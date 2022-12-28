ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday's Scores

 12 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bluefield, W.Va. 40, Graham 33

Broadway 51, Page County 43

Charlottesville 50, Mills Godwin 42

Cherokee, Tenn. 81, Eastside 38

Dan River 46, Person, N.C. 39

East Rockingham 44, Mountain View 32

Fluvanna 70, Fort Defiance 60

GW-Danville 52, Gretna 49

Halifax County 48, Prince Edward County 33

James River-Buchanan 43, Rockbridge County 40

Liberty-Bedford 51, Wilson Memorial 48

Lloyd Bird 54, Hermitage 23

Sherando 53, Stuarts Draft 24

St. Gertrude 70, Colonial Beach 20

Steward School 65, Liberty Christian 49

Strasburg 61, Skyline 49

The Covenant School 59, Albemarle 43

William Monroe 57, Monticello 26

Woodstock Central 51, Buffalo Gap 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Montcalm, W.Va. vs. Bath County, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

