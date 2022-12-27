Nebraska women respond to adversity with wins, and now No. 14 Michigan is in their sights

Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chancellor Brewington declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
Nebraska addressing long concession lines at Husker basketball games, Alberts says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska is working on getting hot dogs into the hands of Husker fans more efficiently, Athletic Director Trev Alberts said Friday. Alberts released a statement addressing complaints about long concession lines at Pinnacle Bank Arena. “We will work with our partners at PBA to see...
Nebraska Football: 1890 Initiative NIL collective spinning up with new signing
For the Nebraska football team and Nebraska football faithful, three letters have become a big part of their lives. NIL. Standing for Name, Image, and Likeness rights, NIL is in fact a very big part of the college sports world in general. While it’s all over these days, Nebraska was actually one of the first states to really embrace what NIL meant for college athletes.
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Ohio State and Michigan can make a Big Ten splash on the CFP — but only one will
LINCOLN — The Big Ten made the biggest splash of the offseason by adding UCLA and USC. It had the most-watched game in the regular season. And now, the conference can steal the headlines of the postseason, too. If Kevin Warren is really thinking about walking away from the...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska uses dominant first-half stretch to roll past Iowa 66-50
The Nebraska men’s basketball team earned its first conference win Thursday night with an impressive 66-50 win over Iowa at Pinnacle Bank Arena. In a rollercoaster of a first half, Nebraska led its border rival by 12 at the break — 38-26. Juwan Gary banked in a three-pointer in the final seconds to put Nebraska back ahead by double-digits and the Alabama transfer put together a dominant second half. Gary finished the night with a team-leading 14 points — nine of which came in the second half — and also reeled in nine rebounds.
Nebraska goes on 20-0 burst, handles Iowa
Nebraska used a 20-0 scoring run in the first half to beat Iowa 66-50 on Thursday night in a Big
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: With this defense, Nebraska could make Big Ten season interesting
That was a whupping. A good, old-fashioned, Big Ten butt-kicking. Feeling refreshed off the holiday break, Nebraska didn’t mess around Thursday when Iowa came to town. Unlike the last four editions of the Corn Classic, the Huskers demoralized the Hawkeyes and then some. A 20-point lead in the first...
Nebraska Basketball: Iowa Hawkeyes tears are full of salty goodness
The Nebraska basketball team entered Thursday with plenty of people wondering just what they’d see from the Huskers. Hoiberg’s Heroes have been extremely up and down. They’re a squad that upset then 7th-ranked, Creighton. They’re the squad that almost upset top-ranked Purdue. They’re also the team that looked god-awful against Kansas State. They looked pretty mediocre against Queens.
College Basketball Odds: Iowa vs Nebraska prediction, odds and pick — 12/29/2022
The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Nebraska prediction and pick. Iowa basketball has gone through a whirlwind month in December. The Hawkeyes lost to Duke but then crushed rival Iowa State by 19 points. They lost an overtime duel to Wisconsin, which was no cause for any shame at all — Wisconsin is a good team — but then suffered the worst loss of the college basketball season from a betting standpoint. There is no bigger favorite in college basketball to lose this season. That’s a fact.
North Platte Telegraph
Player development in the transfer portal era? Matt Rhule has a plan for Nebraska
Matt Rhule prefers to believe the transfer portal would not have rewritten the best individual player success stories of his career. But these days, the what-ifs can linger. The Nebraska coach boasts a lengthy résumé of formerly little-known prospects who broke out late in their college careers under his tutelage on their way to the NFL. They came. They got better. Player and team reaped the rewards together.
North Platte Telegraph
Faith in action: Why four-star lineman Riley Van Poppel stuck with Nebraska
When Riley Van Poppel flips on the first College Football Playoff game Saturday afternoon, he’ll see two teams he could have signed with this month. Michigan and TCU were almost too obvious as choices when the four-star defensive lineman from the Fort Worth, Texas, metro area took up his recruiting process in earnest last spring. One was the Big Ten champion coming off its first CFP appearance. The other, right down the road, was built on local talent like Van Poppel.
North Platte Telegraph
Ep. 69 The Showdown: Will the Huskers play in a bowl game in 2023?
In the final episode of 2022, Sam McKewon and Amie Just predict whether Matt Rhule will coach the Huskers to a bowl game in his first season running the football program and discuss the impact of the transfer portal on the volleyball and football teams. Plus the duo reacts to the women's hoops game against Michigan and share their biggest memories from the year in Nebraska Athletics.
North Platte Telegraph
Huskers resume Big Ten play against 'incredibly dangerous' Iowa
The first two games of Big Ten play have left the Nebraska men's basketball team with a bad taste. First, there was an 81-65 loss at Indiana on Dec. 7. Then the heartbreaking overtime loss to Purdue three days later. Starting Thursday, the Huskers embark on a stretch of 18 consecutive Big Ten games.
North Platte Telegraph
Merritt Beason's 'crazy' 9-day stint in the portal ends in Nebraska commitment
Entering the NCAA transfer portal can be flattering, especially for top-tier college volleyball players who attract plenty of attention. It can also be exhausting, according to Merritt Beason, a Florida transfer and the newest member of the Nebraska volleyball team. The 6-foot-3 right-side hitter/outside hitter committed to Nebraska last week, ending a frantic two-week stretch in the portal after the Gators' season ended on Dec. 9.
North Platte Telegraph
Texas high school coach Bob Wager confirms he is joining Nebraska's staff
Nebraska’s new tight ends assistant comes from the Texas high school coaching ranks. Bob Wager, rumored for weeks to be a part of NU’s staff, on Friday told multiple outlets in Texas, including the Dallas Morning News, that he was leaving his 17-year post at Arlington (Texas) Martin High School to join coach Matt Rhule’s staff.
North Platte Telegraph
Husker recruiting notes: Dylan Raiola, '24Ours' and an early trend as NU builds next class
As he worked to solidify Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class, Matt Rhule often took to posting strings of emojis on Twitter. Some of the head coach's messages may have been hard to decipher, but there’s no confusion about what Rhule’s message to the Class of 2024 is. One day after signing 21 prospects, Rhule and his coaching staff began posting videos and messages featuring “24Ours,” the program’s new slogan for their 2024 recruiting efforts.
Key commitment saves for Nebraska in the 2023 class
Not every recruiting class can be saved and not every commitment sticks during a coaching change, but Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was able to save more than a handful during the transition and that could pay off down the line. Husker247 takes a look at a few of the important...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's Allison Weidner suffers season-ending knee injury
Nebraska women’s basketball player Allison Weidner will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Coach Amy Williams made that announcement on the Huskers Radio Network just before Nebraska’s game Wednesday night against Michigan. Weidner had started each of Nebraska’s 13 games. She ranked fourth in...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule adding Texas high school football coach to Nebraska coaching staff, per report
Matt Rhule is reportedly adding a Texas high school coach to his staff at Nebraska. The news was reported by Matt Stepp of Texasfootball.com. Bob Wager has spent the majority of his high school coaching career at Arlington Martin High School, where he led the team to 17 straight playoff appearances. Wager is now going to become the next TE/Assistant special teams coach in Lincoln.
North Platte Telegraph
Colton Feist announces he's moving on from Nebraska football
LINCOLN — Another starting Nebraska defensive lineman will not return for his final season of eligibility. Yutan graduate Colton Feist, who initially walked onto the program and had 47 tackles this season, said on Instagram that he would not play for the Huskers in 2023. He confirmed his decision with the World-Herald.
klkntv.com
Nebraskans suffered $2 billion in property loss from storms in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After multiple storms with large hail and high winds in 2022, the property damage inflicted on Nebraskans was significantly higher than in previous years. One insurance company, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, reported $500 million in insured property loss. In total, the major storms cost Nebraskans...
