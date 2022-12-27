ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Year’s Eve 2022 store hours: What’s open, closed for stores like Walmart, Fred Meyer, Target, Safeway, Whole Foods, others

Whether you’re planning a big New Year’s Eve party, traveling with the family, or spending a calm night in with your loved ones, ring in 2023 in style by ensuring you’re stocked up on all the basics. From beverages like wine, sparkling cider, and hot chocolate to games, and basic groceries, make sure you know which stores are open and closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day so you don’t run out. Below is a round-up of some of the most popular big retail chains and grocery stores like Walmart, Target, and Albertson’s, and when their doors will be open to shoppers.
How to clean a flat-screen TV without harming it

Maintaining a spotless TV screen is as important as getting all the wires connected at the right spots. But this cleaning task isn’t that complicated. All you will need is a dry anti-static cloth or a microfiber cloth, a screen cleaner solution or water, and a vacuum cleaner.
Stores and restaurants closed on New Year's Day 2023: Costco, Trader Joe's, Chick-fil-A, and more

Slide 1 of 54: Trader Joe's is one of the most popular grocery store chains in the US. We consulted food blogs, online reviews, and social media to find the best and worst products at Trader Joe's. Here are 36 products to buy at Trader Joe's and 15 you should consider skipping. Trader Joe's is one of the most popular grocery store chains in the United States, making more than $13 billion annually. That's even more impressive when you consider Trader Joe's doesn't have sales, a loyalty program, or even an online store.But customers swear by the chain's products, including its cheese, tequila and famous 19-cent bananas.Not everything at Trader Joe's is a good buy, however. We consulted food blogs, online reviews, and social media to find the best and worst Trader Joe's products for shoppers.With that in mind, here are 38 products to buy at Trader Joe's and 16 more you should skip every time.
Walmart's best after-Xmas deals are here — save up to 50% on Smart TVs and more!

Post-Christmas sales are here, and Walmart is leading the charge! Save big on treats on tech, fashion, home items and more, plus there's no better time to spend that gift card you got in your stocking. Score a Vizio Smart TV for just $148 and Bose headphones for $80 off. It's an excellent opportunity to treat yourself.
How To Air Fry Frozen Shrimp For A Quick And Easy Protein

The air fryer continues to earn its reputation as a must-have kitchen appliance: Did you know you can just toss frozen shrimp in the fryer basket and they’ll be ready to eat in just a few minutes?. Yup. According to Lifehacker, it only takes the press of a few...

