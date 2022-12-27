Read full article on original website
Darryl Maurice Lane
Darryl Maurice Lane, born on Thanksgiving November 27, 1947, in Anderson, Indiana to Paul and Elizabeth Lane has passed away on Thursday December 29, 2022. Darryl graduated from Fortville High School in 1965. He married Sue Stoker on August 24, 1968. He graduated College from Ball State University in 1971 with a BA in Education. Darryl remarried on August 14, 2010, to Linda Redding who survives.
Kristopher Royer
Kristopher Royer, 57, Logansport, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, in the Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. Born May 18, 1965, in Richmond, Indiana, he was the son of the late Harold DeWayne and Dorothy (Buhrman) Royer. On May 18, 1996, in Logansport, he was married to Kelly (Linback) Royer,...
Lois Irene (Altemeyer) Henley
Lois Irene (Altemeyer) Henley, age 96, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Henley, son, Roy Henley, and granddaughter, Lori Henley-Hines. Lois was born April 1, 1926. She was a beautiful, vivacious. young woman growing up in Brownstown, Indiana and stole...
Zona L. Marks
Zona L. Marks, 65, of Logansport passed away at 10:10 a.m., Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Chase Center. Born on February 6, 1957, on Logansport, she was the daughter of the late Paul Rance and Joan (Birnell) Appollonio. Zona formerly worked at Controls, IBP, Camelot and Miller’s Merry Manor.
E. Jeanne Grandstaff
E. Jeanne Grandstaff, 97, Logansport, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, December 25, 2022, in Millers Merry Manor Logansport. Born September 26, 1925, in Clay Township, she was the daughter of the late Pliny and Edith (Brown) Oram. On November 22, 1941, in Logansport,...
Gary L. Provo
Gary L. Provo, 77, Logansport, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Miller’s Merry Manor. Born March 27, 1945, in Lafayette, he was the son of the late George and Lillie (Murphy) Provo. A 1963 graduate of Wolcott High School, Gary enlisted in the Indiana Army National Guard and...
Christopher LeeRoy “Chris” Wilson
Christopher LeeRoy “Chris” Wilson, 43, Logansport, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Born June 13, 1979, in Logansport, he was the son of Everett “JR” Wilson, II, and the late Opal Stotler. In 1999, his twin sister, Brandy, introduced him to her...
Live entertainment in Logansport and nearby for Wednesday, Dec. 28 – Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022
UPDATED – Dec 30th 6am PLEASE SHARE!. STARTING in JANUARY the guide will include ALL forms of entertainment including magic shows, trivia, corn hole/dart/pinball tournaments, brew releases, car shows along with LIVE MUSIC of course! THINK SPRING!!. LOGANSPORT. WED – 28th. Neighborhood – Singo Bingo. THU –...
Voorhees announces candidacy for Logansport Mayor
Logansport native and internationally known photographer Rich Voorhees has announced he will run for the Republican nomination for Mayor of the City of Logansport. “We need a community conversation on the direction of this city. For far too long decisions have been made with little or no public engagement and the result has not always served the residents of the community well.”
Call for Entries: 2023Honeywell Arts & Entertainment 92 County Art Show
Wabash, Ind. – Entries will be accepted for Honeywell Arts & Entertainment’s annual 92 County Art Show on Tues. Jan. 3 at the Honeywell Center in Wabash, IN. The competition is open to amateur and professional artists of all ages residing in any of Indiana’s 92 counties.
Administrative Assistant
Logansport Main Street UMC 19 E. Main Street Logansport, IN 46947. The position consists of being responsible for providing administrative and clerical services to ensure effective and efficient operations of the church. Work Schedule:. Monday thru Friday (10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.) 15 hours per week. Qualifications and requirements:. Have...
