Bruno Fernandes will come back out of his 'shell' now Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United

By Patrick Djordjevic For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

NBC Sports analyst and former Manchester United goalkeeper Tim Howard believes Bruno Fernandes will flourish for the Red Devils with Cristiano Ronaldo very much in the rearview mirror.

The Red Devils took care of Nottingham Forest 3-0 at Old Trafford in their first game since the Portuguese superstar left by 'mutual consent' in the aftermath of a sensational interview with Piers Morgan.

Fernandes produced a stellar performance, providing a beautiful pass for United's second. More is to come according to the former USMNT goalkeeper with his Portuguese mate no longer at Carrington.

'Before Ronaldo came. He was the leader. He was scoring goals. He was all over the referee. He was loud,' Howard said on NBC Sports' coverage of United vs. Forest.

'Kinda got into his shell while Ronaldo was here. This is what we're going to see again. This is his team, Casemiro's team. This is what we need to see from them.'

Meanwhile, Robbie Mustoe believes Manchester United are better off without its discarded famous son, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Goals from Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Fred saw United close the gap to Spurs to just one point with a game in hand, and Mustoe is certain the team is better off without Ronaldo.

'Yes, absolutely right.' he said postgame. 'I think that [for] many reasons. I think the younger players, the forward players, I think thrive without that, that little pressure that he wants the ball all the time.

'And he wants to make the runs and I've got to play around him, he's got to be the main man. They're enjoying not having that.'

While the result leaves United in a good position regarding Champions League qualification, the performance of some of its attacking talent left Mustoe unimpressed.

'I thought Martial was a little disappointing,' he said, despite the Frenchman's goal. 'I still think it's a couple of positions that were a little disappointing.

'Antony - again, it's great to be here to see him in the flesh, a couple of little movements but again just struggled to have an impact.

'There'll be games for him. And maybe he's gonna need a little bit more time so there's a few bits in the side that need improving but the whole picture is looking really good.'

