Tuesday's Scores

 2 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 57, Jackson Lumen Christi 22

Benton Harbor 59, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 31

Escanaba 74, Gladstone 44

Flint Hamady 38, Oscoda 32

Frankenmuth 35, Battle Creek Lakeview 31

Grand Blanc 31, Clarkston 26

Green Bay Preble, Wis. 55, Menominee 44

Grosse Pointe South 53, Ann Arbor Huron 42

Kalamazoo Central 71, St. Clair Shores South Lake 33

Lansing Catholic 60, Flint Powers 25

Macomb Dakota 70, Saginaw Arthur Hill 49

New Boston Huron 46, Gibraltar Carlson 38

Romulus 41, Port Huron 33

Utica Ford 62, Detroit University Prep 26

Wayne Memorial 60, Detroit Cass Tech 59

Hammond Morton Tournament=

Pool B=

Edison PSA 76, Gary West, Ind. 15

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Thursday’s Scores

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 75, LeSueur-Henderson 49. Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 53, Red Rock Central 24. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 67, Tri-City United 45. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
On3.com

V-Cast: Michigan State falls in Great Lakes Invitational hockey tournament

Grand Rapids, Mich. – Michigan State lost its Tuesday night game with Ferris State, 4-2, in the semifinal round of the Great Lakes Invitational hockey tournament played at VanAndel Arena, home of the Grand Rapids Griffins, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Detroit Redwings. After Michigan State lost, SpartanMag staffers Jim Comparoni and Paul Konyndyk checked in from rink-side for a post-game V-Cast.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
