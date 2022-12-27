ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logansport, IN

casscountyonline.com

Darryl Maurice Lane

Darryl Maurice Lane, born on Thanksgiving November 27, 1947, in Anderson, Indiana to Paul and Elizabeth Lane has passed away on Thursday December 29, 2022. Darryl graduated from Fortville High School in 1965. He married Sue Stoker on August 24, 1968. He graduated College from Ball State University in 1971 with a BA in Education. Darryl remarried on August 14, 2010, to Linda Redding who survives.
ANDERSON, IN
casscountyonline.com

Kristopher Royer

Kristopher Royer, 57, Logansport, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, in the Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. Born May 18, 1965, in Richmond, Indiana, he was the son of the late Harold DeWayne and Dorothy (Buhrman) Royer. On May 18, 1996, in Logansport, he was married to Kelly (Linback) Royer,...
LOGANSPORT, IN
casscountyonline.com

Gary L. Provo

Gary L. Provo, 77, Logansport, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Miller’s Merry Manor. Born March 27, 1945, in Lafayette, he was the son of the late George and Lillie (Murphy) Provo. A 1963 graduate of Wolcott High School, Gary enlisted in the Indiana Army National Guard and...
LOGANSPORT, IN
WNDU

3 injured after car, ambulance collide in Cass County

The South Bend Police Department is concerned about what might happen when the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Day. 126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off. Updated: 3 hours ago. Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it...
CASS COUNTY, IN
casscountyonline.com

Zona L. Marks

Zona L. Marks, 65, of Logansport passed away at 10:10 a.m., Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Chase Center. Born on February 6, 1957, on Logansport, she was the daughter of the late Paul Rance and Joan (Birnell) Appollonio. Zona formerly worked at Controls, IBP, Camelot and Miller’s Merry Manor.
LOGANSPORT, IN
casscountyonline.com

Roy E. Briney

Roy E. Briney, 68 of Kewanna passed away peacefully at 5:30 a.m., Saturday, December 24, 2022 in Kewanna. Born on February 21, 1954 in Rochester, he was the son of the late Cecil Raymond and Priscilla Pauline (Parman) Briney. He was a graduate of Kewanna High School, Class of 1972.
KEWANNA, IN
WLFI.com

Wildcat Creek Park to close at end of year

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One last hurrah at Wildcat Park. Advocates gathered on Thursday at the popular swimming, fishing and boating spot along the Wildcat Creek in a last-ditch show of opposition to the park's impending closure. Tippecanoe County's lease on the land ends at the end of...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
casscountyonline.com

Lois Irene (Altemeyer) Henley

Lois Irene (Altemeyer) Henley, age 96, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Henley, son, Roy Henley, and granddaughter, Lori Henley-Hines. Lois was born April 1, 1926. She was a beautiful, vivacious. young woman growing up in Brownstown, Indiana and stole...
LOGANSPORT, IN
News Now Warsaw

Food distribution sites includes Warsaw, Plymouth and Goshen

SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced its food distribution plans for January including stops in Kosciusko and Marshall counties. Anyone struggling with food insecurity is encouraged to show up at any of the locations listed below. Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged.
WARSAW, IN
clintoncountytoday.com

Former Mayor Chris McBarnes Responds to Harsh Statements made by City Councilman Michael Brite

FRANKFORT, Ind. – In an exclusive interview with Clinton County Today, the longest serving mayor in Frankfort history, Chris McBarnes, responded to harsh comments made by city councilman Michael Brite during a December 12 meeting after learning of McBarnes’ comments on Facebook regarding local government agencies and in support of local candidates in the May 2023 primary.
FRANKFORT, IN
WLFI.com

Tippecanoe County's top money man retires after 40 weird years

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County's top money man is moving to the private sector. Longtime Treasurer and Auditor Bob Plantenga was surprised by his family and the county's top brass during a reception on Thursday. Plantenga is taking a position at an Indianapolis consulting firm. He's light-heartedly regarded...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
casscountyonline.com

E. Jeanne Grandstaff

E. Jeanne Grandstaff, 97, Logansport, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, December 25, 2022, in Millers Merry Manor Logansport. Born September 26, 1925, in Clay Township, she was the daughter of the late Pliny and Edith (Brown) Oram. On November 22, 1941, in Logansport,...
LOGANSPORT, IN
casscountyonline.com

Christopher LeeRoy “Chris” Wilson

Christopher LeeRoy “Chris” Wilson, 43, Logansport, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Born June 13, 1979, in Logansport, he was the son of Everett “JR” Wilson, II, and the late Opal Stotler. In 1999, his twin sister, Brandy, introduced him to her...
LOGANSPORT, IN
casscountyonline.com

Angeline A. “Angie” (Mittica) Schroder

Angeline A. “Angie” Schroder, 90, passed away at 2:18 a.m. Monday, December 26, 2022, in her residence. Born in Logansport May 17, 1932, she was the daughter of Rocco and Mary Theresa Colucci Mittica. She was married to Ralph E. Schroder who preceded her in death. Angie retired...
LOGANSPORT, IN
casscountyonline.com

Voorhees announces candidacy for Logansport Mayor

Logansport native and internationally known photographer Rich Voorhees has announced he will run for the Republican nomination for Mayor of the City of Logansport. “We need a community conversation on the direction of this city. For far too long decisions have been made with little or no public engagement and the result has not always served the residents of the community well.”
LOGANSPORT, IN

