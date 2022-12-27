ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS 11

Lily Collins Reveals the Real Way She Got Her 'Emily in Paris' Bangs

Emily in Paris is all about those head-turning looks -- and that includes iconic hairstyles! Lily Collins shared a glimpse behind the curtain of how her character, Emily Cooper, transformed into her new fringed look for season 3. In the first episode of the Netflix series' third season, which dropped...
WHAS 11

Kate Hudson Reveals Her Best On-Screen Kiss, Teases Her Rom-Com Return

Kate Hudson isn't keeping her lips sealed. The 43-year-old actress became the latest star to sit down for Vanity Fair's infamous lie detector test video series, and she wasn't shy about dishing on her on-screen kisses, revealing Liv Tyler as the stand-out smoocher. "She beats them all," Hudson said of...
WHAS 11

Milo Ventimiglia Is a Con Man in Love in ABC's 'The Company You Keep' First Look (Exclusive)

Milo Ventimiglia is going from daddy duty to a con man in love. In ABC's upcoming heist drama, The Company You Keep, the This Is Us star plays Charlie, a suave con man, who unexpectedly falls in love with Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), an undercover CIA agent. Their night of passion unravels a web of complications for the unlikely duo as their paths are unknowingly on a collision course.
WHAS 11

Keenan Cahill, YouTube Star, Dead at 27

YouTube star Keenan Cahill, who first became popular for his celebrity lip-sync videos in 2010, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 27. Cahill had undergone open heart surgery on Dec. 15, his manager told TMZ, but there were complications to the procedure, leading to the internet personality being put on life support. Cahill died Thursday in a Chicago-area hospital after being taken off life support. ET has reached out for confirmation.
WHAS 11

Inside Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts' Love Story

Al Roker and his wife have been married for over 27 years and are still going strong. While the 68-year-old Today weatherman and the 62-year-old journalist have faced some challenges as of late due to Roker's recent health scares, their love story stands the test of time. Here's a look...
WHAS 11

Selena Gomez Is 'Optimistic' and 'Open to Dating,' Source Says

Selena Gomez is heading into 2023 with a glass-half-full attitude. The 30-year-old singer and actress is feeling "optimistic" about her love life in the coming months, a source tells ET. "Selena is feeling positive and optimistic," the source says. "She is open to dating." The report comes several months after...
WHAS 11

Michelle Obama Admits There Were 10 Years When She 'Couldn't Stand' Barack Obama

Michelle Obama is getting candid about the rough patches in her marriage to Barack Obama. The former first lady sat down for a panel with Revolt TV earlier this month -- alongside Kelly Rowland, H.E.R., Winnie Harlow, Tina Knowles-Lawson and moderator Angie Martinez -- where she admitted that there was a 10-year period early in her marriage when she "couldn't stand" her husband.
WHAS 11

Megan Fox Says She's Looking for a Girlfriend

Megan Fox is on the hunt for a girlfriend. The 36-year-old actress, who's currently engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she's currently "seeking a girlfriend." In her post, Fox is sitting in a car, wearing a purple furry hat and cleavage-baring top. Fox's...
WHAS 11

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor Tyler Sanders' Cause of Death Revealed

Late 9-1-1: Lone Star actor Tyler Sanders died from the effects of fentanyl, a coroner's report obtained by ET on Tuesday revealed. Sanders died in June at age 18. In the wake of the release of the coroner's report, Sanders' family released a statement advocating for mental health awareness and the pain of their loss.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WHAS 11

Tori Roloff Hints at When She and Zach Will Exit 'Little People, Big World'

Tori Roloff is discussing her and husband Zach's future on TLC's Little People, Big World. During a Q&A session on Instagram, the 31-year-old reality star was asked how much longer she plans to be on television. "I think our time is definitely coming to a close but we're trying to...
WHAS 11

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian's Relationship Timeline: From a Fateful Meeting to Marriage Bliss

There's no question about it. When it comes to Dwayne Johnson's rock solid foundation, it starts and ends with his wife, singer Lauren Hashian. The couple has lived a blissful life since they started dating in 2007. They've since welcomed two daughters -- Jasmine, 7, and Tia Giana, 4, affectionately known as his "two little tornadoes" -- and (finally!) tied the knot in August 2019. Johnson also shares 21-year-old daughter, Simone Alexandra, with ex-wife Dany Garcia, whom he was married to from 1997 to 2007. Johnson and Garcia remain on very friendly terms, so much so that they remain business partners post-split. She's a co-founder of Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions, a nod to the amount of money Johnson had in his pocket when he was released from the Canadian Football League (CFL) in 1995.
HAWAII STATE
WHAS 11

Kim Kardashian Has a 'Fantasy' About Marrying for the Fourth Time

Kim Kardashian still has hope for a successful marriage. The reality star opened up about her love life on The goop Podcast this week, telling Gwyneth Paltrow that despite her three failed marriages, she still dreams of happily ever after. "I have this fantasy in my head," Kardashian, 42, said,...
WHAS 11

Chrissy Teigen Shares Birthday Tribute to Husband John Legend with Childhood Throwback Photos

Looking to the past to celebrate the future. Chrissy Teigen is commemorating husband John Legend's 44th birthday with some adorable throwback photos!. Teigen took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish her hubby a happy b-day -- while also sharing a trio of childhood snapshots that showed just how much their son, Miles, looks like his dad when he was a baby.
WHAS 11

Lizzo and Myke Wright: A Timeline of Their Low-Key Relationship

If there's one thing Hollywood appreciates, it's a friend-to-lovers romance. Lizzo and her beau, Myke Wright, might keep most of their romance private but the glimpses the singer has given fans are more than enough to have them cheering, "It's about damn time!" The singer has been publicly dating Wright...
WHAS 11

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky: A Timeline of Their Musical Romance

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have sparked rumors of a relationship since the two performed onstage together for the first time in 2012, but it wasn't until almost a decade later that the duo publically became a couple. The two were longtime friends before they became lovers, which Rocky confirmed by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy