msn.com
Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining over 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.36% to 33,145.35 while the NASDAQ fell 0.13% to 10,462.81. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.31% to 3,834.09. Check This Out: Most Affordable Stocks In The Consumer...
NASDAQ
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BL
In trading on Thursday, shares of BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $66.32, changing hands as high as $67.35 per share. BlackLine Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Wall St gains as jobless claims data eases rate-hike worries
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Technology and growth stocks lifted Wall Street's main indexes higher on Thursday after data pointing to signs of a cooling U.S. labor market eased worries about future interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Apple Inc AAPL.O, Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Amazon.com Inc...
NASDAQ
CALM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Thursday, shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.18, changing hands as low as $52.28 per share. Cal-Maine Foods Inc shares are currently trading down about 12.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CALM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Tech Stocks Helping Lead Significant Rebound On Wall Street
(RTTNews) - Stocks have moved sharply higher in morning trading on Thursday, regaining ground following the steep drop seen in the previous session. The major averages have all moved to the upside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the rebound. Currently, the major averages are just off their highs of the...
msn.com
'A Lot Of People Are Saying Apple's Finished,' Says Cramer: The Bull, Bear Case For The Stock
Apple, Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) was sliding lower Thursday in tandem with the S&P 500, which was declining after initial jobless claims came in lower than expected. Initial jobless claims came in at 216,000, up from 214,000 the week prior but well below the 222,000 estimate. The data indicates the Federal Reserve’s policy isn’t slowing the economy as effectively as many traders and investors hoped.
NASDAQ
Bitcoin Seen Dropping Lower Before Shooting Back Up
Billionaire Tim Draper says bitcoin (BTC) could hit $250,000 next year while renowned investor Mark Mobius counters it could crash to $10,000. Who's right?. That's anyone's guess but for now, the world's largest cryptocurrency and the beleaguered cryptocurrency market it helped usher is expected to remain in the doldrums for much of next year, if not longer.
NASDAQ
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
NASDAQ
Bilibili (BILI) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average
Bilibili (BILI) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, BILI crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend. A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a...
NASDAQ
Strength Seen in BrightView (BV): Can Its 6.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?
BrightView Holdings BV shares rallied 6.2% in the last trading session to close at $6.86. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 6.2% loss over the past four weeks. Shares of...
S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower, weighed by growth stocks
NEW YORK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended lower at the beginning of a holiday-shortened week on Tuesday, as rising U.S. Treasury yields pressured interest rate sensitive megacap shares.
Stocks and Bitcoin may be down, but gold prices just hit a six-month high above $1,800
2023 could provide "Goldilocks conditions" for gold after the inflation hedge outperformed risky assets this year, analysts say.
NASDAQ
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed the most recent trading day at $212.99, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Prior to today's trading,...
NASDAQ
Euronet (EEFT) Rises 20.9% in 3 Months: More Room for Growth?
Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s EEFT shares have climbed 20.9% in the past three months compared with a 3.9% rise of the industry. Growth in EFT Processing, epay and Money Transfer businesses are driving the stock. With its digital efforts and global expansions, the company has positioned itself for better returns in the future.
NASDAQ
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SPDW
In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (Symbol: SPDW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.01, changing hands as high as $30.03 per share. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPDW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks May Move Back To The Downside In Early Trading
(RTTNews) - Following the recovery rally seen in the previous session, stocks are likely to move back to the downside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.7 percent. Traders may...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Move To The Downside, Nasdaq Hits Two-Month Low
(RTTNews) - After showing a lack of direction early in the session, stocks have moved mostly lower over the course of the trading day on Wednesday. The major averages have all moved to the downside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling to its lowest intraday level in over two months. The...
NASDAQ
Why Coty (COTY) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
NASDAQ
Energy Sector Update for 12/28/2022: BP,LFG,SPH,MRO,LKCO
Energy stocks resumed Wednesday's decline this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 2.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index still was dropping 3.2% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.0%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil...
Stocks Close Lower on Wall Street, Adding to Recent Losses
The New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in New York. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a point on Wednesday. Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street as worries grow that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are willing to bring on a recession if that’s what it takes to get inflation under control. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
