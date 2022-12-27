Read full article on original website
thatoregonlife.com
This Popular Burger Joint in Oregon Will Knock Your Socks Off
Bogey’s Burgers in Redmond, Oregon is the quintessential American burger joint. Juicy burgers, crispy fries, wings, and ice cream along with the motto, “happiness guaranteed,” make this one burger joint you don’t want to pass up when driving through Redmond. Bogey’s Burgers – Happiness Guaranteed...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Top Central Oregon stories of 2022
More of you have made the switch to Central Oregon Daily News in 2022. It’s been our privilege to bring you the news and the unique stories of the High Desert. Here is a look at the top stories from the region over the past year. Deadly shooting at...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Our favorite stories of 2022: Oregon’s only state-owned gravel highway
We at Central Oregon Daily News have been thrilled to bring you the stories of the High Desert and beyond these past 12 months. We wanted to look back and not only re-share with you some of our favorites, but tell you why we love them so much. “I love...
centraloregonian.com
Prineville Tavern focusing on great seafood, fun atmosphere
For local seafood lovers and for those who loved Crabby’s Bar and Grill, the good news is that Prineville has a new restaurant that will serve excellent seafood and a fun atmosphere. Prineville Tavern recently had their grand opening, and the iconic restaurant is in the old Crabby’s Bar...
bendsource.com
Restaurant Openings, Closings
A lot can happen in a year. Because we know readers love food, and they may not have yet been to all of the new places to open up this year, here's a little openings-and-closings recap for 2022. If we missed your favorite new spot, we're probably going to want to try it, so let us know about it.
Semi hit by wind hits power pole on Hwy. 26 in Madras; 275 CEC members lose power for hours
A semi-truck whose empty trailer was hit by winds struck and snapped a Central Electric Cooperative utility pole Tuesday morning, knocking out power for about 275 Central Electric Cooperative members in Madras for several hours, officials said. The post Semi hit by wind hits power pole on Hwy. 26 in Madras; 275 CEC members lose power for hours appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Winter weather advisory for Cascades east slopes extended into Friday
The east slopes of the Cascades, including Sisters, La Pine and Sunriver, are in a winter weather advisory that has been extended into Friday, set to expire around 4 p.m. For Thursday, we see snow lasting throughout the majority of the day taking us into Friday. Temperatures are expected to...
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
The Larkins: Jefferson County homesteaders
On Sunday morning, Dec. 11, the power went out at my house. Few things stop a 21st century person, if I can rightly call myself that, in their tracks more quickly and completely than a power outage. The power would stay off for about 30 hours or so, and a...
cascadebusnews.com
Buyer Acquires Bend Apartment Complexes for $110 Million
As 2022 draws to close, Central Oregon’s red-hot apartment market continued to set high watermarks for property sales prices this year, including one institutional group acquiring two complexes in Bend for a total of over $110 million. Recently, Seattle-based Security Properties (SP) bought the 168-unit multifamily community of Sienna...
KTVZ
Madras tree falls next to home due to high winds
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory in Central Oregon. It's set to last until 1-am on Wednesday. Due to high winds, trees are falling in yards, and hitting close to home, quite literally. In madras, this tree fell very close to a home, luckily there was no property damage or injuries reported.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Winds back off, but more chances for snow showers ahead
We’re seeing some snow showers wrap up in the Cascades and higher elevations on this Wednesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in place for those in higher elevations and those closer to the mountains – the alert expires at 1:00 p.m. Some snow that has fallen means...
5 killed in 3 separate crashes Tuesday involving trees falling onto moving vehicles
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Five people died in three separate crashes across the northern part of the state Tuesday, as much of Oregon grappled with high winds and heavy rain. All three crashes involved a tree falling onto moving vehicles. At around 2:06 p.m., a tree fell onto the passenger...
Driver dies after falling tree hits truck on Highway 26
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Prineville man was killed in a weather-related crash on Highway 26 Tuesday after a tree collided with a commercial truck in Wasco County at approximately 3:26 p.m.
Four-vehicle serious-injury crash reported at Highway 97 and Cooley Road in northern Bend
A reported four-vehicle serious-injury crash occurred Wednesday evening at U.S. Highway 97 and Cooley Road on Bend’s north end, slowing traffic and blocking Cooley Road access in both directions, authorities said. The post Four-vehicle serious-injury crash reported at Highway 97 and Cooley Road in northern Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Petit Maison opens Downtown
Whitney Bell has long been in the business sphere. She’s worked with the Madras Downtown Association, on the Madras Saturday Market Board, and has seen many of her family members start their own businesses. She hadn’t thought much about opening her own store, until she had a dream.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Sisters man arrested in theft of $225,000 in construction, heavy equipment
A Sisters man was arrested Tuesday, accused in the theft of some $225,000 of construction and heavy equipment from the Portland and Vancouver, Wash., areas. Police are trying to reunite some of that equipment with their owners. Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) said that its investigation led to a search...
Bend declares Hunnell Road homeless camp ‘unsafe’; move-out plans leave houseless unsure of future
The city of Bend said Wednesday it has declared the area of Northeast Hunnell Road as an “unsafe campsite” (as defined in a city administrative policy), which will initiate an outreach process to support those living in the area and will eventually result in clearing the long-standing camps in March. The post Bend declares Hunnell Road homeless camp ‘unsafe’; move-out plans leave houseless unsure of future appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend police seek public’s help as they continue search for missing, endangered woman
Bend police asked the public for help Tuesday night in finding a 38-year-old Bend woman who is missing and considered endangered. The post Bend police seek public’s help as they continue search for missing, endangered woman appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend restaurant falls victim to ‘law enforcement’ phone scam, warns others
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bangers and Brews Westside in Bend faced a scary moment on Tuesday. An employee at the restaurant got a scam-related call from saying it was from law enforcement and that their restaurant was about to be raided and to stop the raid they demanded money. "When the employee got the call The post Bend restaurant falls victim to ‘law enforcement’ phone scam, warns others appeared first on KTVZ.
