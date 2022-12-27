Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
An insipid drama riddled with cliches inexplicably jumps 91 places to become a Netflix sensation
When you think of iconic acting duos that starred in multiple films together, your mind may conjure images of Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder, Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson, Paul Newman and Robert Redford, Katherine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy, or Simon Pegg and Nick Frost to name but a few, but more than likely not Colors of Love duo Chad Michael Murray and Jessica Lowndes.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Doctor Who’ is bringing a Marvel Comics villain to life for its 60th anniversary
Doctor Who‘s incoming 60th-anniversary celebrations promises to be the stuff of dreams come true for Whovians, what with the comeback of both David Tennant and Catherine Tate, the return of Russell T. Davies as showrunner, and Neil Patrick Harris serving as a powerful, new villain. The latest trailer for the series of specials that’ll air across 2023, which dropped on Christmas Day as a festive treat, went and confirmed another reason fans should be hyped for the 60th. One with an obscure Marvel connection.
wegotthiscovered.com
Everyone agrees exactly when an inconsistent sci-fi series that specializes in surprise sequels fell apart
Hindsight is a wonderful thing, one that leads us to the conclusion that Cloverfield might just be one of the most important and influential films of the 21st Century. The opening installment of what would soon become a surprise franchise marked Matt Reeves’ first feature in a dozen years, Drew Goddard’s first credited screenplay, and Bad Robot’s second-ever feature (and first in almost a decade). That’s an impressive legacy, but it wasn’t long before the wheels came off.
wegotthiscovered.com
Will Hugh Grant be in ‘Knives Out 3?’
Over the last several weeks, film buffs have been having an absolute field day with the release of Rian Johnson’s unforgettable whodunit, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Piggybacking on the success of 2019’s Knives Out, Johnson brought back iconic actor Daniel Craig to once again portray Benoit Blanc — a no-nonsense detective who, with a little elbow grease and patience, can solve any case placed in front of him. Fortunately for fans, Blanc’s story was explored further in the follow-up film — which even included the eye-opening revelation in regards to Blanc’s sexuality.
wegotthiscovered.com
Another mysterious whodunnit gets its knives out to sharpen the Netflix Top 10 in 61 countries
Thanks to Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot adaptations, Tom George’s delightful See How They Run, and of course Rian Johnson’s Knives Out duology, the whodunnit is back in major way. That being said, we’re still surprised to see 7 Women and a Murder making such a splash at the top end of the Netflix charts.
Comments / 0