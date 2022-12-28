Tuesday's Scores

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Maryland coach Mike Locksley said a good coach always has a game plan. That’s why he donned an oversized red Noggin Boss hat with a Maryland emblem on it as he sat quietly in a chair awaiting his postgame fate Friday — a bucket of mayonnaise being dumped over his head. Locksley had agreed to do it for charity weeks ahead of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, saying he’d do anything if it meant winning. “A former Terp developed the hat and it gave me a little bit of cover” from the mayonnaise, Locksley said.

