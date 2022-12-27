Read full article on original website
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Business Owner In Harvest, Alabama Arrested and Indicted For Smuggling Parts To IranApril KillianHarvest, AL
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
Buildings have started coming down at the Butler Terrace site at Governors Drive and Seminole Drive in Huntsville. The older public housing has been razed to make way for a major redevelopment project that will involve HUD and the city of Huntsville. Councilman Devyn Keith has been a driving force working to see the area redeveloped to feature traditional and public housing units as well as more commercial and service-related businesses. This is a prime location for redevelopment with its close proximity to Stovehouse, Campus 805, Lowe Mill and downtown Huntsville. Expect to see plans announced early next year.
Our Town Podcast: Toni Eberhart – co-founder Urban Engine, co-chair Launch 2035
256 Today is proud to present the Our Town Podcast. Check here every week for the latest episode from Troy Bye, North Alabama’s newest favorite son. The Our Town Podcast showcases all that is good in North Alabama. Each week guests are invited from business, sports, entertainment, education, the arts, and so much more to discuss all aspects of living and working in The 256.
Huntsville transportation: All systems are ‘go’
HUNTSVILLE — Alabama’s largest city by population, Huntsville continues to grow by 464 new residents per month. With growth comes opportunities as well as challenges, especially where transportation infrastructure is concerned. Mayor Tommy Battle has long advocated for reducing travel time for commuters, no matter what part of...
Anglin Reichmann promotes Cook and Schaefer to partners
HUNTSVILLE — Christopher Cook and Dustin Schaefer have been promoted to partners of Anglin Reichmann Armstrong. The Huntsville-based firm said the two CPAs’ promotions are effective Jan.1. Schaefer leads the tax advisory services department at Anglin, serving closely held businesses and high net-worth individuals with industry focus on...
Bradley Arant attorneys win MidSouth awards
HUNTSVILLE — Attorneys from Bradley Arant Boult Cummings’ Huntsville office were selected to the 2022 Mid-South Super Lawyers and Mid-South Super Lawyers Rising Stars lists, the firm announced. Additionally, Bradley Huntsville-based partner Kimberly Martin has been named to the “Top 50 Women” list in the 2022 edition of...
Tucker takes flight after 45 years; HSV poised for ‘full build-out’
HUNTSVILLE — As we drop the curtain on 2022, Huntsville International Airport will also say goodbye to Rick Tucker who is retiring as executive director after a nearly 45-year career. While the reins have already passed to Executive Director Butch Roberts (256 Today will be talking to him next...
Have a blast on New Year’s Eve in the Rocket City
HUNTSVILLE — No need to sit home on New Year’s Eve and watch TV when there is plenty to enjoy in and around Huntsville!. Here are a few suggestions. New Year’s Eve Dinner onboard the Sweet Afton at Ditto Landing. There isn’t a more delicious way to...
Bond offering finances I-565 ‘flyover’ at Town Madison
MADISON – An expected bond offering will finance major improvements for the I-565 interchange serving Toyota Field and the Town Madison development, city officials said. It will also refinance debt associated with the municipal infrastructure at Town Madison. “When issued later this month, the bonds will provide 100% of...
Joint Fires Summit coming in January
HUNTSVILLE — The Defense Strategies Institute’s second annual Joint Fires Summit is slated for next month in Huntsville. The summit is Jan. 18-19 at the Stone Event Center at Campus 805 on Clinton Avenue. Department of Defense, military, industry and academic officials will discuss the nation’s cutting-edge strike...
