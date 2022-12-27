ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska women respond to adversity with wins, and now No. 14 Michigan is in their sights

By BRENT C. WAGNER Lincoln Journal Star
North Platte Telegraph
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
FanSided

Nebraska Football: 1890 Initiative NIL collective spinning up with new signing

For the Nebraska football team and Nebraska football faithful, three letters have become a big part of their lives. NIL. Standing for Name, Image, and Likeness rights, NIL is in fact a very big part of the college sports world in general. While it’s all over these days, Nebraska was actually one of the first states to really embrace what NIL meant for college athletes.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska uses dominant first-half stretch to roll past Iowa 66-50

The Nebraska men’s basketball team earned its first conference win Thursday night with an impressive 66-50 win over Iowa at Pinnacle Bank Arena. In a rollercoaster of a first half, Nebraska led its border rival by 12 at the break — 38-26. Juwan Gary banked in a three-pointer in the final seconds to put Nebraska back ahead by double-digits and the Alabama transfer put together a dominant second half. Gary finished the night with a team-leading 14 points — nine of which came in the second half — and also reeled in nine rebounds.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Amie Just: With this defense, Nebraska could make Big Ten season interesting

That was a whupping. A good, old-fashioned, Big Ten butt-kicking. Feeling refreshed off the holiday break, Nebraska didn’t mess around Thursday when Iowa came to town. Unlike the last four editions of the Corn Classic, the Huskers demoralized the Hawkeyes and then some. A 20-point lead in the first...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Basketball: Iowa Hawkeyes tears are full of salty goodness

The Nebraska basketball team entered Thursday with plenty of people wondering just what they’d see from the Huskers. Hoiberg’s Heroes have been extremely up and down. They’re a squad that upset then 7th-ranked, Creighton. They’re the squad that almost upset top-ranked Purdue. They’re also the team that looked god-awful against Kansas State. They looked pretty mediocre against Queens.
LINCOLN, NE
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Iowa vs Nebraska prediction, odds and pick — 12/29/2022

The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Nebraska prediction and pick. Iowa basketball has gone through a whirlwind month in December. The Hawkeyes lost to Duke but then crushed rival Iowa State by 19 points. They lost an overtime duel to Wisconsin, which was no cause for any shame at all — Wisconsin is a good team — but then suffered the worst loss of the college basketball season from a betting standpoint. There is no bigger favorite in college basketball to lose this season. That’s a fact.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Player development in the transfer portal era? Matt Rhule has a plan for Nebraska

Matt Rhule prefers to believe the transfer portal would not have rewritten the best individual player success stories of his career. But these days, the what-ifs can linger. The Nebraska coach boasts a lengthy résumé of formerly little-known prospects who broke out late in their college careers under his tutelage on their way to the NFL. They came. They got better. Player and team reaped the rewards together.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Faith in action: Why four-star lineman Riley Van Poppel stuck with Nebraska

When Riley Van Poppel flips on the first College Football Playoff game Saturday afternoon, he’ll see two teams he could have signed with this month. Michigan and TCU were almost too obvious as choices when the four-star defensive lineman from the Fort Worth, Texas, metro area took up his recruiting process in earnest last spring. One was the Big Ten champion coming off its first CFP appearance. The other, right down the road, was built on local talent like Van Poppel.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Ep. 69 The Showdown: Will the Huskers play in a bowl game in 2023?

In the final episode of 2022, Sam McKewon and Amie Just predict whether Matt Rhule will coach the Huskers to a bowl game in his first season running the football program and discuss the impact of the transfer portal on the volleyball and football teams. Plus the duo reacts to the women's hoops game against Michigan and share their biggest memories from the year in Nebraska Athletics.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Huskers resume Big Ten play against 'incredibly dangerous' Iowa

The first two games of Big Ten play have left the Nebraska men's basketball team with a bad taste. First, there was an 81-65 loss at Indiana on Dec. 7. Then the heartbreaking overtime loss to Purdue three days later. Starting Thursday, the Huskers embark on a stretch of 18 consecutive Big Ten games.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Merritt Beason's 'crazy' 9-day stint in the portal ends in Nebraska commitment

Entering the NCAA transfer portal can be flattering, especially for top-tier college volleyball players who attract plenty of attention. It can also be exhausting, according to Merritt Beason, a Florida transfer and the newest member of the Nebraska volleyball team. The 6-foot-3 right-side hitter/outside hitter committed to Nebraska last week, ending a frantic two-week stretch in the portal after the Gators' season ended on Dec. 9.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Texas high school coach Bob Wager confirms he is joining Nebraska's staff

Nebraska’s new tight ends assistant comes from the Texas high school coaching ranks. Bob Wager, rumored for weeks to be a part of NU’s staff, on Friday told multiple outlets in Texas, including the Dallas Morning News, that he was leaving his 17-year post at Arlington (Texas) Martin High School to join coach Matt Rhule’s staff.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker recruiting notes: Dylan Raiola, '24Ours' and an early trend as NU builds next class

As he worked to solidify Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class, Matt Rhule often took to posting strings of emojis on Twitter. Some of the head coach's messages may have been hard to decipher, but there’s no confusion about what Rhule’s message to the Class of 2024 is. One day after signing 21 prospects, Rhule and his coaching staff began posting videos and messages featuring “24Ours,” the program’s new slogan for their 2024 recruiting efforts.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Key commitment saves for Nebraska in the 2023 class

Not every recruiting class can be saved and not every commitment sticks during a coaching change, but Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was able to save more than a handful during the transition and that could pay off down the line. Husker247 takes a look at a few of the important...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska's Allison Weidner suffers season-ending knee injury

Nebraska women’s basketball player Allison Weidner will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Coach Amy Williams made that announcement on the Huskers Radio Network just before Nebraska’s game Wednesday night against Michigan. Weidner had started each of Nebraska’s 13 games. She ranked fourth in...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule adding Texas high school football coach to Nebraska coaching staff, per report

Matt Rhule is reportedly adding a Texas high school coach to his staff at Nebraska. The news was reported by Matt Stepp of Texasfootball.com. Bob Wager has spent the majority of his high school coaching career at Arlington Martin High School, where he led the team to 17 straight playoff appearances. Wager is now going to become the next TE/Assistant special teams coach in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Colton Feist announces he's moving on from Nebraska football

LINCOLN — Another starting Nebraska defensive lineman will not return for his final season of eligibility. Yutan graduate Colton Feist, who initially walked onto the program and had 47 tackles this season, said on Instagram that he would not play for the Huskers in 2023. He confirmed his decision with the World-Herald.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraskans suffered $2 billion in property loss from storms in 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After multiple storms with large hail and high winds in 2022, the property damage inflicted on Nebraskans was significantly higher than in previous years. One insurance company, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, reported $500 million in insured property loss. In total, the major storms cost Nebraskans...
NEBRASKA STATE

