Tuesday's Scores

MEQUON – Mason Prey scored 30 points to lead the Wausau Newman Catholic boys basketball team to a 78-67 win over Milwaukee Juneau at the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout on Thursday at Concordia University. Isaac Seidel added 24 points and Conner Krach chipped in 15 for the Cardinals, who...

WAUSAU, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO