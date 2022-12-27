Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Police pursuit at Jones County checkpoint ends in one arrest
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver led Jones County deputies on a short car and foot chase after failing to stop at a safety checkpoint. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that deputies Matt Bailey, Jarron Guy and Lou Lower were manning a checkpoint at the intersection of McLemore Road and Monroe Road on Thursday, Dec. 29.
WDAM-TV
ATV theft ring ramps up in Laurel, Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A string of ATV thefts in Laurel and Jones County have law enforcement officers concerned for residents. Both the Laurel Police Department and Jones County Sheriff’s Department are working together on investigations. Although some people have been arrested in connection to the case because...
WDAM-TV
JCSD makes arrest at site of Tuesday shooting
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 42-year-old Jones County man who did not show up in court to handle a gun possession charge now faces a second gun possession charge. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant Thursday afternoon at the same residence on Smith Chapel Road that was the scene of a shooting incident on Tuesday.
WDAM-TV
Hub City’s newest Christmas tree ends season after car crash
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Christmas tree at the downtown Hattiesburg roundabout has been removed due to an accident on Friday morning. City officials said a driver struck the tree after losing control of his car. The tree was put into place just over a week ago and was dedicated...
WDAM-TV
Poplarville K9 company assists in finding more remains in Forrest Co., sheriff’s office says
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Poplarville K9 company assisted the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office in locating more remains near Camp Shelby Thursday. According to a Facebook post made by the sheriff’s office, DNA K9, along with students and faculty with the University of Southern Mississippi’s Anthropology Department, helped them find the remains.
WDAM-TV
man arrested after assault in Jones County
WDAM-TV
Things to know before celebrating NYE in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Columbia is proud to partner with Experience Columbia to host this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration. Main Street will be open during the morning hours Saturday, and around mid-morning, it may close at Second Street between the stage and the Christmas tree.
WDAM-TV
Waynesboro police asking for public’s help in Dec. 21 shootings
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Waynesboro police are still searching for those responsible for last week’s shooting deaths of 24-year-old Cam Carter and 16-year-old Tiera Harris. Lt. Don Hopkins is the lead investigator, and he said the department has heard rumors, but is yet to hear directly form witnesses. “As...
WDAM-TV
Lamar County awaiting the drawing back of the alcohol curtain
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Thanks to a recently-passed referendum, Lamar County residents will no longer have to cross the line into Forrest or Marion counties to obtain their beer and wine. Businesses like Piggly Wiggly in Lumberton are optimistic about the future, now that the county is no longer...
WDAM-TV
99,000 lbs. crane crashes on Hwy 15 causing traffic delays
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A very large crane, reportedly weighing 99,000 pounds, caused traffic delays after crashing into a Jones County highway. The accident occurred on Highway 15 north near the Highway 537 intersection around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the...
WDAM-TV
‘Just the beginning,’ says Mayor Rogers of Lumberton’s efforts to combat drainage issues
WDAM-TV
New Laurel police officers say public safety institute a challenge, but worth it
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is adding two new officers to its ranks. Both just recently graduated from the Southern Regional Public Safety Institute at Camp Shelby. New officers Isaac Allen and Brandon Stringer said the academy was a challenge -- but it was worth it. Allen...
Harrison County man found dead in South Mississippi prison
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – An inmate was found dead Monday, December 26 in the South Mississippi Correctional Institution. A Miss. Department of Corrections spokesperson says 46-year-old Gary Easterling was found unresponsive in his bunk with no signs of foul play. An autopsy will determine his cause of death. Easterling was serving a 10 year sentence […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Picayune man dies in wreck on Highway 11
A Picayune man has died after a Monday night wreck. On Monday around 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by William T. Jones, 37, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
WDAM-TV
HPD seeking 2 suspects caught on video
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying two suspects in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation. According to HPD, the individuals in the video clips below have reportedly broken into multiple storage units on Sims Road during the month of December. If you have any information...
WDAM-TV
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in vandalism spree
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Some people in Lamar County are working on repairing their vehicles after falling victim to an unknown vandal. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has reported eight different incidents between Christmas Eve and Dec. 28 off of Oak Grove Road where windows were shattered by a pellet or BB gun.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. woman injured in aggravated assault, suspect in custody
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One woman was injured and shot at in an aggravated assault on Tuesday afternoon. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the incident occurred in the 200 block of Smith Chapel Road in eastern Jones County. Sheriff Joe Berlin said the scene was intense as...
WDAM-TV
Sumrall has narrowed alcohol ordinance down to 3 options
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall Board of Aldermen have compiled three different ordinances for consideration regarding alcohol sales in the town. One ordinance mirrors that of Lamar County, while the other two address concerns of locals and board members, including curfews on sales and potential punishment for ordinance infractions.
WLOX
Picayune man dies after truck leaves Highway 11, overturns
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is dead after a Monday night crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 37-year-old William T. Jones from Picayune received fatal injuries from the crash. MHP says Jones was driving a 2008 Toyota Tundra, traveling...
wtva.com
Man dead from weather exposure in south Mississippi
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The winter weather left one man dead in south Mississippi. According to the Pearl River County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), a motorist found a 57-year-old transient man dead Monday morning near Highway 26 and Interstate 59 in Poplarville. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said the...
Comments / 0