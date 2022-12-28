Tuesday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Judge Memorial 63, Viewmont 53
Santa Fe Indian, N.M. 53, Whitehorse 34
Wendover 41, Bryce Valley 26
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
