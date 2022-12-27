Las Vegas Raiders OC Mick Lombardi Week 17 Update

Las Vegas Raiders Offensive Coordinator Mick Lombardi gave his state of the Las Vegas Raiders address for week 17.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (6-89 are headed home to Allegiant Stadium to host the San Francisco 49er on New Year's Day, Sunday afternoon.

Moments ago, Offensive Coordinator Mick Lombardi talked about last weekend's loss and the state of the franchise.

You can watch the entire press conference below and read the transcript.

Offensive Coordinator Mick Lombardi

Q: Looking at Derek Carr’s numbers over the last five games, he’s had nine interceptions, 55 percent or below on completion percentage. I know that there's a lot of different factors that go into it. Is there anything specifically that he might be doing or not doing that's contributing to that?

Coach Lombardi: “I think we go into each game and the first key in every game is take care of the football. And I think that's for everybody, whether it's Josh Jacobs running the ball in terms of fumbles, or Davante Adams in terms of securing the catch, Mack Hollins, the offensive line staying inside out. So, that's the first thing we talk about in terms of taking care of the football. I think that's everybody. So, I think Derek would be the first one to tell you, and I think he told you that after the game, just make sure that we take care of the ball on a consistent basis and that will clean a lot of things up for everybody."

Q: Can you talk about the missed throws to open receivers that would extend drives and maybe score points. What about that part of it?

Coach Lombardi: “I think at the end of the day, there's a lot of factors again that go into that stuff in terms of missing throws or making throws, whether it's clean pocket or not a clean pocket, or we miss a blitz pickup by the halfback, or the receiver runs the wrong depth. So, there are a lot of factors that go into each play. I can't really get into specifics on every single play. One thing might look one way on the TV, or the coaches' copy, but it might not be something that we were looking for in terms of everybody executing their job. And I think you've seen the good parts of things when everybody does their job on the same play. Mack Hollins runs the right depth on the route, attacks leverage, and then we have a clean pocket, and the halfback does a good job in blitz pickup, gets out on the route, and then we have a pretty decent play. But it takes all 11 guys, whether it's Derek Carr, Mack Hollins, Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs. It takes all 11 of them."

Q: Did you feel the conditions either impacted anything you guys wanted to call or how the plays were executed?

Coach Lombardi: “No. I mean, I think the players did a good job of handling the weather. They were out there pregame, got lathered up, got ready to go. And then you saw the first drive of the game, we go down 14 plays and go and score a touchdown. I don't think the elements really had anything to do with the terms of what we were doing or the outcome of the game. Pittsburgh was doing some things on defense that made us go a certain route and do a couple different things. And obviously, we felt pretty good in the first half. And then the second half, we obviously turned the ball over. So, we couldn't get a rhythm that way. It wasn't really because the weather, it was more because of self-inflicted wounds."

Q: Multiple times this year, your offense has come out and scored and has been successful, and then at times, just disappears. Why is that?

Coach Lombardi: “I think each game is unique and you look back on each one and say, what did we do differently in terms of executing our job. You look at a couple of games, last week it was penalties, this week it was turnovers. So, again, what is it per week, it's a little something different. I think the biggest thing for us, as a unit for getting ready for a really good team in San Francisco, we've just got to go out there and have a really consistent three days of practice. Know the opponent, make sure we understand who they are and how they play. Because this team were about to plays is very fast, they're well coached, and this is very good defense. This is probably the best defense we've played all season. So, in terms of getting prepared ready to go, that falls into preparation, and I think is really how to answer your question."

Q: What were some things that you took from your time in San Francisco that you use being a coach and offensive coordinator now?

Coach Lombardi: "Yeah, I mean, it's great organization. I mean, Mr. [Jed] York, and Dr. [John] York, and the whole York family does a phenomenal job in terms of running that organization first class. I mean, I really enjoyed my time there. And then my wife, [I] got married there. I've got a lot of good memories there in terms of how they did things. It was a long time ago. I was an assistant with Coach [John] Harbaugh, and then Coach [Jim] Tomsula and Coach [Chip] Kelly. I think the biggest thing for me, I think I spoke to you guys earlier, I've coached on the defensive side of the ball and coached on the offensive side of the ball. And so, my background in terms of coaching, I was able to learn a lot and kind of take everything in and really learn how to be a coach. That was really the biggest thing for me in my time there. I really grew as a coach in terms of just taking in information and it's really benefited me now as I sit here with you guys. But I really enjoyed my time there, what a great place to coach and what a great place to live. My wife's from San Mateo, so she's a hometown Bay Area girl through and through."

Q: 13 teams this year in the NFL have kept their starting quarterback for every game. Six are division leaders, two have already secured playoff spots, and three are in the hunt. The only two teams that have had their quarterback and are not in the hunt are the Raiders and the Bears. What is it about this team that isn't where the majority are who've had their quarterback the whole time?

Coach Lombardi: “If you go look back at the entire season, we've lost a number of close games, and I think we need to do better job executing our job consistently. Like you said, we disappear on some drives or don't execute in critical situations or turn the ball over. I think we saw that at the beginning of the year. We did a better job of that in the middle of the season, where we saw us win some close games, and then the past few weeks we haven't been able to do that, whether it's the L.A. Rams game or this past game. So, again, we have to make sure we play our best in situational football. That's everybody, the offensive line, the running backs, and I think if we did a better job of that and continue to do a better job of that, we'll win games and would have won some more games."

Q: Jarrett Stidham hasn't had a lot of playing time, but what do you see from him?

Coach Lombardi: “Actually, I’ve coached Jarrett in New England. We drafted him in 2019 when I was coaching with Josh [McDaniels] there. Jarrett comes in every day, works extremely hard. Does a really good job on the scout team of giving the defensive a good look and prepares just like Derek Carr prepares, just like Chase Garbers prepares. Takes in the opponent and makes sure he knows the defense because he has to make sure he's ready to go, just like everybody else does. Just like Zamir White has to do at running back, because you never know. He's got to be prepared to play. If you're active at the game, you have to be ready to play. So, he makes sure he does it every single week."

Q: What makes the 49ers defense so unique and hard to go against?

Coach Lombardi: “I think fundamentals, really. Coach [DeMeco] Ryans, obviously took over for Coach [Robert] Saleh back in 2021 and he's really done a phenomenal job in terms of teaching fundamentals. They're fundamentally sound, they play fast, they play hard. Their effort is one of the best in the league and I think it shows up in situational football. They’re tops in the league in pretty much almost every category. I mean, the scheme, it is what it is, they play a certain number of things, but they play it well and they make sure they're all connected. I think that's the biggest thing, they're all connected in terms of their adjustments, how they align, how they adjust to different formations. Like I said, this is one of the better defenses we've played all season and we've got to be ready to go because they play physical, they play fast, they can rush the passer, they can stop the run, and they can cover. I mean, their back end is doing a really good job in terms of coverage. They make you earn every yard. The longest run all season is 25 yards versus Kansas City. So, I mean, they're doing a really good job in terms of all levels of football with a back end, linebackers, front seven. I mean, they do a really, really good job. Set the edge, get up the field. I can't speak highly enough about how Coach Ryan just coaches this unit and where they're at right now."

Q: It seems like their linebackers are really good in terms of covering running backs and tight ends. How much of a unique challenge is that?

Coach Lombardi: “Definitely. I mean, the linebackers have great speed. They have great movement skills, they work laterally, they play downhill. So, to answer your question, that gives them the ability to play different coverages and match safeties on different people and make sure they feel comfortable at the halfback match-up on linebacker. And they can play their scheme and they don't have to really adjust and put a safety on a halfback or whatever it is because they feel comfortable with their guys adjusting to the coverage. And like I said, their speed on defense is very, very good. So, when you have good speed on defense, your coverages kind of can play out to how you want them to play out and there are not many adjustments that have to go to it. And they do a really good job with that. Really, really good job."

Q: What are some challenges presented by the way their defensive line lines up in a wide nine scheme?

Coach Lombardi: "I mean, I think each team is different. So, they play a certain scheme, kind of similar to the Houston scheme where they have four down structure front instead of two outside linebackers, like we just faced in Pittsburgh. So, it's just in terms of getting up the field, penetrating defense, making sure the linebackers are stacking the bubble so they can get downhill and play aggressive. So, I mean, they obviously have schemes that could fit. Arik Armstead is a very good player inside. I think it's the biggest thing, they penetrate and penetrate and penetrate, and they get into the backfield fast. So, in terms of being a wide nine scheme, I mean, it is what it is. But there are number of teams that play that scheme in the NFL, but this unit obviously is well suited do that because they can penetrate and get up the field and they have great quickness up front."

The Raiders return to action Sunday on New Year's Day at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas versus the San Francisco 49ers. That game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST and can be seen on FOX.

