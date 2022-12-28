Tuesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 60, William Fleming 47
Annandale 57, Green Run 54
Arden Christ School, N.C. 60, Gate City 26
Battlefield 65, Lake Braddock 37
Brunswick, Md. 49, Herndon 48
Bullis, Md. 77, Meadowbrook 30
Chilhowie 49, Shelby Valley, Ky. 48
Downingtown West, Pa. 66, Potomac 53
East Rockingham 74, Mountain View 24
Fluvanna 62, William Monroe 49
Halifax County 68, Prince Edward County 28
Hayfield 61, Archbishop Ryan, Pa. 54
Hazleton Area, Pa. 65, W.T. Woodson 62
J.I. Burton 68, Marion 63
King’s Fork High School 66, Elizabeth, N.J. 40
King`S Fork 65, Elizabeth, N.J. 40
Knoxville Webb, Tenn. 73, Tabernacle Baptist 45
Lake Braddock 68, McLean, Md. 16
Lake Taylor 70, Lloyd Bird 61
Lebanon 86, Rye Cove 35
Life Christian 46, La Salle CHS, Pa. 38
National Christian Academy, Md. 73, St. John Paul the Great 67
Norfolk Academy 72, Westover Christian 55
Parry McCluer 66, Riverheads 44
Patriot 60, Winston Churchill, Md. 45
Person, N.C. 52, Dan River 35
Radford 50, East Wilkes, N.C. 27
Ridgeview 78, Eastside 66
Riverside 73, Charlottesville 68
South County 58, Forest Park 47
St. Annes-Belfield 84, Archbishop Spalding, Md. 52
St. Francis, Ga. 65, Wakefield 56
Stone Bridge 56, TJHS 40
Tazewell 61, Fort Chiswell 45
Washington-Liberty 74, West Springfield 41
West Potomac 69, Smithfield 53
Western Albemarle 64, Stafford 55
Wilmington Hoggard, N.C. 57, George Marshall 53
Wilson Memorial 67, Liberty-Bedford 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Montcalm, W.Va. vs. Bath County, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0