Lily Collins Reveals the Real Way She Got Her 'Emily in Paris' Bangs
Emily in Paris is all about those head-turning looks -- and that includes iconic hairstyles! Lily Collins shared a glimpse behind the curtain of how her character, Emily Cooper, transformed into her new fringed look for season 3. In the first episode of the Netflix series' third season, which dropped...
Kate Hudson Reveals Her Best On-Screen Kiss, Teases Her Rom-Com Return
Kate Hudson isn't keeping her lips sealed. The 43-year-old actress became the latest star to sit down for Vanity Fair's infamous lie detector test video series, and she wasn't shy about dishing on her on-screen kisses, revealing Liv Tyler as the stand-out smoocher. "She beats them all," Hudson said of...
Kaley Cuoco Reveals How Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey Is 'Already in Dad Mode' Amid Her Pregnancy
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are ready for parenthood! The 37-year-old pregnant actress took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to share pics from her and Pelphrey's beach getaway. In one pic, Cuoco joked about Pelphrey's preparedness for parenthood. "Already in dad mode carrying a ton of s**t lol," Cuoco...
Milo Ventimiglia Is a Con Man in Love in ABC's 'The Company You Keep' First Look (Exclusive)
Milo Ventimiglia is going from daddy duty to a con man in love. In ABC's upcoming heist drama, The Company You Keep, the This Is Us star plays Charlie, a suave con man, who unexpectedly falls in love with Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), an undercover CIA agent. Their night of passion unravels a web of complications for the unlikely duo as their paths are unknowingly on a collision course.
Sophie Turner Shares Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Pics as She Reflects on 2022: 'What a Year'
Sophie Turner is giving fans a peek at her pregnancy. The 26-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to share pics from 2022, including some never-before-seen shots that were taken during her second pregnancy. The first pic features a pregnant Turner posing with her husband, Joe Jonas, which is followed...
Keenan Cahill, YouTube Star, Dead at 27
YouTube star Keenan Cahill, who first became popular for his celebrity lip-sync videos in 2010, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 27. Cahill had undergone open heart surgery on Dec. 15, his manager told TMZ, but there were complications to the procedure, leading to the internet personality being put on life support. Cahill died Thursday in a Chicago-area hospital after being taken off life support. ET has reached out for confirmation.
Inside Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts' Love Story
Al Roker and his wife have been married for over 27 years and are still going strong. While the 68-year-old Today weatherman and the 62-year-old journalist have faced some challenges as of late due to Roker's recent health scares, their love story stands the test of time. Here's a look...
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's Relationship Timeline: Comedy Co-Stars, Marriage and Reconciliation
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's decades-spanning marriage is sure to go down in Hollywood history!. The comedy co-stars met on set in 1999 before tying the knot less than a year later. Stiller and Taylor went on to build a family with their two children, Ella Olivia and Quinlin Dempsey.
Selena Gomez Is 'Optimistic' and 'Open to Dating,' Source Says
Selena Gomez is heading into 2023 with a glass-half-full attitude. The 30-year-old singer and actress is feeling "optimistic" about her love life in the coming months, a source tells ET. "Selena is feeling positive and optimistic," the source says. "She is open to dating." The report comes several months after...
Michelle Obama Admits There Were 10 Years When She 'Couldn't Stand' Barack Obama
Michelle Obama is getting candid about the rough patches in her marriage to Barack Obama. The former first lady sat down for a panel with Revolt TV earlier this month -- alongside Kelly Rowland, H.E.R., Winnie Harlow, Tina Knowles-Lawson and moderator Angie Martinez -- where she admitted that there was a 10-year period early in her marriage when she "couldn't stand" her husband.
Megan Fox Says She's Looking for a Girlfriend
Megan Fox is on the hunt for a girlfriend. The 36-year-old actress, who's currently engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she's currently "seeking a girlfriend." In her post, Fox is sitting in a car, wearing a purple furry hat and cleavage-baring top. Fox's...
'9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor Tyler Sanders' Cause of Death Revealed
Late 9-1-1: Lone Star actor Tyler Sanders died from the effects of fentanyl, a coroner's report obtained by ET on Tuesday revealed. Sanders died in June at age 18. In the wake of the release of the coroner's report, Sanders' family released a statement advocating for mental health awareness and the pain of their loss.
Tori Roloff Hints at When She and Zach Will Exit 'Little People, Big World'
Tori Roloff is discussing her and husband Zach's future on TLC's Little People, Big World. During a Q&A session on Instagram, the 31-year-old reality star was asked how much longer she plans to be on television. "I think our time is definitely coming to a close but we're trying to...
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian's Relationship Timeline: From a Fateful Meeting to Marriage Bliss
There's no question about it. When it comes to Dwayne Johnson's rock solid foundation, it starts and ends with his wife, singer Lauren Hashian. The couple has lived a blissful life since they started dating in 2007. They've since welcomed two daughters -- Jasmine, 7, and Tia Giana, 4, affectionately known as his "two little tornadoes" -- and (finally!) tied the knot in August 2019. Johnson also shares 21-year-old daughter, Simone Alexandra, with ex-wife Dany Garcia, whom he was married to from 1997 to 2007. Johnson and Garcia remain on very friendly terms, so much so that they remain business partners post-split. She's a co-founder of Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions, a nod to the amount of money Johnson had in his pocket when he was released from the Canadian Football League (CFL) in 1995.
Kim Kardashian Has a 'Fantasy' About Marrying for the Fourth Time
Kim Kardashian still has hope for a successful marriage. The reality star opened up about her love life on The goop Podcast this week, telling Gwyneth Paltrow that despite her three failed marriages, she still dreams of happily ever after. "I have this fantasy in my head," Kardashian, 42, said,...
Why Cheryl Burke Will Be Crying on New Year's Eve: 'Don't Think It's Because I'm Sad'
Cheryl Burke is ready to turn over a new leaf in 2023. The former Dancing With the Stars pro said she is "so ready to start the next chapter of my life" in a TikTok posted on Wednesday. Burke, 38, finalized her divorce from Matthew Lawrence, 42, in September. “When...
Chrissy Teigen Shares Birthday Tribute to Husband John Legend with Childhood Throwback Photos
Looking to the past to celebrate the future. Chrissy Teigen is commemorating husband John Legend's 44th birthday with some adorable throwback photos!. Teigen took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish her hubby a happy b-day -- while also sharing a trio of childhood snapshots that showed just how much their son, Miles, looks like his dad when he was a baby.
Lizzo and Myke Wright: A Timeline of Their Low-Key Relationship
If there's one thing Hollywood appreciates, it's a friend-to-lovers romance. Lizzo and her beau, Myke Wright, might keep most of their romance private but the glimpses the singer has given fans are more than enough to have them cheering, "It's about damn time!" The singer has been publicly dating Wright...
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky: A Timeline of Their Musical Romance
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have sparked rumors of a relationship since the two performed onstage together for the first time in 2012, but it wasn't until almost a decade later that the duo publically became a couple. The two were longtime friends before they became lovers, which Rocky confirmed by...
