 35

Atlantic Tech 76, Salem County Vo-Tech 32

Bayonne 67, Rosa Parks Arts 13

Belleville 55, Bergen Tech 38

Bernards 60, Jonathan Dayton 52

Bishop Eustace Prep 61, St. Joseph-Hammonton 44

Bloomfield 65, Brearley 30

Bound Brook 77, Spotswood 74

Camden 67, Cary Panther Creek, N.C. 48

Camden Catholic 76, Gloucester Catholic 51

Camden Eastside 49, Middle Township 39

Central Regional 56, St. John Vianney 51

Chatham 60, Cranford 43

Cherokee 45, Atlantic City 25

Cherry Hill East 51, Mastery Charter 38

Christian Brothers 73, Middletown North 40

Cinnaminson 63, Northern Burlington 39

Clayton 92, LEAP Academy 70

Columbia 83, Dwight-Morrow 47

Cresskill 49, Ridgefield 36

Delaware Valley Regional 59, Somerville 54

Delbarton 41, Hunterdon Central 27

Demarest 36, Mahwah 34

Doane Academy 76, Maple Shade 45

Don Bosco Prep 74, Garner, N.C. 52

Dumont 68, Waldwick 44

Dunellen 54, Highland Park 24

Eastern 64, Kingsway 39

Eastside Paterson 57, Wings Academy, N.Y. 43

Egg Harbor 70, Palmyra 34

Emerson 56, Lyndhurst 50

Ewing 85, Pioneer Academy 58

Fort Lee 59, Passaic 49

Franklin 62, Union 49

Glen Ridge 72, People’s Prep 45

Gloucester City 58, Penns Grove 51

Gloucester Tech 40, Camden Tech 27

Gonzaga College, D.C. 80, Hudson Catholic 51

Hackensack 62, College Achieve Paterson 44

Hackensack 62, Paterson Catholic 44

Hackettstown 60, Iselin Kennedy 43

Haddon Heights 62, Seneca 61

Haddonfield 79, Clearview Regional 34

Hawthorne Christian 50, Garfield 37

Hightstown 63, Moorestown 58

Hoboken 56, Ridgefield Park 36

Holmdel 52, Hamilton West 28

Holy Spirit 64, Southern 61

Howell 61, Cedar Creek 48

Immaculata 65, Piscataway 61

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 75, Dwight-Englewood 67

Indian Hills 69, Wood-Ridge 60

Jefferson 62, West Milford 31

Johnson 66, Perth Amboy 53

Keyport 73, Timothy Christian 70

King’s Fork High School, Va. 66, Elizabeth 40

King`S Fork, Va. 65, Elizabeth 40

Kinnelon 36, Butler 35

Kittatinny 35, Morris Hills 33

Lakeland 58, Whippany Park 43

Latin Charter, Pa. 61, Triton 49

Lenape 62, Pleasantville 42

Lenape Valley 61, Morris Tech 18

Leonia 66, Midland Park 55

Livingston 34, Monroe 32

Lodi 54, Vernon 41

Lower Cape May Regional 72, Hammonton 52

Mainland Regional 64, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 41

Manchester 58, Wall 49

Manville 50, North Plainfield 36

Medford Tech 81, Bordentown 53

Memorial 58, Secaucus 32

Mendham 52, Wayne Valley 41

Middlesex 85, Great Oaks Charter 58

Middletown South 54, Toms River South 38

Millburn 68, Mountain Lakes 41

Morris Catholic 56, Randolph 52

Morristown 88, Wallkill Valley 56

Mount Olive 61, Voorhees 51

New Egypt 42, Pinelands Regional 39

New Providence 56, Hanover Park 35

Newark Central 66, Shabazz 52

Newark East Side 59, Barringer 41

Newark Tech 59, East Orange 45

North Arlington 70, University Charter 24

North Bergen 57, Clifton 47

North Brunswick 66, East Brunswick 56

Northern Highlands 63, Pascack Hills 46

Notre Dame 58, Ranney 50

Nottingham 78, Absegami 58

Old Bridge 54, Matawan 47

Old Tappan 68, Tenafly 58

Orange 54, Plainfield 53

Overbrook 62, Delsea 43

Paramus 58, Manchester Regional 29

Park Ridge 58, New Milford 46

Parsippany Hills 60, Dover 54

Pascack Valley 63, Glen Rock 36

Passaic Tech 49, Pope John XXIII 42

Payne Tech 63, Montclair 53

Pemberton 53, Ocean City 49

Pen Argyl, Pa. 50, North Warren 36

Penn Tech 40, Delran 39

Pequannock 83, Montville 80

Phillipsburg 58, Hatboro-Horsham, Pa. 51

Pitman 60, Gateway 44

Princeton 45, Montgomery 27

Princeton Day 55, Springfield Montco, Pa. 50

Ramapo 47, Gill St. Bernard’s 40

Ramapo 71, Bergenfield 46

Rancocas Valley 58, Florence 28

Raritan 57, Trenton Catholic 43

Red Bank Regional 81, Sayreville 50

Ridge 62, Morris Knolls 40

River Dell 59, Bergenfield 40

Robbinsville 64, Steinert 39

Roselle 65, Snyder 57

Roselle Park 72, Piscataway Tech 33

Roxbury 55, Newton 47

Rumson-Fair Haven 66, Barnegat 48

Rutherford 74, Becton 67

Seton Hall Prep 74, Carteret 36

Shipley, Pa. 78, Riverside 36

South Brunswick 70, New Brunswick 39

South Hunterdon 56, Bristol, Pa. 53

South Plainfield 65, Edison 40

St. Augustine 69, West Caldwell Tech 27

St. Joseph-Montvale 78, Norman Thomas, N.Y. 36

St. Rose 65, Long Branch 39

St. Thomas Aquinas 90, Manalapan 50

Summit 54, Governor Livingston 53

Sussex Tech 59, Belvidere 49

Teaneck 95, Preparatory Charter High School, Pa. 38

Trenton Central 55, Pennington 51

Wallington 48, Saddle Brook 35

Warren Hills 69, Sparta 64

Warwick, N.Y. 65, Boonton 57

Washington Township 71, Lindenwold 52

Watchung Hills 68, North Hunterdon 64

Wayne Hills 62, Dickinson 40

Weehawken 67, Hawthorne 57

West Deptford 69, Schalick 38

Westfield 54, Colonia 51

Westwood 71, Parsippany 45

Wildwood Catholic 55, Glassboro 34

Williamstown 45, Woodbury 42

Willingboro 56, Cherry Hill West 44

Woodbridge 70, Union City 65

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: St. Joseph (Mont.), Glen Rock win - St. Joseph Holiday Classic

Donovan McKoy scored 16 points for St. Joseph (Mont.) in its 61-49 win over Pascack Valley in the St. Joseph Holiday Classic Round Robin in Montvale. St. Joseph (6-1) jumped out to an eight-point lead at halftime before continuing its momentum in the second half as it outscored Pascack Valley 28-24. Justin Noelizaire added 14 points while Anthony Pacciarelli had 12.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
NJ.com

Abundant Life, Kearny win - Kearny Tournament - 1st Round - Boys basketball

Nutley is now 0-5. Abundant Life will play Kearny in the final round on Thursday at 2 p.m. Nutley will play Marion P. Thomas Charter in the consolation round at 12 p.m. Matheus Mullins scored 17 points in leading four players in double figures as Kearny (3-2) downed Marion P. Thomas Charter (0-2) in the first round of the Kearny Holiday Tournament.
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Rahway wins big on home mat in holiday tournament

Rahway made the most of its home mat advantage by taking a first-place finish at the Rahway holiday wrestling tournament, in Rahway. Rahway took first with 246 points while Nutley finished in second with 211. Amadi Murray (113), Daniel Gonzalez (126), Robert Macaluso (150), Joshua Tilton (157), and Autin Tilton...
RAHWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Voorhees Tournament: Delaware Valley wins title with OT win over Mount Olive - Boys Basketball

Francis Denvir starred for Delaware Valley with 27 points in its 64-62 overtime win over Mount Olive in the final round of the Voorhees Tournament in Glen Gardner. Justin Kolpan added 13 points for Delaware Valley, which trailed led 31-25 at halftime before Mount Olive stormed back with a 18-8 third quarter. After forcing overtime, Delaware Valley won the overtime period by a 10-8 margin.
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Demarest over Ridgefield Park - Girls basketball recap

Gabriella Mittelman posted 10 points and six rebounds to lead Demarest to a 27-24 victory over Ridgefield Park in Demarest. It was a tightly contested game for all four quarters, as Demarest (4-2) held a narrow 12-11 lead over Ridgefield Park in the first half. In the second half, Demarest outscored Ridgefield Park 16-12 to seal the victory.
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
606K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy