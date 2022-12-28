ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Tuesday's Scores

 2 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Armada 65, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 53

Benton Harbor 74, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 65

Birmingham Brother Rice 56, Grand Blanc 45

Canton 53, Walled Lake Western 46

Detroit Old Redford 57, Imlay City 44

East Kentwood 70, Parchment 37

Escanaba 55, Gladstone 52

Flint Powers 72, Lansing Catholic 58

Gabriel Richard Catholic 42, Jackson Lumen Christi 41

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 65, Ypsilanti Lincoln 43

Grosse Pointe North 54, Rochester 45

Grosse Pointe South 52, West Bloomfield 36

Grosse Pointe South 52, West Bloomfield 39

Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 60, Warren Woods Tower 56

Menominee 59, Westwood 56

Muskegon Mona Shores 56, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 44

Okemos 72, Troy Athens 41

Onsted 52, Plymouth 34

Pewamo-Westphalia 63, Coldwater 54

Saginaw 72, Detroit Ford 57

Sparta 51, Allendale 44

St. Mary’s Prep 54, Ferndale 39

Waterford Mott 54, Harper Woods 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Thursday’s Scores

