Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 51, Cle. St. Joseph 45

Amanda-Clearcreek 57, Chillicothe Zane Trace 12

Attica Seneca E. 44, N. Baltimore 32

Avon Lake 63, Mt. St. Charles Academy, R.I. 26

Bellevue 58, Clyde 28

Bellville Clear Fork 61, Fredericktown 56

Belmont Union Local 71, Barnesville 26

Bishop Fenwick 67, Linsly, W.Va. 29

Bluffton 49, Kenton 40

Cabell Midland, W.Va. 41, Bishop Hartley 35

Carey 55, Arcadia 35

Celina 42, Maria Stein Marion Local 36

Chagrin Falls 52, Chardon 42

Cin. Country Day 57, South Fort Myers, Fla. 35

Cin. Purcell Marian 62, Raleigh Millbrook, N.C. 54

Cin. West Clermont 58, Seton 32

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 67, Blanchester 35

Cols. Franklin Hts. 49, Groveport-Madison 46

Columbus Grove 26, Ottoville 24

Copley 66, Sandusky Perkins 40

Day. Meadowdale 55, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 54

Delphos Jefferson 63, Van Wert 50

Dola Hardin Northern 54, Pandora-Gilboa 29

Dublin Jerome 45, Logan 28

Elizabethtown, Ky. 52, Atwater Waterloo 39

Elmore Woodmore 49, Kansas Lakota 46

Fairview, Ky. 38, Ironton St. Joseph 32

Findlay 55, Oregon Clay 19

Ft. Loramie 69, Cols. Walnut Ridge 9

Ft. Recovery 38, New Paris National Trail 37

Geneva 60, Andover Pymatuning Valley 46

Gibsonburg 60, Rossford 18

Girard 38, McDonald 18

Grafton Midview 50, Lorain 10

Grove City Cent. Crossing 60, Grove City Christian 18

Hamler Patrick Henry 47, Wauseon 45

Highlands, Ky. 50, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 36

Hudson 51, Willoughby S. 14

Huron 52, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 49

Johnstown Northridge 53, Marion Elgin 38

Kent Roosevelt 63, Ravenna 34

Leipsic 72, Vanlue 21

Liberty Center 67, Bloomdale Elmwood 39

Lodi Cloverleaf 62, Sheffield Brookside 37

Madison 54, Mentor Lake Cath. 50

McComb 49, Ft. Jennings 29

Medina Highland 56, Tol. Whitmer 46

Metamora Evergreen 48, Lions First Baptist Naples FL, Fla. 35

Mineral Ridge 69, Warren Lordstown 7

Montgomery Co., Ky. 44, Perry 42

Mt. Vernon 46, Howard E. Knox 40

Napoleon 43, Holgate 16

Newton Local 36, Carlisle 29, OT

Orwell Grand Valley 49, Southington Chalker 39

Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Convoy Crestview 34

Parma Hts. Holy Name 48, Cle. Cent. Cath. 36

Perrysburg 51, Archbold 20

Philo 42, Johnstown 25

Powell Olentangy Liberty 61, Norton 45

Richmond Edison 37, Lisbon David Anderson 34

Shaker Hts. Laurel 60, Parma Padua 18

Shelby 59, Medina 43

Smithville 41, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 26

Spring. Cath. Cent. 58, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 37

Spring. Greenon 55, Xenia 38

St. Paris Graham 53, Sidney Fairlawn 42

Sylvania Southview 57, Northwood 36

Versailles 55, Botkins 32

Willard 48, Milan Edison 39

Wintersville Indian Creek 77, Toronto 29

Woodlan, Ind. 45, Haviland Wayne Trace 44

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 40, Dover 23

Hammond Morton Tournament=

Pool A=

Notre Dame Academy 77, Hammond Morton, Ind. 24

OVISCO Classic=

Coldwater 53, Celina 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ansonia vs. Middletown Madison Senior, ppd.

Bridgeport vs. Beallsville, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

