Tuesday's Scores

 2 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allentown 49, Bridgewater-Raritan 26

Atlantic Tech 39, Salem County Vo-Tech 30

Bayonne 47, Pingry 37

Becton 40, Lyndhurst 35

BelovED Charter 27, Palisades Park 16

Bergen Tech 41, Dickinson 24

Bergenfield 30, Clifton 24

Bishop Eustace Prep 27, Sterling 24

Boonton 47, Hopatcong 25

Bordentown 53, Lindenwold 26

Bound Brook 66, Oak Knoll 49

Brick Memorial 54, Sayreville 30

Bridgeton 53, Pitman 34

Burlington Township 43, Triton 34

Camden Catholic 54, Sparta 30

Cape May Tech 57, Cumberland Regional 55

Cedar Creek 51, Palmyra 43

Chatham 57, Cranford 41

Cherokee 30, Moorestown 15

Clayton 48, Paulsboro 38

Colts Neck 57, East Brunswick 52

Columbia 52, West Milford 47

Demarest 49, Pascack Hills 24

Donovan Catholic 45, Lacey 38

Eastern Christian 40, Abundant Life 20

Edison 48, Piscataway 45

Elizabeth 59, Summit 37

Elmwood Park 49, Newark Lab 24

Emmaus, Pa. 39, Phillipsburg 34

Ferris 41, Academy for Urban Leadership 9

Fort Lee 60, Rutherford 28

Freehold Township 41, Jackson Liberty 39

Garfield 31, Mary Help 22

Glen Ridge 50, People’s Prep 8

Glen Rock 40, North Bergen 19

Gloucester Catholic 43, Eastern 30

Hackensack 46, Wood-Ridge 38

Hackettstown 35, Mountain Lakes 33

Haddon Township 46, Moorestown 14

Haddon Township 46, Moorestown Friends 14

Haddonfield 34, Rancocas Valley 31

Hamilton West 52, Nottingham 29

Hammonton 68, Kingsway 50

Hanover Park 47, J.P. Stevens 19

High Point 61, Delaware Valley Regional 38

Highland Park 59, Manville 48

Hightstown 62, Manalapan 37

Holmdel 57, Roselle Catholic 32

Holy Cross Prep 61, Willingboro 37

Holy Spirit 45, Archbishop Ryan, Pa. 42

Howell 56, Matawan 11

Immaculata 70, North Warren 36

Immaculate Conception-Lodi 43, Franklin 40

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 58, Immaculate Heart 48

Indian Hills 60, Lodi 25

Jackson Memorial 44, Southern 36

Jefferson 58, Wayne Valley 45

Johnson 60, Passaic 19

Jonathan Dayton 60, Whippany Park 35

Kearny 59, Harrison 14

Keyport 26, Roselle Park 22

Kinnelon 39, Pompton Lakes 26

Lenape Valley 32, Roxbury 26

Mainland Regional 50, Lenape 47

Manchester 59, Brick Memorial 37

Marlboro 45, Somerville 42

Medford Tech 45, Gloucester Tech 40

Middle Township 43, Neptune 40

Middlesex 65, Dunellen 42

Middletown North 38, Mt. St. Mary 34

Monmouth 42, Mount Olive 24

Montville 62, Eastside Paterson 40

Morris Catholic 65, Clayton, N.C. 21

Morris Hills 68, Orange 25

Morristown-Beard 40, Livingston 26

New Milford 39, Midland Park 19

Newark Central 58, Barringer 5

Newark East Side 53, Technology 5

North Arlington 66, University Charter 6

North Plainfield 56, Plainfield 52

Notre Dame 46, Ridge 37

Nutley 49, Memorial 17

Oakcrest 43, Bensalem, Pa. 17

Ocean Township 43, Raritan 15

Old Bridge 52, Woodbridge 35

Paramus 38, Bloomfield 36

Parsippany 39, Butler 21

Passaic Tech 53, Waldwick 42

Passaic Valley 50, Cliffside Park 26

Pequannock 57, DePaul Catholic 42

Piscataway Tech 50, Woodbridge Academy 36

Point Pleasant Beach 37, Pinelands Regional 24

Point Pleasant Boro 57, Toms River East 47

Ramapo 56, Westwood 37

Randolph 59, Payne Tech 35

Ranney 68, South Brunswick 67

Ridgewood 52, Emerson 36

Robbinsville 26, New Egypt 17

Roselle 57, Perth Amboy Tech 20

Saddle Brook 57, McNair 10

Science Park 56, Shabazz 18

Seneca 51, Haddon Heights 48

Shawnee 42, Trinity Hall 29

Shore Regional 59, Calvary Christian 22

South Hunterdon 49, Princeton Day 32

South Plainfield 67, Rahway 45

Springfield Montco, Pa. 39, Princeton 36

St. John Vianney 68, New Providence 43

St. Rose 68, Union City 41

Steinert 65, Florence 52

Teaneck 50, West Orange 35

Tenafly 73, Paramus Catholic 60

University 61, Bard 11

Vernon 44, Parsippany Hills 42

Vineland 49, Woodstown 44

Voorhees 43, Fair Lawn 34

Wallington 20, Bergen Charter 19

Wallkill Valley 60, Dover 15

Warren Hills 48, Union Catholic 47

Washington Township 40, West Deptford 36

Watchung Hills 51, Ramsey 42

Wayne Hills 55, Dwight-Morrow 15

Weehawken 45, Hawthorne 21

West Caldwell Tech 38, East Brunswick Magnet 34

West Morris 40, Hunterdon Central 36

Westampton Tech 42, Montgomery 26

Westfield 44, Hudson Catholic 36

Wildwood Catholic 46, St. Hubert’s, Pa. 21

Woodbury 65, Clearview Regional 58

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

