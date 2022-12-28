ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Judge Memorial 63, Viewmont 53

Santa Fe Indian, N.M. 53, Whitehorse 34

Wendover 41, Bryce Valley 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

