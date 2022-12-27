Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
KETV.com
Overturned gravel truck blocks traffic Friday on Interstate 680 in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — An overturned gravel truck caused delays on Interstate 680 in Omaha on Friday morning. Around 9 a.m., a semitruck rolled over and lost a load of gravel, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The two right lanes of Interstate 680 northbound were closed due to...
WOWT
NDOT cams showing decent snow northwest of Omaha
Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office's latest recruiting class is the most diverse to date at 83% minority. End in sight for Southwest operations disaster. Updated: 7 hours ago. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family...
See the Historic Ice Jam That’s Overwhelming the Missouri River
There hasn't been anything like this on the Missouri River for as long as I can remember. New video shows the historic ice jam that's causing all kinds of problems up and down the mighty Missouri River. The Nebraska State Patrol shared this crazy video on their Facebook page showing...
klkntv.com
Nebraskans suffered $2 billion in property loss from storms in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After multiple storms with large hail and high winds in 2022, the property damage inflicted on Nebraskans was significantly higher than in previous years. One insurance company, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, reported $500 million in insured property loss. In total, the major storms cost Nebraskans...
1011now.com
The City of Lincoln’s progress turning wastewater into fuel
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It isn’t the most glamourous job, but it’s one powering engines by taking one type of gas, and converting it to another. Crews at the City of Lincoln wastewater plant are taking methane from wastewater, and turning it into fuel for city buses and beyond.
1011now.com
Yankee Hill Road between South 40th-56th Streets now open
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced Thursday the reopening of Yankee Hill Road between South 40th and South 56th streets. According to a news release from the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department, this Lincoln on the Move growth project will promote private sector investment into the community by improving the safety and capacity of the transportation system. The project will help serve 1,547 multi-family housing units, 216 single-family housing units, and about 300,000 square feet of potential commercial space.
WOWT
Southwest delays cause family to miss Christmas
Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family made it back home for a delayed Christmas Day gathering. Emily's Thursday night forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Snow chances end tonight with a mild stretch into the...
WOWT
Lane closures on 156th and Pacific in Omaha for widening project
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re driving through west Omaha you may notice a minor inconvenience starting Tuesday. It’s a sign of bigger things to come at 156th and Pacific. That intersection will have various lane restrictions for the next two months to protect OPPD utility workers. City...
WOWT
OPPD turbine rolls into Turtle Creek power station
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What weighs more than the Statue of Liberty, is 57 times heavier than an African elephant, is twice the weight of a Titan II rocket, longer than Cinderella’s Castle is tall, and about the length of two blue whales?. And it was seen rolling down...
visitomaha.com
10 Really Cool Things to do in Omaha, Nebraska
Situated by the Missouri River, Omaha takes its name from one of the many Native American tribes who lived in the area for thousands of years before European colonization, chief among them the Omaha and the Ponca. Initially called the "Gateway to the West” by white settlers as they moved onto Plains Indian land in the early 1800s, Omaha soon grew to become Nebraska’s largest urban area.
KETV.com
Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down Interstate 880 on Friday for investigation
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down part of Interstate 880 near Interstate 80 Friday morning to investigate a potentially armed and dangerous man. Deputies received the call from Dakota County, Iowa, around 2 a.m. on Friday to be on the lookout, according to authorities.
News Channel Nebraska
Gas builds to explosive levels in downtown building
NEBRASKA CITY – Officials blocked off a section of downtown Nebraska City Thursday afternoon after natural gas was detected at explosive levels inside the former Pete’s Feed & Seed building near 12th Street and Central Avenue. Gas Superintendent Bryan Turner said the electrical service was previously shut off...
Salmonella outbreak linked to eastern Nebraska plant
The CDC is aware of 15 illnesses with two hospitalizations across three states but believes there are more cases.
iheart.com
Preliminary Work Begins On Major Omaha Street Project
During this Holiday Week, a road construction project is underway in west Omaha with some initial work involving utilities. The project is near 156th and Pacific Streets. The intersection will have lane restrictions over the next two months as utilities are relocated. The heavy work in a widening project starts...
Remains Found Near Kansas Barn Confirmed As Missing Nebraska Mother
Cari Allen disappeared from her Omaha residence on the night of Nov. 19, two weeks after ending her relationship with Aldrick Scott. Scott was arrested in Belize earlier this month on kidnapping charges and extradited. The remains of a missing Nebraska woman have been identified more than a month after...
Three arrested in Mills County
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
WOWT
Homeowners on edge after house smashed into twice by Omaha drivers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A snowy forecast keeps the Borer family on the edge of their seats. “When you’re sitting watching TV, you don’t expect something to just break into your house,” said Tony Borer. “It’s just so unexpected.”. The first time a car couldn’t...
WOWT
West Iowa man killed in head-on crash with semi
ADAIR, Iowa (WOWT) - A 36-year-old man from Atlantic was killed Thursday morning in a crash with a semi-truck on a road just off Interstate 80. According to the Iowa State Patrol report, Adam Skog was driving a Chevy Cruze southbound on White Pole Road a few miles southwest of Adair, located about halfway between Omaha and Des Moines, when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason and hit a Peterbilt truck head-on around 9:15 a.m.
WOWT
Omaha woman pushing for further investigation into claim involving Club Carwash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - During this winter warm-up, thousands of drivers will go through a car wash. Club Carwash, with four locations in the Omaha area, washed more than 322,000 vehicles in the first seven months of this year. Less than a tenth of 1% — 410 customers — filed damage claims.
1011now.com
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays
OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) - Three extra hours in Hawaii with the view around Christmas doesn’t sound like the worst thing, but for John Kinney and his wife, it was the start of a long trek home to Nebraska. “We saw that we were going to be delayed and that...
Comments / 0