Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
casscountyonline.com
Darryl Maurice Lane
Darryl Maurice Lane, born on Thanksgiving November 27, 1947, in Anderson, Indiana to Paul and Elizabeth Lane has passed away on Thursday December 29, 2022. Darryl graduated from Fortville High School in 1965. He married Sue Stoker on August 24, 1968. He graduated College from Ball State University in 1971 with a BA in Education. Darryl remarried on August 14, 2010, to Linda Redding who survives.
casscountyonline.com
Roy E. Briney
Roy E. Briney, 68 of Kewanna passed away peacefully at 5:30 a.m., Saturday, December 24, 2022 in Kewanna. Born on February 21, 1954 in Rochester, he was the son of the late Cecil Raymond and Priscilla Pauline (Parman) Briney. He was a graduate of Kewanna High School, Class of 1972.
casscountyonline.com
Zona L. Marks
Zona L. Marks, 65, of Logansport passed away at 10:10 a.m., Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Chase Center. Born on February 6, 1957, on Logansport, she was the daughter of the late Paul Rance and Joan (Birnell) Appollonio. Zona formerly worked at Controls, IBP, Camelot and Miller’s Merry Manor.
casscountyonline.com
Lois Irene (Altemeyer) Henley
Lois Irene (Altemeyer) Henley, age 96, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Henley, son, Roy Henley, and granddaughter, Lori Henley-Hines. Lois was born April 1, 1926. She was a beautiful, vivacious. young woman growing up in Brownstown, Indiana and stole...
casscountyonline.com
Christopher LeeRoy “Chris” Wilson
Christopher LeeRoy “Chris” Wilson, 43, Logansport, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Born June 13, 1979, in Logansport, he was the son of Everett “JR” Wilson, II, and the late Opal Stotler. In 1999, his twin sister, Brandy, introduced him to her...
casscountyonline.com
Live entertainment in Logansport and nearby for Wednesday, Dec. 28 – Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022
UPDATED – Dec 30th 6am PLEASE SHARE!. STARTING in JANUARY the guide will include ALL forms of entertainment including magic shows, trivia, corn hole/dart/pinball tournaments, brew releases, car shows along with LIVE MUSIC of course! THINK SPRING!!. LOGANSPORT. WED – 28th. Neighborhood – Singo Bingo. THU –...
casscountyonline.com
Voorhees announces candidacy for Logansport Mayor
Logansport native and internationally known photographer Rich Voorhees has announced he will run for the Republican nomination for Mayor of the City of Logansport. “We need a community conversation on the direction of this city. For far too long decisions have been made with little or no public engagement and the result has not always served the residents of the community well.”
News Now Warsaw
Food distribution sites includes Warsaw, Plymouth and Goshen
SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced its food distribution plans for January including stops in Kosciusko and Marshall counties. Anyone struggling with food insecurity is encouraged to show up at any of the locations listed below. Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged.
WNDU
3 injured after car, ambulance collide in Cass County
The South Bend Police Department is concerned about what might happen when the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Day. 126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off. Updated: 3 hours ago. Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it...
WLFI.com
Wildcat Creek Park to close at end of year
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One last hurrah at Wildcat Park. Advocates gathered on Thursday at the popular swimming, fishing and boating spot along the Wildcat Creek in a last-ditch show of opposition to the park's impending closure. Tippecanoe County's lease on the land ends at the end of...
WLFI.com
Tippecanoe County's top money man retires after 40 weird years
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County's top money man is moving to the private sector. Longtime Treasurer and Auditor Bob Plantenga was surprised by his family and the county's top brass during a reception on Thursday. Plantenga is taking a position at an Indianapolis consulting firm. He's light-heartedly regarded...
lhsmagpie.com
The New Addition to Town
It’s the season of new additions to town with the mall being remodeled and multiple chains making an expansion to the already growing uptown. One of those new chains comes back after a long break with Wendy’s making an appearance once again in Logansport. Sophomore Andy Rojas-Rodriguez thinks...
casscountyonline.com
Call for Entries: 2023Honeywell Arts & Entertainment 92 County Art Show
Wabash, Ind. – Entries will be accepted for Honeywell Arts & Entertainment’s annual 92 County Art Show on Tues. Jan. 3 at the Honeywell Center in Wabash, IN. The competition is open to amateur and professional artists of all ages residing in any of Indiana’s 92 counties.
readthereporter.com
Community comes together in big way to help Strothkamp family of Carmel
On Dec. 21, Mark Strothkamp of Carmel unexpectedly passed away after suffering a sudden stroke. Within hours, the community was already rallying around his family – wife Meg and two children, Ainsley and Braedy – and a GoFundMe was organized to pay for his children’s educational expenses, as well as health care expenses related to his passing.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Indiana Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
casscountyonline.com
Administrative Assistant
Logansport Main Street UMC 19 E. Main Street Logansport, IN 46947. The position consists of being responsible for providing administrative and clerical services to ensure effective and efficient operations of the church. Work Schedule:. Monday thru Friday (10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.) 15 hours per week. Qualifications and requirements:. Have...
WISH-TV
National Guard shifts messaging for new generation
GREENTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — There was plenty of Army green in Greentown at a recent home basketball game. Both the girls’ and boys’ teams at Eastern High School wore uniforms featuring camouflage patterns and the Indiana National Guard’s name. Several students wore military-style clothing or even entire Army Combat Uniform ensembles. A trio of National Guard recruiters talked with students about potential military careers at a booth outside the gym and later joined them in the stands to cheer on the home team.
WLFI.com
Delphi paves way for development in 2023
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — This town's mayor is looking back on what she calls a successful 2022. Mayor Anita Werling says accomplishments over the past year in Delphi will set the stage for developments in 2023. The city recently rolled out its first-ever comprehensive land-use plan. Meanwhile, developers announced...
City of Anderson asking residents to conserve water
The city also blames what they call an aging infrastructure, drought like conditions and the extreme cold weather for their lack of water.
Comments / 0