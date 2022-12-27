Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Security guard opens fire on patron at Alabama club, killing themEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
Related
WAAY-TV
Fire on Skyline Dr. NW in Huntsville
Huntsville Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a fire on Skyline Dr. NW in Huntsville. Please avoid the area. We will update this story as we learn more.
Overturned 18-wheeler causes road closure on Northbound Parkway access road
An overturned 18-wheeler has caused the Huntsville Police Department to close down the Northbound Parkway access road south of University Drive.
Want to recycle your tree? These alpacas would love to have it.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Have a live Christmas tree? You don't have to put it out with the trash. You can recycle it, and the residents of Pecan Grove Farm in Athens would be happy to take it off your hands. Owner Justin VanHoozer explains why. "So, I saw an...
WAFF
Tenants in Huntsville living without water following cold weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several residents are without water following a weekend of below-freezing temperatures. Numerous tenants at the Reserve at Research Park in Huntsville said they had to spend their holidays in hotels. Jelani Bullard said his power was shut off and his upstairs neighbor’s pipe burst on Friday...
1 killed in DeKalb County crash
A crash involving two vehicles in DeKalb County blocked parts of Alabama Highway 176 on Wednesday.
southerntorch.com
Court Approval for Food City
FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- After nearly a year of dispute, Fort Payne will officially be getting a Food City. A Public hearing, which is required under Amendment 772, to make sure all avenues of the incentive package were legally followed, was held on Thursday, December 29, at the DeKalb Courthouse. Judge Claude E. Hundley III, of Madison County presided.
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
Buildings have started coming down at the Butler Terrace site at Governors Drive and Seminole Drive in Huntsville. The older public housing has been razed to make way for a major redevelopment project that will involve HUD and the city of Huntsville. Councilman Devyn Keith has been a driving force working to see the area redeveloped to feature traditional and public housing units as well as more commercial and service-related businesses. This is a prime location for redevelopment with its close proximity to Stovehouse, Campus 805, Lowe Mill and downtown Huntsville. Expect to see plans announced early next year.
North Alabama family loses everything after home destroyed in Christmas Eve fire
The night before Christmas Eve temperatures outside dropped into the single digits, and one Limestone County family's attempts to keep warm may have led to them losing everything.
WAFF
One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road
Officials say that once the bill got signed, law enforcement started to see a decrease in pistol permit purchases. Symptoms start to appear as the fall and winter seasons begin and start to clear in the spring. Treating season affective disorder. Updated: 8 hours ago. Experts say that staying in...
WAFF
Single vehicle fire causes lane blockage on U.S. 72
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A car fire that happened on Tuesday afternoon has caused road blockage, ALEA officials say. The single-vehicle fire has caused the eastbound lanes of U.S. 72 near mile marker 126 to be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue...
As snow melts, Huntsville police asking motorists to retrieve abandoned cars
Some roads in Huntsville remain closed Tuesday following Monday’s ice and snow. According to Huntsville police, most roads have been reopened as of 11:30 a.m., but a few remain impassable. Police recommend following the department’s social media accounts, where updates are posted. Drivers are asked to use caution...
WHNT-TV
Multiple North Alabama Roads Deemed Impassable
Numerous roads in North Alabama were deemed impassable after flurries turned to ice on Monday. Numerous roads in North Alabama were deemed impassable after flurries turned to ice on Monday. Icy Conditions Shut Down Roads Across North Alabama. With snow falling in the Tennessee Valley, local law enforcement agencies are...
wvtm13.com
North Alabama family son celebrates first birthday in NICU at Children's of Alabama
DECATUR, Ala. — Life hasn't been the easiest for the Steffen family. Their baby boy was born Dec. 9, 2021. However, his original due date was March 19, 2022. For almost 400 days, he has been in the hospital. He was born at 24 weeks gestation. His mother, Kelsey...
WAAY-TV
Northbound Memorial Parkway access road shut down after Huntsville wreck
---- Huntsville Police shut down the northbound Parkway Access road south of University Drive after a wreck. It's unclear how long the closure will last. Huntsville Police ask you avoid the area. We are working to learn more about the wreck. We'll update this story as we learn more information.
WAFF
Baker & Able in Huntsville is the latest to offer rooftop igloos
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The rooftop bar at 106 Jefferson known as Baker and Able is already one of the coolest spots to hangout at in Huntsville. This winter, it’s getting even cooler, or, warmer, with rooftop igloos. The igloos sit outside on the deck overlooking downtown...
WAAY-TV
UPDATES: Road conditions improving across North Alabama as weather warms
4 p.m. Tuesday UPDATE: Most roads are clear. Be mindful of ice on roads that may develop overnight. As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, several roads and bridges throughout some North Alabama counties have been deemed impassable, including streets in some cities and towns. See the full list of closed roads...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police Department investigating death on Charles Drive
The Huntsville Police Department is conducting a death investigation in the 4,600 block of Charles Drive. Police said the call came in about 5:20 p.m. Stick with WAAY for updates.
WAAY-TV
Family Dollar employee calls Decatur police on neighborhood burglary suspect
One man is in the Morgan County jail after a mother came home to find her house being burglarized while her kids were alone inside. According to police reports, a Decatur mother chased the burglar three blocks to a Family Dollar store where one of the employees helped call the cops.
Woman charged with murder after shooting investigation on Charles Drive
Police say a death investigation is underway on Charles Drive in Huntsville.
WAAY-TV
Morgan County agencies working together to rescue stranded motorists
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is working with the county's 911, rescue squad and emergency management agency to help stranded motorists. If you are stranded, call 256-350-4613 to reach Morgan County 911. Be sure to provide the following information:. Your location. Your name. Your phone number. A description of your...
Comments / 0