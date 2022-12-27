ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Tenants in Huntsville living without water following cold weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several residents are without water following a weekend of below-freezing temperatures. Numerous tenants at the Reserve at Research Park in Huntsville said they had to spend their holidays in hotels. Jelani Bullard said his power was shut off and his upstairs neighbor’s pipe burst on Friday...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
southerntorch.com

Court Approval for Food City

FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- After nearly a year of dispute, Fort Payne will officially be getting a Food City. A Public hearing, which is required under Amendment 772, to make sure all avenues of the incentive package were legally followed, was held on Thursday, December 29, at the DeKalb Courthouse. Judge Claude E. Hundley III, of Madison County presided.
FORT PAYNE, AL
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama

Buildings have started coming down at the Butler Terrace site at Governors Drive and Seminole Drive in Huntsville. The older public housing has been razed to make way for a major redevelopment project that will involve HUD and the city of Huntsville. Councilman Devyn Keith has been a driving force working to see the area redeveloped to feature traditional and public housing units as well as more commercial and service-related businesses. This is a prime location for redevelopment with its close proximity to Stovehouse, Campus 805, Lowe Mill and downtown Huntsville. Expect to see plans announced early next year.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road

Officials say that once the bill got signed, law enforcement started to see a decrease in pistol permit purchases. Symptoms start to appear as the fall and winter seasons begin and start to clear in the spring. Treating season affective disorder. Updated: 8 hours ago. Experts say that staying in...
MOORESVILLE, AL
WAFF

Single vehicle fire causes lane blockage on U.S. 72

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A car fire that happened on Tuesday afternoon has caused road blockage, ALEA officials say. The single-vehicle fire has caused the eastbound lanes of U.S. 72 near mile marker 126 to be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Multiple North Alabama Roads Deemed Impassable

Numerous roads in North Alabama were deemed impassable after flurries turned to ice on Monday. Numerous roads in North Alabama were deemed impassable after flurries turned to ice on Monday. Icy Conditions Shut Down Roads Across North Alabama. With snow falling in the Tennessee Valley, local law enforcement agencies are...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Baker & Able in Huntsville is the latest to offer rooftop igloos

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The rooftop bar at 106 Jefferson known as Baker and Able is already one of the coolest spots to hangout at in Huntsville. This winter, it’s getting even cooler, or, warmer, with rooftop igloos. The igloos sit outside on the deck overlooking downtown...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Morgan County agencies working together to rescue stranded motorists

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is working with the county's 911, rescue squad and emergency management agency to help stranded motorists. If you are stranded, call 256-350-4613 to reach Morgan County 911. Be sure to provide the following information:. Your location. Your name. Your phone number. A description of your...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL

