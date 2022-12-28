Women Are Sharing Things Men Do That They Think Will Impress Them That Actually Have The Opposite Effect, So Take Notes
Even if you try your best, your attempts at flirting always have the potential to backfire.NBC / Via media.giphy.com
Reddit user u/sakkkkki recently asked , "Women: What are some things that men often THINK will impress you, but actually don't?" Here are a few examples:
1. "Telling me any story where you slide in details about how some girl was flirting with you or otherwise wanted you 'so bad.'"
2. "Doing something dangerous or reckless. You’re an adult! Please do not drive like a getaway driver or an F1 racer! I don’t want to die on the highway because you need to impress me with your driving skills! I’m not impressed — I’m terrified, angry, and (assuming I survive this) taking a Lyft home. This goes for whatever other dumb shit guys do that could result in loss of life or limb or catastrophic property damage."
— u/ktkatq
