ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hartselle Enquirer

Pet of the week of Dec. 28

Wiggles needs one of Santa’s helpers to come adopt him. This poor baby has been at the shelter since Oct. 14. He is the sweetest dog! He loves playing with other dogs in the play yard and he loves people. Visit the Morgan County Animal Shelter and give Wiggles the best Christmas present ever. The shelter is located at 1314 Industrial Drive in Hartselle.
HARTSELLE, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

City task force targets animal concerns

Photo: Two dogs named Deku and Mr. Wrinkles are adopted from HSPRAC by a local family on December 22. (Courtesy of HSPRAC on Facebook) In November, City of Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford appointed the Mayor’s Action Team for Animal Concerns. The task force recently reported to City Council on its findings and its plans.
GADSDEN, AL
southerntorch.com

Court Approval for Food City

FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- After nearly a year of dispute, Fort Payne will officially be getting a Food City. A Public hearing, which is required under Amendment 772, to make sure all avenues of the incentive package were legally followed, was held on Thursday, December 29, at the DeKalb Courthouse. Judge Claude E. Hundley III, of Madison County presided.
FORT PAYNE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO mourns loss of Sgt. Mike Moore

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Sgt. Mike Moore died this week, the CCSO announced Thursday morning:  “The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened by the passing of one of our own. Sgt. Mike Moore was an invaluable member of the Reserve Program with the Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Moore was a K9 handler and an integral part of the Sheriff’s Office Rodeo each and every year.   ‘Moe was more than deputy, more than an employee, he was a dear friend. He will be sorely missed and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,’ said Sheriff (Matt) Gentry.”  Gentry...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Probate Judge Warns of Deed Solicitation Scam

A new kind of scam is aiming to steal the floor from underneath you and the roof above your head. A new kind of scam is aiming to steal the floor from underneath you and the roof above your head. Runner Beats the Odds. Daniel Chaplin was born with Down...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
radio7media.com

Area holiday closings for January 2

AREA COUNTY AND CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY, JANUARY 2, IN OBSERVANCE OF THE NEW YEAR'S DAY HOLIDAY. ALL LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES AND SOLID WASTE WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY. LORETTO CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY. TRASH PICKUP FOR JANUARY 2 IN LORETTO WILL BE ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4. LAWRENCEBURG CITY OFFICE WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY. MONDAY’S TRASH CART PICK UP WILL BE THURSDAY. PLEASE HAVE CARTS OUT EARLY AS IT IS A DOUBLE ROUTE DAY. LAWRENCEBURG UTILITY SYSTEM AND PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM WILL BOTH BE CLOSED ON MONDAY, JANUARY 2.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
FOX54 News

Huntsville Utilities scam call alert

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you're a Huntsville Utilities customer, there's a scam going around that you need to know about. Huntsville Utilities says that scammers are calling customers and telling them they are past due on payment and their service is about to be disconnected, and in order to stop the disconnection, they need immediate payment over the phone.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville resident shares her experience stuck on mountain

Dozens, if not hundreds of North Alabamians were forced to abandon their cars last night. One area that saw a lot of vacant vehicles was Cecil Ashburn drive in Southeast Huntsville. Shannon drake was caught in the mayhem yesterday. She says the chaos that everyone endured yesterday came from the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Baker & Able in Huntsville is the latest to offer rooftop igloos

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The rooftop bar at 106 Jefferson known as Baker and Able is already one of the coolest spots to hangout at in Huntsville. This winter, it’s getting even cooler, or, warmer, with rooftop igloos. The igloos sit outside on the deck overlooking downtown...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
birminghamchristian.com

Surrendering to God’s Plan

“In all your ways submit to Him, and He will make your paths straight.” Proverbs 3:6. I grew up in a rural part of Etowah County. My family was extremely poor, often going for extended amounts of time without running water or electricity. I lived with my mother, stepfather and several siblings, and emotional and physical abuse were always present in the home. My biological father, who was rarely present, altogether stopped visiting me when I was in the third grade.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Kitchen Cops: Top performers & trouble spots of the week

Multiple former employees of Limestone Co. Correctional Facility charged and arrested. Multiple former employees of Limestone Co. Correctional Facility charged and arrested. Woman facing 23 counts of animal cruelty in Colbert Co. Updated: 15 hours ago. Woman facing 23 counts of animal cruelty in Colbert Co. Athens man faces murder...
ATHENS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 27

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 27, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   Incidents  December 22  theft of property; Co. Rd. 568 burglary; Co. Rd. 1129 theft of property; Co. Rd. 1553 harassment; Co. Rd. 1114 theft of property; Hwy 31  December 23  burglary; Co. Rd. 702 domestic violence; Co. Rd. 97 burglary; Co. Rd. 223  December 24  assault; S. Main St. Arab permitting dogs to run at large; Co. Rd. 368 unlawful possession of controlled substances, unlawful possession of dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 216  December 25  unlawful possession of controlled substances, unlawful possession of...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy