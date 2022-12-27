Blac Chyna and her kids, 6-year-old Dream Kardashian, and King Cairo, 10, are dancing their way into the new year! The reality star and model 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to share a sweet video of her and her two kids having a dance party in matching pajamas — and it was nothing less than adorable. During the first song, “Miss You” by Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz, King was front and center busting some moves in his red, white, and green plaid pajamas and a bright red beanie. Dream and Chyna happily danced in the background.

18 HOURS AGO