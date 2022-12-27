ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
Parade

Pink Pens Heartwarming Birthday Message to 'Miracle' Son

In honor of her son's birthday yesterday, Pink shared a message on social media sweet enough to make you weep. The pop icon posted just under a dozen photos of her son, Jameson, whom she shares with her husband, professional motocross racer Carey Hart, on Instagram earlier today. The snaps...
Parade

Demi Moore Captures Holiday 'Magic' in Joy-Filled Instagram Photo

Demi Moore was filled with "the joy of giving" this holiday season, sharing photos of herself standing amidst the many gifts she gave to others this year. The actress posted three photos on Instagram, captioning the update, "The magic of Christmas. The joy of giving!" In the pictures, Moore wore...
People

John Travolta Wishes Fans a Merry Christmas Alongside Son Ben and Daughter Ella: Watch

John Travolta shares son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Ella, 22, as well as late son Jett, with late wife Kelly Preston John Travolta is enjoying quality time with his family this holiday season. On Monday, the Pulp Fiction star, 68, sat with son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Ella Bleu, 22, in front of the family's Christmas tree to record a joyful message. The short clip documented the actor, with Ben's dog Peanut perched on his knee, and his children wishing fans a Merry Christmas. "Merry Christmas everyone! 🎄," he...
Parade

Billy Joel Shares Rare Photo of Daughter on Her 37th Birthday

Billy Joel is celebrating his daughter's 37th birthday!. The "Piano Man" crooner took to Twitter to wish his daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, a happy birthday earlier today. Alongside the note, Joel posted a photo of his daughter, who eyed the camera while posing in front of a brightly lit chandelier in an elegant red dress. Styling her brown locks in messy waves, she completed the chic look with glam makeup that included black winged eyeliner and a two-tone rose gold eyeshadow.
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Kids Paris, Prince, & Blanket Enjoy Skiing Trip In Rare Photos Together

Just one day after Christmas, Michael Jackson‘s three children opted to snowboard together in Lake Tahoe, California to celebrate the holiday season (see PHOTOS HERE). The “Billie Jean” singer’s eldest son, Prince Jackson, 25, was spotted in full winter gear along with his sister, Paris Jackson, 24, and baby brother Blanket Jackson (b. Prince Michael Jackson II), 20. The blonde beauty wore a brown puffer coat, brown vest, and burgundy pants, along with matching burgundy gloves.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photos of Sons Wyatt and Sebastian Celebrating Christmas

Anderson Cooper spent time with sons Wyatt and Sebastian over the holiday weekend Anderson Cooper is celebrating his first Christmas as a dad of two! On Monday, the CNN anchor, 55, shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 7 months, celebrating the holiday together. In one cute snap, Wyatt shows Sebastian the gifts under the Christmas tree as the infant intently focuses on what his big brother has to say. A second photo shows the brothers sweetly looking up at the...
People

Rod Stewart Poses with Wife Penny and Six of His Children in Rare Holiday Family Photo

Rod Stewart celebrated the special holiday with six of his eight children Rod Stewart is cherishing family time with his wife and kids during the holiday season. On Wednesday, the 77-year-old musician shared a rare family photo on his Instagram Story where he posed with wife Penny Lancaster and six of his eight kids in front of a giant, lit-up Christmas tree. Adding a "family time" sticker to the post, Stewart stood happily with sons Aidan, 11, and Alastair, 17, who he shares with Lancaster, as well as adult children Renee, 30,...
SheKnows

This Video of Prince Louis Giving Big Sister Princess Charlotte a Christmas Gift Completely Melts Our Hearts

It may be Jack Frost’s season, but Prince Louis is melting our hearts! In a precious Christmas Day video that’s gone viral on Twitter, 4-year-old Prince Louis excitedly gives his big sister, Princess Charlotte, 7, a gift in front of a crowd of adoring onlookers. As big sis and big brother Prince George, 9, walk along with their dad, Prince William, wee Louis comes running from behind, yelling Charlotte’s name to get her attention. Racing as fast as his little legs will carry him, he finally reaches his sister and hands her a bouquet of flowers. Right on cue, the crowd...
TODAY.com

Craig Melvin continues Christmas tradition with adorable family selfie

‘Tis the season for Craig Melvin to post his annual family selfie for the holidays. "Was so busy enjoying the day I forgot to post our annual pj pic," he wrote in the caption of his post on Dec. 26. "Merry Christmas from the Melvins. Hope everyone is enjoying their family time."
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian, 6, Is Too Cute Dancing With Brother King, 10, In Matching PJs: Video

Blac Chyna and her kids, 6-year-old Dream Kardashian, and King Cairo, 10, are dancing their way into the new year! The reality star and model 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to share a sweet video of her and her two kids having a dance party in matching pajamas — and it was nothing less than adorable. During the first song, “Miss You” by Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz, King was front and center busting some moves in his red, white, and green plaid pajamas and a bright red beanie. Dream and Chyna happily danced in the background.
E! News

TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Shares Update After Facial Feminization Surgery

Watch: TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Responds to Caitlyn Jenner's "Ridicule" Dylan Mulvaney is keeping fans in the loop on her post-surgery recovery. The TikTok star and trans activist provided an update on how she is doing post going under the knife for facial feminization surgery. "I'm really, I'm doing well," Dylan...
HollywoodLife

Marie Osmond Snuggles Up For Rare Photo With Husband Steve Craig At Disney World

Marie Osmond, 63, is in the “Happiest Place on Earth” with the guy who makes her the happiest: her husband, Steve Craig. On Friday, Dec. 30, she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself snuggled up to him as they posed outside the “Pandora – The World of Avatar” section of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. She had a blissful smile on her face as she leaned into her hubby, and he showed her affection with his arm around her shoulders.
OK! Magazine

'Happy Merriment': Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Share Photos From Tokyo Christmas Celebration

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spent the holiday overseas this year. On Monday, December 26, the actor shared a few photos from their celebrations in Tokyo, where they set up their own Christmas tree, tried local food and went sightseeing. "ありがと ございます Tokyo 🇯🇵 happy merriment 🎄🕊️love to all ❤️," the dad-of-two captioned the pics, which included a sweet snap of the duo holding hands with Perry, 38, clad in a festive frock.The couple has been traveling all over the globe this year, the singer visiting her fiancé, 45, on the set of his Australia flick in October. They've also...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Cooper Hefner Poses with Wife and Three Daughters in Christmas Pajama Selfie: 'Happy Holidays'

Cooper Hefner and wife Scarlett Byrne Hefner share twin daughters Marigold and Blossom, 9 months, and daughter Betsy, 2 Cooper Hefner is loving his first Christmas as a father of three. The businessman turned political candidate, 30, and his wife, actress Scarlett Byrne Hefner, 31, posed in a selfie-style photo with their three daughters on Christmas, shared on Instagram over the weekend. The family of five posed in matching Christmas pajamas as they marked the first winter holiday season for their twin daughters — Marigold Adele and Blossom Pearl, 9 months. The...
HollywoodLife

Rod Stewart Seen In Rare Photo With 6 Of His 8 Kids For The Holidays

