Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
NEW PERKS Announced for Disneyland Magic Key Holders
If you’re a Disneyland Magic Key Holder, you are probably already taking advantage of some of the perks that come with membership. You can get exclusive merchandise, access to an exclusive lounge for food and drinks, special treats. However, going into 2023, that Magic Key will soon get you...
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Get An Exclusive Disney 100th Anniversary Statue
This is an exciting time in Disney history. Disney will soon be kicking off its 100th anniversary!. And now, D23 has shared details on a super special collectible just for D23 Gold Members!. saw what the new membership cards look like, which feature designs that fit right in with the...
disneyfoodblog.com
The FUZZIEST Disney Merch Collection Just Dropped Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’ve seen some seriously cold weather at Disney World lately, ya’ll. It’s had us dreaming of warmer weather, but fortunately, Disney just released some fuzzy new merch...
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Get A YEAR of UNLIMITED Flights For $800
Let’s face it — flying anywhere these days can be expensive. High demand for travel means that prices will probably keep going up. We do our best, though, to keep you updated on any flight deals (you know, in case you want to visit Disney World). But now, we’ve got a HUGE deal to share — Frontier Airlines has just DRASTICALLY dropped the price of its GoWild! Pass!
disneyfoodblog.com
Save This Phone Number BEFORE Your Disney World Trip
If you’re headed to Disney World soon, you probably know that it can get super crowded some days. Disney World requires Park Pass Reservations to try to manage the crowds, and that’s why we tell you to make your reservations as soon as you can — they do sell out!
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: The BEST Times To Go To Disneyland in 2023
You may THINK you know when you wanna visit Disneyland in 2023, but before you pull that trigger, KEEP WATCHING. TODAY we’re gonna talk about ALL the Disneyland events happening throughout the year — here on DFB Guide. Check out our video below about The BEST Times To...
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: Is EVERYTHING in Disney World TOO Expensive?
Surge pricing, desserts that cost as much as a meal, and spirit jerseys that cost MORE than going to the water parks — Disney World is a place where memories are made while your wallet rapidly withers away before your very eyes. So let’s find some cheaper alternatives to...
disneyfoodblog.com
Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster CLOSING for a Lengthy Refurbishment in Disney World
This is the time of year that many Disney fans dread — refurbishment season. Many rides go under refurbishment in the winter months whether the closure is only for a few days or for a few months. We already know rides like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Kali River Rapids are temporarily closing in January (along with the permanent closure of Splash Mountain), but now another thrill ride has announced a refurbishment!
disneyfoodblog.com
How Park Pass Reservations Are Keeping Disneyland From “Closing the Gates”
The holiday season brings some of the biggest crowds to Disneyland Resort. There’s so much going on, after all. There’s the Disney California Adventure Festival of Holidays. There are the holiday decorations. There are all the holiday snacks. Previously, when the parks got too full — which happened often this time of year — Disneyland would close the gates. Things now, though, are a lot different and those gates are expected to remain open every day.
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disneyland Resort: Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway Added to the App!
We’re in the weird space in between holidays now, where Christmas has ended but we’ve got a few days until New Year’s. We’ve got a complete guide to celebrating NYE in the parks, and we know there are lots of new treats to try, but before we get too ahead of ourselves, we need to check out what’s new at Disneyland Resort!
disneyfoodblog.com
COMPLETE LIST of What’s Available During After Hours Events at Magic Kingdom
Who doesn’t want to spend some extra hours in a nearly empty Magic Kingdom?. Disney after-hours events allow you to do just that. Dates are already selling out for the 2023 after-hours events, and we’ve put together a list of everything the Hollywood Studios after-hours events offer, so we knew we needed to put together a Magic Kingdom event offering guide too!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World Has CHANGED Genie+ — And We Love It
If you are headed to Disney World soon, you’ve probably heard of Disney Genie+. Genie+ is a paid service that allows you to book Lightning Lanes — windows when you can skip the line to ride certain attractions. Now, we’re seeing a small change to Disney Genie+ that could make a big difference in your Disney Parks day!
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Have a Disney New Year’s Eve at Home
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. There is a LOT to look forward to in 2023. The Disney100 celebrations are kicking off, TRON Lightcycle Run is scheduled to open, Journey of Water in EPCOT is set to premiere, and plenty more exciting changes are on their way!
disneyfoodblog.com
Why You Definitely DON’T Want to Be in EPCOT Today
If you’ve got a little one sitting next to you, cover their eyes…because we’re about to show something SCARY. Did anyone else scream?! Yep, those are the crowds in Disney World today, specifically EPCOT. The parks typically get pretty busy in the week between Christmas and New Year, but what we’re seeing today is unlike any other crowds we’ve seen this year. Don’t believe us? Keep scrolling to see the proof.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEW Happy Meal Toys Released at McDonald’s!
In the past several months, they introduced “adult Happy Meals” and brought back the Boo Buckets for Halloween. On top of that, we’ve seen some pretty awesome Happy Meal toys this year…and there are more to come!. There are now new Happy Meal toys available at...
disneyfoodblog.com
Best Disney World Park for Toddlers
So you’re planning a trip to Disney World with your little one — what do you need to know?. Taking kids to Disney World when they’re in the toddler stage can be a challenge. Between navigating naptimes, finding food that they’ll eat, and dealing with an unfamiliar environment, there’s a lot to learn. But today we’re prepared to answer one of your big questions — which Disney World park is BEST for toddlers?
disneyfoodblog.com
Act FAST to Get a Confetti-Filled Magic Shot in Disney World
Have you already picked up your 2023 Disney ears? Are you looking for an excuse to show them off?. Fortunately, the Disney PhotoPass Service has tons of opportunities around the parks for you to capture some magic on your vacation. And now, they’ve released a sparkly new Magic Shot just in time for you to ring in the new year!
disneyfoodblog.com
FIRST LOOK at New Marvel Day at Sea Treats Coming to Disney Cruise Line
The Disney Dream cruise ship has tons of stunning features that guests are sure to enjoy. Along with plenty of amenities, the Dream and other Disney cruise ships feature exclusive offerings you won’t be able to find anywhere else!. One such event is the upcoming Marvel Day at Sea,...
disneyfoodblog.com
We Met a RARE Disney PRINCE in EPCOT
When you visit Disney World, there are probably a few major things you’ll want to check off your to-do list!. Obviously, you’ll want to do a few rides, and you’ll probably want to see at least one fireworks show. For many guests, character meet and greets are also a priority, and you’ll likely have a list of your must-meet friends. But sometimes, random characters pop up in the parks and surprise us…like what happened today!
disneyfoodblog.com
Full List of SOLD OUT Dates for Disney World’s After Hours Events
Do you HATE Disney World crowds? Do you wish you could hop from ride to ride with minimal waits? Don’t we all?!. If you’re a night owl and you want the chance to experience Disney World when it’s least crowded, then you need to check out the Disney After Hours events in Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios. These hard-ticketed events take place on select nights January-April, and tickets are already on sale…but some dates are selling out!
Comments / 0