Unai Emery has ruled out allowing any of Aston Villa’s key players to leave in the winter transfer window.Goalkeeper Emi Martinez was reportedly of interest to Bayern Munich after winning the World Cup but manager Emery is adamant that, while he could allow fringe figures to go, Villa’s stars will remain at the club.Emery is also considering making his first signings since replacing Steven Gerrard and said: “Now is coming the transfer window in January.“The players are focused here but we are speaking about the possibility of some changes. We are going to decide in the next week about the...

46 MINUTES AGO