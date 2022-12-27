Read full article on original website
Darryl Maurice Lane
Darryl Maurice Lane, born on Thanksgiving November 27, 1947, in Anderson, Indiana to Paul and Elizabeth Lane has passed away on Thursday December 29, 2022. Darryl graduated from Fortville High School in 1965. He married Sue Stoker on August 24, 1968. He graduated College from Ball State University in 1971 with a BA in Education. Darryl remarried on August 14, 2010, to Linda Redding who survives.
Roy E. Briney
Roy E. Briney, 68 of Kewanna passed away peacefully at 5:30 a.m., Saturday, December 24, 2022 in Kewanna. Born on February 21, 1954 in Rochester, he was the son of the late Cecil Raymond and Priscilla Pauline (Parman) Briney. He was a graduate of Kewanna High School, Class of 1972.
Lois Irene (Altemeyer) Henley
Lois Irene (Altemeyer) Henley, age 96, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Henley, son, Roy Henley, and granddaughter, Lori Henley-Hines. Lois was born April 1, 1926. She was a beautiful, vivacious. young woman growing up in Brownstown, Indiana and stole...
Gary L. Provo
Gary L. Provo, 77, Logansport, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Miller’s Merry Manor. Born March 27, 1945, in Lafayette, he was the son of the late George and Lillie (Murphy) Provo. A 1963 graduate of Wolcott High School, Gary enlisted in the Indiana Army National Guard and...
E. Jeanne Grandstaff
E. Jeanne Grandstaff, 97, Logansport, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, December 25, 2022, in Millers Merry Manor Logansport. Born September 26, 1925, in Clay Township, she was the daughter of the late Pliny and Edith (Brown) Oram. On November 22, 1941, in Logansport,...
'Can Man' Larry VanNess named person of the year
ANDERSON, Ind. — Larry VanNess, known for collecting tabs from aluminum cans for the Ronald McDonald House is the Herald-Bulletin's person of the year. Dubbed the "Can Man," VanNess started collecting tabs in 2003 after talking to a family about the Ronald McDonald House. In his decades of service, he collected more than 27 million pop tabs to the organization.
Christopher LeeRoy “Chris” Wilson
Christopher LeeRoy “Chris” Wilson, 43, Logansport, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Born June 13, 1979, in Logansport, he was the son of Everett “JR” Wilson, II, and the late Opal Stotler. In 1999, his twin sister, Brandy, introduced him to her...
Zona L. Marks
Zona L. Marks, 65, of Logansport passed away at 10:10 a.m., Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Chase Center. Born on February 6, 1957, on Logansport, she was the daughter of the late Paul Rance and Joan (Birnell) Appollonio. Zona formerly worked at Controls, IBP, Camelot and Miller’s Merry Manor.
Live entertainment in Logansport and nearby for Wednesday, Dec. 28 – Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022
UPDATED – Dec 30th 6am PLEASE SHARE!. STARTING in JANUARY the guide will include ALL forms of entertainment including magic shows, trivia, corn hole/dart/pinball tournaments, brew releases, car shows along with LIVE MUSIC of course! THINK SPRING!!. LOGANSPORT. WED – 28th. Neighborhood – Singo Bingo. THU –...
Voorhees announces candidacy for Logansport Mayor
Logansport native and internationally known photographer Rich Voorhees has announced he will run for the Republican nomination for Mayor of the City of Logansport. “We need a community conversation on the direction of this city. For far too long decisions have been made with little or no public engagement and the result has not always served the residents of the community well.”
The New Addition to Town
It’s the season of new additions to town with the mall being remodeled and multiple chains making an expansion to the already growing uptown. One of those new chains comes back after a long break with Wendy’s making an appearance once again in Logansport. Sophomore Andy Rojas-Rodriguez thinks...
Carmel City Councilor Bruce Kimball has died
Kimball was first elected to the Council in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019. A cause of death and information on funeral arrangements was not provided.
Call for Entries: 2023Honeywell Arts & Entertainment 92 County Art Show
Wabash, Ind. – Entries will be accepted for Honeywell Arts & Entertainment’s annual 92 County Art Show on Tues. Jan. 3 at the Honeywell Center in Wabash, IN. The competition is open to amateur and professional artists of all ages residing in any of Indiana’s 92 counties.
Reverend Lowell Eugene Burrus
Reverend Lowell Eugene Burrus, 87, of Peru, Indiana, formerly of rural Roann, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ at 5:50am, Sunday morning December 25, 2022, at Blair Ridge Care Facility, in Peru. Lowell was born July 15, 1935, in Charleston, Illinois, to Clyde Burrus and Alice (Collins) Burrus-Brown.
3 injured after car, ambulance collide in Cass County
The South Bend Police Department is concerned about what might happen when the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Day. 126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off. Updated: 3 hours ago. Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it...
Tippecanoe County's top money man retires after 40 weird years
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County's top money man is moving to the private sector. Longtime Treasurer and Auditor Bob Plantenga was surprised by his family and the county's top brass during a reception on Thursday. Plantenga is taking a position at an Indianapolis consulting firm. He's light-heartedly regarded...
Anderson nonprofit gets big donation on same day they were robbed
ANDERSON, Ind — A place in Anderson that's dedicated to helping pets was robbed early Tuesday morning. "I was angry, I was very angry," said Susan Blake, executive director of Mitz'y Thrift Shop. "I felt violated." She caught the crime on a security camera. "We're helping a lot of...
City of Anderson asking residents to conserve water
The city also blames what they call an aging infrastructure, drought like conditions and the extreme cold weather for their lack of water.
Administrative Assistant
Logansport Main Street UMC 19 E. Main Street Logansport, IN 46947. The position consists of being responsible for providing administrative and clerical services to ensure effective and efficient operations of the church. Work Schedule:. Monday thru Friday (10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.) 15 hours per week. Qualifications and requirements:. Have...
‘You don’t just hand that money out’
Trustee explains why Clay Township’s assistance funding for residents in need lags behind neighbors, hit $0 in 2021. When Hoosiers suddenly find themselves in a financial emergency, unable to pay for basic needs such as food and rent, state law ensures they can turn to their township trustee to apply for help.
