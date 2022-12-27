Buildings have started coming down at the Butler Terrace site at Governors Drive and Seminole Drive in Huntsville. The older public housing has been razed to make way for a major redevelopment project that will involve HUD and the city of Huntsville. Councilman Devyn Keith has been a driving force working to see the area redeveloped to feature traditional and public housing units as well as more commercial and service-related businesses. This is a prime location for redevelopment with its close proximity to Stovehouse, Campus 805, Lowe Mill and downtown Huntsville. Expect to see plans announced early next year.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO