STOP what you’re doing — if you’re flying to Disney World in February of 2023, we’ve got the information you need right here. Each month we’ve been watching the changes in flight costs — seeing whether your trip to Disney World might be more or less expensive than you might expect. Now, we’re diving into the costs for February flights to the Most Magical Place on Earth to see just how flight costs are changing.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO