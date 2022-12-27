Read full article on original website
Sesame will join the major food allergens list on January 1, FDA says
(CNN) — Starting January 1, sesame will join the list of major food allergens defined by law, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. The change comes as a result of the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education and Research Act, or FASTER Act, which was signed into law in April 2021.
