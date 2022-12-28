Tuesday's Scores

RIGBY - As the 2022 East Idaho Holiday Shootout tournament begins, teams will use the opportunity to showcase their talent and measure themselves against teams from the west side of the state, Utah, and Arizona. Being the only boys team from the 3A classification, the Sugar-Salem Diggers used the opportunity Wednesday to gain a 56-48 win over the Mountain View Tigers.

MOUNTAIN HOME, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO