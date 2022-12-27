Allen Leads With 16, Tillman, Marchetto Both Add 9 Each, Parkway South Holds Off Late Comeback To Defeat Tigers 60-57 In Tourney Opener

Read full article on original website
Photo gallery: QHS wins twice to reach title game game of Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic
Quincy High School boys basketball coach Andy Douglas, center, and senior guard Reid O'Brien, left, react to a play during the semifinal victory over Rockford East in the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic in Vergil Fletcher Gym in Collinsville, Ill. | Photo courtesy Tim Vizer Photography. COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — The...
Tigers Win Last Game Of Visitation Girls Holiday Tourney, CM Falls, McGivney Wins In Tourney Play
On the final day of the Visitation Christmas tournament, Edwardsville won the 13th-place game over Parkway West 37-26, Civic Memorial finished in eighth place after losing the seventh-place game to Parkway South 61-55 and Incarnate Word Academy won the championship game, defeating John Burroughs 64-37. The Tigers are now 5-8,...
Champions crowned in holiday hoop tournaments
ST. LOUIS – The holiday season is nearing its end and so are the top holiday hoops tournaments around St. Louis. The MICDS and Coaches vs Cancer Holiday Tournaments came to an end this week, crowning champions in the process. In the MICDS Holiday tournament, The Kirkwood Pioneers defeated the MICDS rams in the boys […]
Even Quarters Propel Belleville East Over Lincoln in Collinsville
Belleville East handed Lincoln its second loss of the season with a 42-28 final score. The Lancers outscored the Railers 25-7 in the second and fourth quarters to hand the Railers their second loss of the season. Belleville will face MacArthur in the championship semifinal at 6:00.
PREP ZONE: High School Basketball highlights – Dec. 28
ST. LOUIS — The Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday tournament continued on Wednesday with the quarterfinals round. Check out the highlights from a couple of those matchups from Wednesday’s action.
Three 2024 prospects Missouri fans should keep an eye on
With the first signing day behind us, it’s never too early to start taking stock of what the 2024 class could hold for Missouri. We’re still a ways out, sure, but there are a few names that are especially enticing. Plus, since it is so early, every name is still theoretically on the board and your dream class scenarios are still intact.
Golf Magazine: Missouri’s best course is in St. Louis County
The best golf course in Missouri, according to Golf Magazine, is St. Louis Country Club. St. Louis' Bellerive Country Club and Old Warson Country Club also were acknowledged on the list.
Missing woman in Warrenton, MO
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was reported missing Friday afternoon in Warrenton, Mo. Officers say Holly Kenoyer, 77, was last seen at the Missouri State Bank in Warrenton on Wednesday, Dec. 28, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. She has gray hair and brown eyes. Officials also said...
What is someone from St. Louis called? The STL demonym
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – What do you call someone from St. Louis? Many people from Pittsburgh call themselves Yinzers, Albuquerque residents are known as Burqueños, and folks from Los Angeles are known as Angelenos. It isn’t always clear what to call someone from a city or state. Indiana has Hoosiers and so does Missouri. But, […]
East St. Louis apartment building without water for a week
An East St. Louis apartment building's pipes burst to cause residents to be without water for a week. Residents say the Housing Authority needs to do better.
Missouri Lottery player wins $4.2M Lotto jackpot using handpicked numbers
The player won a $4.2 million Lotto jackpot prize after purchasing the ticket at the QuikTrip off Westport Road and matched all six numbers.
1 dead in St. Charles Co. highway crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash on I-70 eastbound led to one person dead in St. Charles County. The accident occurred around 5:16 p.m. between Mid Rivers Mall Dr. and Highway 370. MSHP reports 72-year-old Floyd Shinn was killed in the accident. Shinn’s vehicle was hit by aother vehicle, causing him to strike the median and overturn.
Truck carrying vegetables crashes on I-44 near Big Bend Boulevard
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A variety of vegetables spilled onto eastbound lanes of I-44 past Big Bend Boulevard Friday morning after a semi-truck crashed. The right lanes of I-44 were closed through the morning rush hour. Authorities said the truck traveled off the side of the roadway and hit a concrete barrier.
Active shooter training happening in Collinsville, Ill. today
Preparing for school shootings will be the focus of important training taking place again Thursday, December 29, in Collinsville.
Steamboat Arabia’s future uncertain after St. Charles plan fizzles
The future of Kansas City's Arabia Steamboat Museum is in limbo after a plan to move the collection to St. Charles falls through.
Body Discovered in St. Francois County
(Park Hills) An investigation is underway after a body was discovered Thursday in St. Francois County. Sheriff Dan Bullock did confirm to Regional Radio that the Major Case Squad was on the scene investigating as of 5 o’clock Thursday evening. The body was found inside the boundaries of St....
Mild weather through New Year’s Day, but storms expected soon
One week removed from a historic frigid cold stretch, St. Louis will ring in the new year with relatively mild weather. That said, it likely won't be too long before the first storms of 2023.
1 person dead following double rollover crash in St. Clair Co.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a double rollover crash in St. Clair County Thursday morning. The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Route 50 near Rieder Road. Illinois State Police say both vehicles were traveling on US 50, one eastbound and one westbound. For an unknown reason, the eastbound driver drifted into the westbound lane and was sideswiped by the other driver. Both vehicles overturned and the eastbound driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Illinois crews respond to fatal 2-vehicle crash Thursday morning
Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning.
