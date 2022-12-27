Read full article on original website
NME
Slipknot’s ‘V-Man’ recounts living with ‘Clown’ for six months while making ‘The End So Far’
Slipknot’s Alessandro ‘V-Man’ Venturella has revealed that he had to live with fellow band member Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan while making ‘The End So Far’. The pair became full-time roommates due to travel restrictions surrounding the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. ‘V-Man’, who is...
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
NME
Watch pro figure skater recreate Jenna Ortega’s iconic ‘Wednesday’ dance
Figure skater Kamila Valieve has recreated Jenna Ortega’s iconic dance routine from Wednesday. The 16-year-old currently holds three world records in figure skating and for the 2023 Russian Figure Skating Championship, she took heavy influence from Netflix’s Wednesday. Taking to the rink dressed as Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams...
NME
Shaun Roberts, former promoter of Fabric, has died
Shaun Roberts, the former promoter of London nightclub Fabric, has died. He passed away on Christmas Eve after being diagnosed with colon cancer in 2019. Fabric confirmed the news in a tribute posted to their social media. “As a team and a family we are devastated at your loss,” they wrote.
NME
Greentea Peng and Nightmares On Wax share new song ‘Top Steppa V2’
Greentea Peng has teamed up with Nightmares On Wax for new song ‘Top Steppa V2’ – listen below. The track follows the song ‘Top Steppa’, which appeared on the former’s recent mixtape ‘GREENZONE 108’. Speaking of the collaboration, Nightmares On Wax said:...
NME
Adam Lambert covers Bonnie Tyler classic ‘Holding Out For A Hero’
Adam Lambert has shared a new cover of Bonnie Tyler classic ‘Holding Out For A Hero’ from his forthcoming album – listen below. Lambert will release new covers album ‘High Drama’ on February 24, 2023, featuring songs including Billie Eilish’s ‘Getting Older’ and a recently released cover of Duran Duran’s ‘Ordinary World’.
NME
Rian Johnson says working with Matt Berry is a “major life goal”
Rian Johnson has said that he wants to eventually work with Matt Berry. The director of the Knives Out films made the revelation in response to a viral tweet by podcaster Nathan Ellingsworth, which read “Put Matt Berry in Knives Out 3.”. Fans of the mystery films were clearly...
NME
Moby to release new two-and-a-half-hour ambient album on New Year’s Day
Moby has announced that he will release a new two-and-a-half-hour ambient album on New Year’s Day. The producer will start 2023 by sharing the lengthy new record, titled ‘ambient23’, which was, he revealed, made “almost exclusively made with weird old drum machines and old synths.”. Over...
NME
Kendrick Lamar avoids social media to not get “lost in your ego”
Kendrick Lamar has discussed his sparse use of social media, saying he avoids it so as to not get “lost in your ego”. The rapper was speaking in a rare interview with The New York Times, which saw him conversing with childhood friend and longtime collaborator Dave Free.
NME
Beyond The Valley 2022 day 3: outstanding performances from Confidence Man, Lime Cordiale and more
After a day dominated by international acts, Beyond the Valley’s third day shone a spotlight on Australia’s pop and indie darlings. The calibre of performances was top tier, a true testament to the prowess of the country’s music scene and artists who have become masters of their craft.
NME
M83 is teasing new music
M83 has begun teasing his return, sharing a clip of new music on social media – get a teaser of the new track below. The electronic project – now featuring sole member Anthony Gonzalez – released its last album, titled ‘DSVII’, in 2019. On Instagram...
NME
Robbie Williams says he sees “a lot” of himself in Harry Styles
Robbie Williams has discussed the music and performance of Harry Styles, saying he sees “a lot” of himself in the pop star. The singer was speaking to Scott Mills on BBC Radio 2 when asked about a number of the next generation of pop stars. “You know when...
NME
Ron Howard says no current plans for ‘Solo’ sequel but “never say never”
Acclaimed filmmaker Ron Howard (A Beautiful Mind, Apollo 13) has responded to fan requests for a follow-up to his Star Wars film Solo: A Star Wars Story. Released in 2018, the film told the origin story of Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) and was largely considered a less successful entry in the sci-fi franchise. It grossed $393million from a budget of $275-300million and received mixed reviews from critics. However, the post-credits scene teased the return of a major villain in the saga and seemed to set up a sequel that has since stalled. No announcement of another movie has been made by production company Lucasfilm, though fans have continued to talk about it online.
NME
Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe explains discomfort at business side of band life
Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe has given his opinion on what he thinks is the “most complicated” part of being a professional musician. Blythe discussed the topic on an episode on the Sombre La Dosis YouTube channel series ‘My 3 Questions To’ and he explains that what is most difficult is not anything within a band itself, but the business side of its operations.
NME
Tove Lo’s ‘Habits (Stay High)’ Hippie Sabotage remix passes 1billion YouTube views
The Hippie Sabotage remix of Tove Lo‘s ‘Habits (Stay High)’ has surpassed 1billion views on YouTube. Tove Lo: “My new album is so dramatic, cinematic and emotional”. The original version of the song was released in 2013 and appeared on her 2014 debut album ‘Queen OF The Clouds’. However, it was the Hippie Sabotage remix that offered the Swedish singer her ticket to fame. The song shot into the Top 10 in many countries around the world and remains one of Lo’s best known songs. It is also her most played song on Spotify.
NME
Paramore’s Hayley Williams says she doesn’t “dare” play guitar on stage due to sexist comments
‘s Hayley Williams has discussed sexism in music with Wet Leg, saying she doesn’t “dare” play guitar on stage due to sexist comments. The artists were speaking to each other for a new podcast from The Face, when they discussed the higher bars set for female musicians in guitar-led spaces.
NME
Brian Johnson “would be up for” writing new AC/DC music
AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson has said that he “would be up for” writing new music with the hard rock legends. Johnson hasn’t performed live with the band since 2016 when he was forced to leave their ‘Rock Or Bust’ tour due to hearing problems, but they released new album ‘Power Up’ in 2020.
NME
Wham! finish 2022 back at Number One with ‘Last Christmas’
Wham!‘s 1984 Christmas hit ‘Last Christmas’ has closed out 2022 by returning to the top spot on the Official Singles Chart. How much are musicians making from our favourite Christmas songs?. The track previously returned to Number One two weeks ago (December 16) but missed out on...
NME
David Lee Roth says working with Eddie Van Halen was “better than any love affair”
David Lee Roth has said that working with Eddie Van Halen was “better than any love affair”. Eddie Van Halen, 1955 – 2020: RIP to a fire-fingered guitar colossus. Despite often locking horns with his longtime bandmate during his time in Van Halen, the former frontman expressed how much he missed the late guitarist, who died in October 2020 aged 65, on his latest edition of The Roth Show podcast.
NME
Kanye West-inspired neo-Nazi merchandise has surfaced online
Kanye West-inspired neo-Nazi memorabilia has reportedly surfaced online. Vice reports that some websites have been selling a line of merchandise featuring a version of the ‘Ye 24’ slogan – referencing the rapper running for president in the U.S. 2024 election – that is designed to look like a pair of swastikas. Other garments have used a logo that West claims to have created which features a swastika inside a Star of David. In fact, the logo is a symbol linked to the Raelian UFO cult.
