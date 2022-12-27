ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Teen, juveniles face charges in Ripley High School incident

RIPLEY — An 18-year-old male and four juvenile boys were charged with battery and conspiracy, and one juvenile with sexual abuse, after an incident at Ripley High School during a soccer workout, according to a Facebook post from the Ripley Police Department. The post said the adult male was...
RIPLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 detained after pursuit in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person is in custody after a pursuit in Kanawha County on Friday evening. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the pursuit happened in the Frame area at around 9:20 p.m. No injuries were reported. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, and Clendenin Police responded. Clendenin Police made the arrest. […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Juvenile arrested after allegedly loitering in Cross Lanes

UPDATE (3:19 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said that they do not believe a breaking and entering attempt occurred. They say that the juveniles were loitering in the area. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are searching for two juvenile suspects after an attempted breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area. […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 taken to hospital in Nitro, West Virginia, crash

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Nitro. According to Kanawha County 911 Metro dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Locust Street in Nitro. Dispatchers say the extent of the person’s injuries are unknown. […]
NITRO, WV
WTAP

Man charged with felonious assault in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE 12/292022 9:29 P.M. The sheriff says Justin Miller has been charged with felonious assault. The sheriff says the stabbing victim has been released from the hospital. ORIGINAL STORY:. A stabbing happened in Gallia County on Wednesday night according to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
ridgeviewnews.com

WV State Police Asking for help Locating Roane County Teen

The West Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a runaway in Roane County. Brayden Matthew Ash, 16, allegedly ran away from a home around 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 in Spencer, West Virginia. He was last seen being dropped off at a Piggly Wiggly in Vienna WV around noon on December 27th.
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Family of Gretchen Fleming is offering a reward of up to $15,000 to anyone with information about her disappearance

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In the hopes of finding their loved one, the family of Gretchen Fleming has announced a reward of up to $15,000 to anyone with information. According to the flyer sent to WTAP by the Fleming family, they are offering $7,500 to anyone for substantial information leading to the current physical location and return of Gretchen Fleming.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Missing Roane County, West Virginia, teen found safe

UPDATE: (3:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022) – West Virginia State Police confirm Brayden Ash has been found safe. ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a runaway juvenile in Roane County. According to the WVSP, Brayden Matthew Ash, 16, allegedly ran away from a […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 charged in Gallia County, Ohio, stabbing, victim out of hospital

UPDATE: (9:15 P.M. Dec. 29, 2022) – The Gallia County sheriff’s Office says one person has been charged in connection to an alleged stabbing that happened Wednesday night in Clay Township. According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, the suspect, identified as Justin C. Miller, 35, of Gallipolis, Ohio has been charged with felonious assault […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH

