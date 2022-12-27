Read full article on original website
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated ServiceIngram AtkinsonLas Vegas, NV
Revisiting the Sinful Cities of Sodom and Gomorrah: Separating Fact From FictionRobert M'callLas Vegas, NV
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
5 Fantastic cities for ringing in New Year's Eve in the USATourineLas Vegas, NV
KTLA.com
‘Jefferson Starship’ added to stacked ‘Las Vegas Countdown to 2023’ lineup
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rockers Jefferson Starship were announced Friday to help ring in the new year with performances during “Las Vegas Countdown to 2023” Saturday night. Dubbed “one of the most successful arena rock groups of the 1970s and 80s”, the band has accumulated numerous hit songs over the years including “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” and “Sara.”
Retiring rodeo clown hits mega jackpot at Horseshoe Las Vegas
Reeves, a former rodeo clown in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo, hit the jackpot on his last day in town. He plans on retiring and enjoying his winnings with his family.
This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip
People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
How much it costs to stay in Las Vegas to celebrate New Year’s Eve
Hundreds of thousands of people are visiting Las Vegas for the New Year's celebration and all of them need a place to stay. Here's a look at what people are paying to celebrate the new year along the Las Vegas Strip and in downtown Las Vegas at the Fremont Street Experience.
Where do you park if you’re celebrating New Year’s Eve on the Las Vegas Strip?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the biggest challenges on New Year’s Eve is getting around while staying safe. Where are you supposed to park if you come to celebrate on the Las Vegas Strip? Streets on the Strip will begin closing at 6 p.m. Saturday and no vehicles will be allowed by 8 p.m. […]
twowanderingsoles.com
17 Fun Day Trips from Las Vegas
This page may contain affiliate links. More info in our Privacy Policy. For those looking to get out of the city, there are countless day trips from Las Vegas. Whether you’re looking to explore the surrounding national parks or visit a nearby ghost town, our detailed guide will offer all the information you need to plan.
travellemming.com
15 Best Bars in Las Vegas in 2023 (By a Local)
Bars in Las Vegas are pretty easy to come by, but finding the best bars in Las Vegas takes an inside scoop. Lucky for you, I’m a Las Vegas local and am here to help you find the best bars in Las Vegas. Nightlife is one of the things Las Vegas is famous for, and checking out the bar scene is easily one of the best Las Vegas activities.
MGM Resorts reportedly sells land where Las Vegas mass shooting occurred
LAS VEGAS — MGM Resorts International announced Friday that they have closed the sale of the land where the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history took place in 2017 on the Las Vegas Strip. MGM Resorts CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle shared the news Friday in a letter...
'Really Strange': People Spot Mysterious Lights Hovering Above Las Vegas
"I’ve never seen anything like this.”
963kklz.com
7 Las Vegas Restaurants Offering New Year’s Eve Menus
It’s hard to believe it but this crazy year is already over. It seriously seems like it’s flown by, in spite of the hardships some people have seen over the months. From inflation, to increased rental prices to another round of Covid, many are glad to see 2022 go. All the more reason to celebrate on New Year’s Eve with great company and great food.
Woman from Hawaii hits $125k jackpot playing poker at Harrah's Las Vegas
A woman from Hawaii won over $125k from a jackpot while playing Let It Ride poker at Harrah's Las Vegas late December.
ABC 4
Ninth Island: The story behind Hawaiians’ affinity for Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The most common explanations for why Las Vegas is called Hawaii’s “Ninth Island” are silly, inadequate, devoid of historical perspective. Says who? Two anthropology professors who studied what they call a “cultural phenomenon,” that’s who. The 50th state’s bond with Las Vegas did not evolve from some Hawaiian affinity for gambling or an appreciation of Southern Nevada’s so-called laid-back lifestyle.
‘Wait your turn,’ Las Vegas officials remind locals, visitors of pedestrian safety ahead of NYE festivities
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just days before hundreds of thousands of people are expected to ring in the new year on the Las Vegas Strip, a woman accused of driving under the influence allegedly struck and killed two pedestrians near the Fremont Street Experience. The two pedestrians were walking against a don’t cross signal around […]
Fox5 KVVU
Guest turns $1.75 bet into $366K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property is ending the year on a high note after hitting a massive jackpot Wednesday. According to a news release, the guest, who wished to remain anonymous, turned a $1.75 bet into more than $366,000. The Venetian Resort...
963kklz.com
Las Vegas’ New Year’s Eve Road Closures
Let’s get ready to party! Officials expect over 400,000 visitors to converge on the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown’s Fremont Street Experience to ring in 2023, and you can expect road closures in advance of the giant parties. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department will have extra personnel...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas expected to welcome 100,000 CES 2023 attendees next week
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The 2023 Consumer Electronic Show should resemble pre-pandemic times. CES 2022 ended up with lots of empty hallways as the omicron variant surged and the number of attendees plummeted. In total, around 40,000 people attended, which was less than a quarter of the more than 170,000 in Las Vegas for its 2020 convention.
Las Vegas woman reaches out to travelers stranded at Harry Reid Airport
A Las Vegas woman has decided to offer up her home to people who may be dealing with unexpected delays and are stranded at Harry Reid International airport this week.
jammin1057.com
How The Southwest Meltdown Is Affecting Las Vegas
We’ve all been seeing the news about the Southwest Airlines nightmare happening this week. Flights are being cancelled all over the nation. And many people have been stranded or severely delayed for their holidays. And it’s not just the blizzard that’s causing the issues. We’ll get to that in a minute.
news3lv.com
Miss Universe Laos visits Las Vegas with U.S. tour
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — She's already made history as Miss Universe Laos 2022, and now she's in contention for the 71st annual Miss Universe happening next month. Payengxa Lor joined us to talk about visiting Las Vegas as part of her U.S. tour and competing in the pageant.
Southwest Airlines resumes flights at Harry Reid after hectic week for travelers
About 3,900 Southwest planes were back in the air on Friday following a hectic week for passengers when more than 15,000 flights were canceled across the U.S.
