Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
Pink Pens Heartwarming Birthday Message to 'Miracle' Son
In honor of her son's birthday yesterday, Pink shared a message on social media sweet enough to make you weep. The pop icon posted just under a dozen photos of her son, Jameson, whom she shares with her husband, professional motocross racer Carey Hart, on Instagram earlier today. The snaps...
Demi Moore Captures Holiday 'Magic' in Joy-Filled Instagram Photo
Demi Moore was filled with "the joy of giving" this holiday season, sharing photos of herself standing amidst the many gifts she gave to others this year. The actress posted three photos on Instagram, captioning the update, "The magic of Christmas. The joy of giving!" In the pictures, Moore wore...
John Travolta Wishes Fans a Merry Christmas Alongside Son Ben and Daughter Ella: Watch
John Travolta shares son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Ella, 22, as well as late son Jett, with late wife Kelly Preston John Travolta is enjoying quality time with his family this holiday season. On Monday, the Pulp Fiction star, 68, sat with son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Ella Bleu, 22, in front of the family's Christmas tree to record a joyful message. The short clip documented the actor, with Ben's dog Peanut perched on his knee, and his children wishing fans a Merry Christmas. "Merry Christmas everyone! 🎄," he...
Katey Sagal’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Talented Children, Including ‘Tell Me Lies’ Star Jackson White
Katey Sagal is an award-winning actress who starred in ‘Married with Children,’ ‘Futurama,’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy’. She was married to Freddie Beckmeier from 1978 to 1981, Jack White from 1993 to 2000 and in 2004, she married Kurt Sutter. Katey is the proud mother...
Billy Joel Shares Rare Photo of Daughter on Her 37th Birthday
Billy Joel is celebrating his daughter's 37th birthday!. The "Piano Man" crooner took to Twitter to wish his daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, a happy birthday earlier today. Alongside the note, Joel posted a photo of his daughter, who eyed the camera while posing in front of a brightly lit chandelier in an elegant red dress. Styling her brown locks in messy waves, she completed the chic look with glam makeup that included black winged eyeliner and a two-tone rose gold eyeshadow.
Michael Jackson’s Kids Paris, Prince, & Blanket Enjoy Skiing Trip In Rare Photos Together
Just one day after Christmas, Michael Jackson‘s three children opted to snowboard together in Lake Tahoe, California to celebrate the holiday season (see PHOTOS HERE). The “Billie Jean” singer’s eldest son, Prince Jackson, 25, was spotted in full winter gear along with his sister, Paris Jackson, 24, and baby brother Blanket Jackson (b. Prince Michael Jackson II), 20. The blonde beauty wore a brown puffer coat, brown vest, and burgundy pants, along with matching burgundy gloves.
Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photos of Sons Wyatt and Sebastian Celebrating Christmas
Anderson Cooper spent time with sons Wyatt and Sebastian over the holiday weekend Anderson Cooper is celebrating his first Christmas as a dad of two! On Monday, the CNN anchor, 55, shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 7 months, celebrating the holiday together. In one cute snap, Wyatt shows Sebastian the gifts under the Christmas tree as the infant intently focuses on what his big brother has to say. A second photo shows the brothers sweetly looking up at the...
Richard Gere’s Sweetest Photos With His Kids, Wife Alejandra Silva Through the Years: Family Album
Richard Gere’s boys! The Pretty Woman star has long gushed about raising sons with wife Alejandra Silva and ex-wife Carey Lowell. “I never had an issue about children one way or the other,” Gere told The Guardian about fatherhood in a 2002 interview. “With Carey, she had a child from a previous marriage [daughter Hannah Dunne], and it was just […]
Rod Stewart Poses with Wife Penny and Six of His Children in Rare Holiday Family Photo
Rod Stewart celebrated the special holiday with six of his eight children Rod Stewart is cherishing family time with his wife and kids during the holiday season. On Wednesday, the 77-year-old musician shared a rare family photo on his Instagram Story where he posed with wife Penny Lancaster and six of his eight kids in front of a giant, lit-up Christmas tree. Adding a "family time" sticker to the post, Stewart stood happily with sons Aidan, 11, and Alastair, 17, who he shares with Lancaster, as well as adult children Renee, 30,...
This Video of Prince Louis Giving Big Sister Princess Charlotte a Christmas Gift Completely Melts Our Hearts
It may be Jack Frost’s season, but Prince Louis is melting our hearts! In a precious Christmas Day video that’s gone viral on Twitter, 4-year-old Prince Louis excitedly gives his big sister, Princess Charlotte, 7, a gift in front of a crowd of adoring onlookers. As big sis and big brother Prince George, 9, walk along with their dad, Prince William, wee Louis comes running from behind, yelling Charlotte’s name to get her attention. Racing as fast as his little legs will carry him, he finally reaches his sister and hands her a bouquet of flowers. Right on cue, the crowd...
TODAY.com
Craig Melvin continues Christmas tradition with adorable family selfie
‘Tis the season for Craig Melvin to post his annual family selfie for the holidays. "Was so busy enjoying the day I forgot to post our annual pj pic," he wrote in the caption of his post on Dec. 26. "Merry Christmas from the Melvins. Hope everyone is enjoying their family time."
Paris Jackson takes siblings Blanket and Prince to snowboard in Tahoe
Michael Jackson’s kids took a family trip to enjoy the snow! Siblings Paris, Prince Michael Jackson II, better known as Blanket, and Prince Jackson were spotted on a rare sighting together as they hit the trails with a snowmobile tour company in Tahoe Vista, California. Paris was...
Dream Kardashian, 6, Is Too Cute Dancing With Brother King, 10, In Matching PJs: Video
Blac Chyna and her kids, 6-year-old Dream Kardashian, and King Cairo, 10, are dancing their way into the new year! The reality star and model 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to share a sweet video of her and her two kids having a dance party in matching pajamas — and it was nothing less than adorable. During the first song, “Miss You” by Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz, King was front and center busting some moves in his red, white, and green plaid pajamas and a bright red beanie. Dream and Chyna happily danced in the background.
TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Shares Update After Facial Feminization Surgery
Watch: TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Responds to Caitlyn Jenner's "Ridicule" Dylan Mulvaney is keeping fans in the loop on her post-surgery recovery. The TikTok star and trans activist provided an update on how she is doing post going under the knife for facial feminization surgery. "I'm really, I'm doing well," Dylan...
Marie Osmond Snuggles Up For Rare Photo With Husband Steve Craig At Disney World
Marie Osmond, 63, is in the “Happiest Place on Earth” with the guy who makes her the happiest: her husband, Steve Craig. On Friday, Dec. 30, she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself snuggled up to him as they posed outside the “Pandora – The World of Avatar” section of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. She had a blissful smile on her face as she leaned into her hubby, and he showed her affection with his arm around her shoulders.
Nicole Kidman, 55, Smiles As She Goes For A Run During Family Holiday In Australia
Nicole Kidman was in good spirits as she went for a run in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday, December 28. The Moulin Rouge actress, 55, had a smile on as she went for a morning run during her holiday stay in her home country. She looked fit as she listened to music, with her phone in her hand, and went for her jog.
'Happy Merriment': Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Share Photos From Tokyo Christmas Celebration
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spent the holiday overseas this year. On Monday, December 26, the actor shared a few photos from their celebrations in Tokyo, where they set up their own Christmas tree, tried local food and went sightseeing. "ありがと ございます Tokyo 🇯🇵 happy merriment 🎄🕊️love to all ❤️," the dad-of-two captioned the pics, which included a sweet snap of the duo holding hands with Perry, 38, clad in a festive frock.The couple has been traveling all over the globe this year, the singer visiting her fiancé, 45, on the set of his Australia flick in October. They've also...
Cooper Hefner Poses with Wife and Three Daughters in Christmas Pajama Selfie: 'Happy Holidays'
Cooper Hefner and wife Scarlett Byrne Hefner share twin daughters Marigold and Blossom, 9 months, and daughter Betsy, 2 Cooper Hefner is loving his first Christmas as a father of three. The businessman turned political candidate, 30, and his wife, actress Scarlett Byrne Hefner, 31, posed in a selfie-style photo with their three daughters on Christmas, shared on Instagram over the weekend. The family of five posed in matching Christmas pajamas as they marked the first winter holiday season for their twin daughters — Marigold Adele and Blossom Pearl, 9 months. The...
Rod Stewart Seen In Rare Photo With 6 Of His 8 Kids For The Holidays
Rod Stewart, 77, enjoyed a festive family outing with six of his eight children that he documented on Instagram Dec. 28. The British rock star posed with his sons Sean, 42, Alastair, 17, and Aiden, 11, and his daughters Kimberly, 43, Ruby, 35, and Renee, 30, in front of a Christmas tree for a photo on Rod’s IG Story, which can be seen here. Rod and his kids were joined by his wife Penny Lancaster, 51, Ruby’s boyfriend Jake, and Rod’s 11-year-old granddaughter Delilah, who is Kimberly’s child with actor Benicio del Toro.
