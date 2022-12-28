ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 60, William Fleming 47

Annandale 57, Green Run 54

Arden Christ School, N.C. 60, Gate City 26

Battlefield 65, Lake Braddock 37

Brunswick, Md. 49, Herndon 48

Bullis, Md. 77, Meadowbrook 30

Chilhowie 49, Shelby Valley, Ky. 48

Downingtown West, Pa. 66, Potomac 53

East Rockingham 74, Mountain View 24

Fluvanna 62, William Monroe 49

Halifax County 68, Prince Edward County 28

Hayfield 61, Archbishop Ryan, Pa. 54

Hazleton Area, Pa. 65, W.T. Woodson 62

J.I. Burton 68, Marion 63

King’s Fork High School 66, Elizabeth, N.J. 40

King`S Fork 65, Elizabeth, N.J. 40

Knoxville Webb, Tenn. 73, Tabernacle Baptist 45

Lake Braddock 68, McLean, Md. 16

Lake Taylor 70, Lloyd Bird 61

Lebanon 86, Rye Cove 35

Life Christian 46, La Salle CHS, Pa. 38

National Christian Academy, Md. 73, St. John Paul the Great 67

Norfolk Academy 72, Westover Christian 55

Parry McCluer 66, Riverheads 44

Patriot 60, Winston Churchill, Md. 45

Person, N.C. 52, Dan River 35

Radford 50, East Wilkes, N.C. 27

Ridgeview 78, Eastside 66

Riverside 73, Charlottesville 68

South County 58, Forest Park 47

St. Annes-Belfield 84, Archbishop Spalding, Md. 52

St. Francis, Ga. 65, Wakefield 56

Stone Bridge 56, TJHS 40

Tazewell 61, Fort Chiswell 45

Washington-Liberty 74, West Springfield 41

West Potomac 69, Smithfield 53

Western Albemarle 64, Stafford 55

Wilmington Hoggard, N.C. 57, George Marshall 53

Wilson Memorial 67, Liberty-Bedford 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Montcalm, W.Va. vs. Bath County, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

