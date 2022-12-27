The Hippie Sabotage remix of Tove Lo‘s ‘Habits (Stay High)’ has surpassed 1billion views on YouTube. Tove Lo: “My new album is so dramatic, cinematic and emotional”. The original version of the song was released in 2013 and appeared on her 2014 debut album ‘Queen OF The Clouds’. However, it was the Hippie Sabotage remix that offered the Swedish singer her ticket to fame. The song shot into the Top 10 in many countries around the world and remains one of Lo’s best known songs. It is also her most played song on Spotify.

18 HOURS AGO