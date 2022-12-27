Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Faes scores 2 own goals as Liverpool beats Leicester 2-1
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Leicester defender Wout Faes scored two own goals at Anfield to hand Liverpool a 2-1 victory on Friday which moved the hosts within touching distance of the Premier League's top four. The Belgian center-back had calamitous seven-minute spell before halftime to help Jurgen Klopp's team...
FOX Sports
Rashford benched for oversleeping, still nets United winner
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford came off the bench after being dropped for disciplinary reasons and scored the winner for Manchester United on Saturday, securing a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton that sent the team into the Premier League's top four. Rashford was dropped by manager Erik ten Hag...
Jadon Sancho, Emma Raducanu and Lewis Hamilton - stars who desperately need to bounce back in 2023
As 2022 draws to a close many athletes will be looking back at a year of success and accomplishment, while others will be hoping to put the past 12 months behind them.
Unai Emery maintains Emiliano Martinez will stay at Aston Villa beyond January
Unai Emery has ruled out allowing any of Aston Villa’s key players to leave in the winter transfer window.Goalkeeper Emi Martinez was reportedly of interest to Bayern Munich after winning the World Cup but manager Emery is adamant that, while he could allow fringe figures to go, Villa’s stars will remain at the club.Emery is also considering making his first signings since replacing Steven Gerrard and said: “Now is coming the transfer window in January.“The players are focused here but we are speaking about the possibility of some changes. We are going to decide in the next week about the...
Soccer-Toney on target as Brentford cruise to 2-0 win at woeful West Ham
LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brentford striker Ivan Toney scored one goal and made another as his side won 2-0 to hand West Ham United a fifth straight Premier League defeat on Friday and leave the Londoners hovering just above the relegation zone as 2022 draws to a close.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: France's Lloris, Argentina's Martinez meet in EPL
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. The two goalkeepers in the World Cup final — France's Hugo Lloris and Argentina hero Emiliano Martinez — are set to meet again two weeks later as Tottenham hosts Aston Villa in the first Premier League game of 2023. Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says Lloris will return to the starting lineup after being on the bench for Monday's draw with Brentford. Villa manager Unai Emery is also expected to start with Martinez. Tottenham can move back above Manchester United into the top four — the Champions League spots — with a victory. In the league's other game Sunday, 19th-place Nottingham Forest hosts Chelsea.
Watch: Wout Faes Scores Senational Own-Goal Double In First Half - Liverpool v Leicester City
Watch Leicester City centre-back Wout Faes score an incredible own-goal double to give Liverpool the lead after falling behind early once again.
BBC
Ellis Simms: Everton recall striker five months into season-long loan with Sunderland
Everton have recalled striker Ellis Simms from his season-long loan with Championship side Sunderland. The 21-year-old joined in the summer from the Toffees and went on to score seven goals in 17 appearances. He rejoins Everton in good form having scored four goals in his past six appearances, including in...
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool: Missed Opportunities!
Well then, what did the lads make of the Boxing Day loss to Liverpool?. Chances, chances, and more chances - does Unai Emery currently have the attacking talent needed to push Aston Villa further up the Premier League table or is more help required in January?. With Villa playing a...
SB Nation
Forest win, vibes since the return, goal scoring, and more
Nathan and Pauly soldier on without Colin, recapping Manchester United’s vibey 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest and discussing all sorts of topics around the club’s return to play after the World Cup. Be sure to like, share, rate 5 stars, and subscribe to The Busby Babe wherever you...
BBC
Lampard targets strikers to help Calvert-Lewin
Everton boss Frank Lampard says strengthening his forward line is his main target in the January transfer window. The Toffees sit 17th in the Premier League table prior to Saturday's game against Manchester City, having scored just 12 goals in 16 league games this season. England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa Preview: When consistency is not so great
It should feel comforting that after nearly two months and tons of high-stress minutes away from the club that Tottenham Hotspur and its main contributors feel exactly the same as before the World Cup...until remembering that there is much from the first stretch of the season that would be great to forget.
Blackpool v Sunderland selected for live international TV
Sunderland are on the TV again, but for most that means it will be a bit of a pain.
SB Nation
Everton at Manchester City: Opposition Analysis | Mission Impossible
Everton kickstarted the resumption of their Premier League campaign on Boxing Day - and promptly found they had engaged the reverse gear, succumbing to a 2-1 home loss to bottom of the pile Wolverhampton Wanderers, courtesy of an entirely avoidable last minute goal. Any hopes that a six week break...
Howard Webb returns to England on mission to boost referees’ confidence
“When you think about refereeing it’s very much about confidence,” says Howard Webb. “It’s a mental discipline, you need resilience to be successful at it. My job is to make sure that referees are going into their job feeling confident and supported.”. After eight years away,...
FOX Sports
'The king has left us': Mbappe, Neymar, more react to Pelé's death
On the heels of one of the most memorable World Cups in history, the global soccer community was drawn together again on Thursday upon news that Brazilian soccer legend Pelé has died at the age of 82. Pelé won three World Cups in his playing days and is considered...
BBC
ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup: Smales fly Welsh flag in England squad
Welsh duo Sophia and Seren Smale are aiming to make a mark for England in the first ever women's ICC Under-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa. Spinner Sophia goes into the tournament as one of England's more experienced players after starring for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred. Opening bat...
NBC Sports
Tracking January 2023 transfer window signings, dates and more
The 2023 January transfer window is now upon us. As the season calendar flips to the second half of action, teams across Europe can now bolster their respective squads with signings or loans while others will look to trim the roster and bring in cash. Transfer rumors will be rampant...
Comments / 0