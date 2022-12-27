Read full article on original website
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Security guard opens fire on patron at Alabama club, killing themEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
Hartselle Enquirer
Pet of the week of Dec. 28
Wiggles needs one of Santa’s helpers to come adopt him. This poor baby has been at the shelter since Oct. 14. He is the sweetest dog! He loves playing with other dogs in the play yard and he loves people. Visit the Morgan County Animal Shelter and give Wiggles the best Christmas present ever. The shelter is located at 1314 Industrial Drive in Hartselle.
Want to recycle your tree? These alpacas would love to have it.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Have a live Christmas tree? You don't have to put it out with the trash. You can recycle it, and the residents of Pecan Grove Farm in Athens would be happy to take it off your hands. Owner Justin VanHoozer explains why. "So, I saw an...
gadsdenmessenger.com
City task force targets animal concerns
Photo: Two dogs named Deku and Mr. Wrinkles are adopted from HSPRAC by a local family on December 22. (Courtesy of HSPRAC on Facebook) In November, City of Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford appointed the Mayor’s Action Team for Animal Concerns. The task force recently reported to City Council on its findings and its plans.
WAAY-TV
Fire on Skyline Dr. NW in Huntsville
Huntsville Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a fire on Skyline Dr. NW in Huntsville. Please avoid the area. We will update this story as we learn more.
Family loses everything after fire destroys Elkmont home on Christmas Eve
The night before Christmas Eve temperatures outside dropped into the single digits, and one Limestone County family's attempts to keep warm may have led to them losing everything.
southerntorch.com
Court Approval for Food City
FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- After nearly a year of dispute, Fort Payne will officially be getting a Food City. A Public hearing, which is required under Amendment 772, to make sure all avenues of the incentive package were legally followed, was held on Thursday, December 29, at the DeKalb Courthouse. Judge Claude E. Hundley III, of Madison County presided.
CCSO mourns loss of Sgt. Mike Moore
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Sgt. Mike Moore died this week, the CCSO announced Thursday morning: “The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened by the passing of one of our own. Sgt. Mike Moore was an invaluable member of the Reserve Program with the Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Moore was a K9 handler and an integral part of the Sheriff’s Office Rodeo each and every year. ‘Moe was more than deputy, more than an employee, he was a dear friend. He will be sorely missed and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,’ said Sheriff (Matt) Gentry.” Gentry...
wvtm13.com
North Alabama family son celebrates first birthday in NICU at Children's of Alabama
DECATUR, Ala. — Life hasn't been the easiest for the Steffen family. Their baby boy was born Dec. 9, 2021. However, his original due date was March 19, 2022. For almost 400 days, he has been in the hospital. He was born at 24 weeks gestation. His mother, Kelsey...
WHNT-TV
Probate Judge Warns of Deed Solicitation Scam
A new kind of scam is aiming to steal the floor from underneath you and the roof above your head. A new kind of scam is aiming to steal the floor from underneath you and the roof above your head. Runner Beats the Odds. Daniel Chaplin was born with Down...
radio7media.com
Area holiday closings for January 2
AREA COUNTY AND CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY, JANUARY 2, IN OBSERVANCE OF THE NEW YEAR'S DAY HOLIDAY. ALL LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES AND SOLID WASTE WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY. LORETTO CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY. TRASH PICKUP FOR JANUARY 2 IN LORETTO WILL BE ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4. LAWRENCEBURG CITY OFFICE WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY. MONDAY’S TRASH CART PICK UP WILL BE THURSDAY. PLEASE HAVE CARTS OUT EARLY AS IT IS A DOUBLE ROUTE DAY. LAWRENCEBURG UTILITY SYSTEM AND PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM WILL BOTH BE CLOSED ON MONDAY, JANUARY 2.
Huntsville Utilities scam call alert
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you're a Huntsville Utilities customer, there's a scam going around that you need to know about. Huntsville Utilities says that scammers are calling customers and telling them they are past due on payment and their service is about to be disconnected, and in order to stop the disconnection, they need immediate payment over the phone.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville resident shares her experience stuck on mountain
Dozens, if not hundreds of North Alabamians were forced to abandon their cars last night. One area that saw a lot of vacant vehicles was Cecil Ashburn drive in Southeast Huntsville. Shannon drake was caught in the mayhem yesterday. She says the chaos that everyone endured yesterday came from the...
WAFF
Baker & Able in Huntsville is the latest to offer rooftop igloos
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The rooftop bar at 106 Jefferson known as Baker and Able is already one of the coolest spots to hangout at in Huntsville. This winter, it’s getting even cooler, or, warmer, with rooftop igloos. The igloos sit outside on the deck overlooking downtown...
WAAY-TV
Police: Decatur mom chases man to nearby store after kids report him breaking into their home
A mother and her children were not only able to thwart a home burglary but also chase the suspect to a nearby store for police to arrest him. Court records show Morgan County Central Dispatch received a call from a child about 11 a.m. Wednesday. The child said there was a white man inside their home on Sixth Avenue, and he had been rummaging through boxes there.
WAAY-TV
Family Dollar employee calls Decatur police on neighborhood burglary suspect
One man is in the Morgan County jail after a mother came home to find her house being burglarized while her kids were alone inside. According to police reports, a Decatur mother chased the burglar three blocks to a Family Dollar store where one of the employees helped call the cops.
birminghamchristian.com
Surrendering to God’s Plan
“In all your ways submit to Him, and He will make your paths straight.” Proverbs 3:6. I grew up in a rural part of Etowah County. My family was extremely poor, often going for extended amounts of time without running water or electricity. I lived with my mother, stepfather and several siblings, and emotional and physical abuse were always present in the home. My biological father, who was rarely present, altogether stopped visiting me when I was in the third grade.
WSFA
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests
SNEED, Ala. (WSFA) - A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers along with it. The Howard family of Snead purchased their family tree at a Christmas tree farm in Marshall County. “When we bought our tree, the guy said, “Yeah, there was...
WAFF
Kitchen Cops: Top performers & trouble spots of the week
Multiple former employees of Limestone Co. Correctional Facility charged and arrested. Multiple former employees of Limestone Co. Correctional Facility charged and arrested. Woman facing 23 counts of animal cruelty in Colbert Co. Updated: 15 hours ago. Woman facing 23 counts of animal cruelty in Colbert Co. Athens man faces murder...
Whata-surprise! Albertville Whataburger drive-thru to open in the new year
If you live near Albertville, like your ketchup spicy or fancy, and prefer to pick up your dinner through a drive-thru, then on Jan. 5 you're in luck!
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 27
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 27, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Incidents December 22 theft of property; Co. Rd. 568 burglary; Co. Rd. 1129 theft of property; Co. Rd. 1553 harassment; Co. Rd. 1114 theft of property; Hwy 31 December 23 burglary; Co. Rd. 702 domestic violence; Co. Rd. 97 burglary; Co. Rd. 223 December 24 assault; S. Main St. Arab permitting dogs to run at large; Co. Rd. 368 unlawful possession of controlled substances, unlawful possession of dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 216 December 25 unlawful possession of controlled substances, unlawful possession of...
