Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
New Restaurant is Opening in Former Golden Corral LocationBryan DijkhuizenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
Related
Police arrest suspect after Christmas Eve burglary in Northfield, N.J.
Police say an image from a home surveillance camera led them to the suspect.
delawarevalleynews.com
Police Chase In Bensalem Ends In Crash Stemming From Assault On Police
A Croydon woman is in trouble with the law after an incident last night, about 10:45PM. Sources said that said there was an assault near the WAWA at Street Road and Kingston Way. A woman ran from that incident to a vehicle and proceeded to drive on Street Road towards...
Police Search For Missing Virginia Dad After Family Finds ‘Big Amount Of Blood’ In Abandoned Car
Jose Guerrero vanished under suspicious circumstances from Woodbridge, Virginia on Dec. 21. His abandoned car, reportedly with blood in the backseat, was found less than two miles from his home. Authorities are desperately trying to locate a missing Virginia father whose blood-filled car was found near a wooded area days...
New Jersey woman was assaulted by husband night he was killed, lawyers say
Marylue Wigglesworth appeared briefly in court via video from the jail.Photo byLynda Cohen. A Hamilton Township woman accused of fatally shooting her husband was the victim of “significant abuse,” her attorneys claim.
4 people, including Philadelphia officer, hospitalized after crash
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four people, including a Philadelphia police officer, were taken to hospitals after a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning in the city's Olney neighborhood.Police say the crash happened on North 5th Street near West Rockland Street around 5:30 a.m. The scene is not far from Roosevelt Boulevard.Authorities say a speeding car hit a Philadelphia police SUV. Police say the driver may have been fleeing the scene of another crash.The officer involved in the crash was taken to Temple University Hospital. The other victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center.Officials say the officer is in stable condition. The speeding driver is listed in critical condition and the passenger is in stable condition.
Wife charged in Christmas Day fatal shooting death of husband in NJ home
A 51-year-old woman was arrested over the alleged Christmas Day fatal shooting of her husband, authorities said Monday.
Atlantic City man ordered held in drug and gun case
An Atlantic City man allegedly found with a gun and drugs in his car will stay in jail, a judge ruled. Hameed Farmer, 30, was arrested earlier this month after he tried to flee a car stop in Atlantic City, according to the charges. The stop began in the 3300...
Atlantic County woman arrested, charged for murdering husband
MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) – A woman from Atlantic County was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. Fifty-one-year-old Marylue Wigglesworth allegedly killed her 57-year-old husband, David Wigglesworth, on Sunday night in Mays Landing.Officials say the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to a home on the 5200 block of Somers Point Road in Mays Landing around 10 p.m. There, police found David Wigglesworth with a gunshot wound. He died at the home, police say.Authorities arrested Marylue Wigglesworth in connection with the death of her husband. Prosecutors did not reveal any further information about any possible motives.Marylue Wigglesworth is currently at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.This homicide is under investigation. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Township of Hamilton Police Department are asking you to contact them if you know anything about this incident.
California serial killing suspect faces new charges in four other deaths, bringing total number of victims to seven
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man suspected in Northern California serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings this week, bringing the total to seven deaths since April 2021, authorities said. The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched for a man...
Man Sentenced to Death in 2003 for Rape in Louisiana
image of a court housePhoto bytaken by Dee F. Cee (content contributor) On May 3, 1964 thirty three year old Ronald Lee Wolfe was the last man to be put to death in the United States for the crime of rape (https://dbpedia.org/page/Ronald_Wolfe_(rapist). He was convicted of raping an eight year old girl in 1959 and was sentenced to die in the gas chambers of Missouri.
Shots fired in Beachwood, police investigating
BEACHWOOD, NJ – Shots broke the silence in an otherwise quiet community in Ocean County on Monday. Police in Beachwood are investigating after shots were fired in the 300 block of Mizzen Avenue. According to the police, the department is continuing their investigation “At this time, the incident is believed to be isolated and there is no immediate danger to the community,” the department said. “We can also confirm that there are no injuries as a result of this incident.” No arrests or charges were announced, and no suspect was named at this time. The post Shots fired in Beachwood, police investigating appeared first on Shore News Network.
No Injuries After Report Of Shots Fired In Beachwood
BEACHWOOD – A local man was arrested for firing his handgun but police reported there were no injuries. On Monday, December 26, around 3 p.m. police reported to the 300 block of Mizzen Avenue on reports of shots being fired. They found multiple witnesses and spent shell casings in the roadway.
Landlord finds decomposed body inside trash bag at NJ home
A landlord found a decomposed inside a garbage bag at a home in New Jersey last week, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s office said.
One Green Planet
Petition: Two Women Working for an Animal ‘Rescue’ Were Exposed Running a Gruesome Puppy Mill
When local authorities in Brick, New Jersey, got a tip about a puppy mill, they were shocked at what they found at the scene. Over 180 cats and dogs were found in “cages stacked on cages” and living in filth. What’s even worse is that the owner of the property is listed as the president of a tax-exempt nonprofit which claims to be an animal rescue group.
Investigation Continues Into The Death Of Woman Found On Side Of Route 1 In West Windsor On Christmas
December 26, 2022 WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–West Windsor Police reported that on December 25, 2022 at 5:23 p.m., West Windsor…
Man Killed During Funeral Had Been Exonerated Of Murder After Being On Death Row For 25 Years
Christopher Williams was driving in a funerary procession for another formerly incarcerated man when he was shot in the head near Mount Peace Cemetery in Philadelphia. A Philadelphia man, who served 25 years on death row before he was exonerated of four murders, was shot and killed while attending a funeral on Friday, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Two Indiana Women Say They Helped Lead Police To Missing 5-Month-Old Ohio Baby Alive In Parking Lot
The 5-month-old twin boy who was kidnapped with his brother in Ohio last week is out of the hospital and back home with his loved ones, an advocate for the family told Columbus NBC station WCMH. It’s a happy ending after a days-long search for the missing boys that ended across state lines.
Girl, 15, admits to fatally stabbing NY high school cheerleader
A 15-year-old girl admitted Tuesday to fatally stabbing a Mount Vernon cheerleader, prosecutors announced.
Pushy Ghosts, Wailing Babies, Haunted Bridges: Eerie Urban Legends Of Florida And Alabama
Alabama and Florida urban legends are criminally creepy. Florida is famous for sunshine, but it also has a dark and deadly side. The same is true about Alabama, its neighbor to the north. “Floribama Murders,” premiering Saturday, January 7 at 9/8c on Oxygen, explores shocking homicides and bizarre crimes that...
Florida Death Row Inmate Accused Of Quadruple Murder Granted New Round Of DNA Testing
After half a decade fighting for further testing in court, death row inmate Tommy Zeigler, 77, will get the opportunity to potentially prove himself innocent of a 1975 quadruple murder through modern DNA testing. A Florida judge green-lit the DNA testing of decades-old evidence that could absolve a death row...
Oxygen
New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news
Comments / 1