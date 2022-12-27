Read full article on original website
Opinion: Denver hound dogs' siren call adorableDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Swedish church built in 1888 may become Denver landmarkDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Where to see New Year’s Eve fireworks in DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Remembering Muddy's CafeRick ZandDenver, CO
Dog the Bounty Hunter sells $1.59M Castle Rock homeNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
(Castle Rock, Colo.) Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is no longer a Colorado resident. Earlier this month, Chapman sold his Castle Rock residence, which was initially listed in October for $1.69 million but sold for $1.59 million.
Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?
There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
Colorado Isn’t Square, it’s a Hexahectaenneacontakaiheptagon
Even though the state of Colorado appears to be square on a map, it is far from being the shape of a square or even a rectangle. Colorado's borders look as if there are only four sides, but in reality, there are a total of 697. This makes the state...
Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Seen Enjoying the Holidays in Colorado
The perfect Christmas gift? Aspen residents recently spotted Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoying the holidays in their longtime Colorado home. According to People, the celebrity duo strolled down the streets of Aspen on Wednesday (Dec. 21) to get some last-minute Christmas gifts. Daily Mail Video shared photos of the...
Excuse You? Boulder Thinks Greeley Is the Reason It Smells Bad
Blaming a nasty smell on Greeley is sort of like blaming a fart on a dog — both make easy targets. However, that hasn't stopped Boulder from accusing Greeley of causing the city's recent stink. The drama all started on Wednesday (Dec. 28), when Daily Camera reporter Mitchell Byars tweeted that Boulder smelled like "cow poop."
12 Crazy Places + Things You May Not Have Known Were in Colorado
No matter how long you've spent in Colorado, there are bound to be places and things that you learn about that blow your mind. Quite often, when we dig deep, we find that our great state is absolutely full of interesting and unique parts of history, places we'd never heard of, and other things that just make you go, "wow."
Colorado Lumber and Hardware Store Featured in New Movie
Just a few weeks ago, camera crews were seen filming a new made-for-TV movie inside a Castle Rock coffee shop. Locals were excited to be a part of the action, and some of the staff at Coff33 even got to stand in as extras during the taping. But this is...
Denver’s Best Restaurant Openings and Saddest Closings in 2022, According to 5280 Staffers and Contributors
The Denver area welcomed a bounty of exciting new dining concepts in 2022, from elegant French eateries and crave-worthy bakeries to family-friendly Japanese joints to welcoming Italian bistros. But the growing list of temporary and permanently closed bars and restaurants is a reminder that local food businesses continue to battle labor shortages, skyrocketing operation costs, and tight profit margins—all issues that have been exacerbated by the ongoing global pandemic and record-breaking inflation.
IHOP Coming to Aurora’s Nine Mile Station in Early 2023
The restaurant is part of three retail stores anchoring a five-story residential building.
This Is Colorado's Most Iconic Sandwich
Colorado is the birthplace of several recognizable foods, such as Rocky Mountain oysters. Some cities in the Centennial State are also known as foodie destinations, and plenty of tourists flock there to try certain cuisine they can't find anywhere else in the country, including a certain sandwich. 24/7 Wall St....
WATCH: Father drives over 2,000 miles to bring home daughter stranded by Southwest
A California man couldn’t wait for Southwest Airlines to resume operations and decided to drive to the airport in Denver, Colorado, where his daughter had been stranded since Dec. 24. The trip lasted more than 30 hours and tallied 2,200 miles in total. "If I have to, I have...
Can you legally 'scatter ashes' in Colorado?
Following a loved one's death, one common tradition is to scatter ashes of the cremated individual in a beautiful place. Given the stunning nature of the Colorado landscape, it's no surprise that many people wish to have their ashes scattered in the Centennial State. If this is something you're considering,...
Three Mountain Lions Creep Through Colorado Backyard in Spooky Clip: VIDEO
A Colorado Springs resident caught something quite spectacular on a security camera recently. The video clip shows three mountain lions lurking around the home in the dark of night. It’s a moment caught on camera that is both fascinating and frightening all at once. There is no doubt that the brief security cam clip is certainly one that makes us wonder what might be lurking in the dark at any given moment!
This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Southern Food
That's why Eat This, Not That! spotted every state's best Southern eatery.
Cold case: What happened to this woman who disappeared in 1990?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office are working to solve the cold case of Nancy Begg-Shoupp.
Colorado City Is Ranked Top 10 In The Country For Ice Skating
With the cold weather we get in Colorado, it's no surprise we have a city ranked in the Top 10 in the entire country for ice skating. Three are ranked in the Top 15. We agree. It's the most "wonderful" time of the year, right? Typically during that time, families and friends like to get together for fun "holiday" activities, with ice skating being one of the more popular ones. While my family and I will typically get out and go at least one time a year, I've never gotten good at it. We went and skated at the Gaylord of the Rockies back in November and I probably lasted 10 minutes. I grew up roller skating, and can still roller skate pretty well, but as soon as I slap on ice skates, I'm a big ol' chicken. I think it's the fear of falling and not being able to get back up... maybe? The good news is, despite my lack of talent, Colorado is still an amazing place to ice skate. In fact, one Colorado city is a Top 10 city in the country to ice skate. And one NoCO city is in the Top 15.
Aurora reaches new murder record in 2022
DENVER (KDVR) — The violent crime wave of 2020 has not died down in Denver or Aurora. Both Aurora and Denver set new violent crime records in 2022, though Denver’s murders have not climbed at the same rate as Aurora’s. Aurora’s murders, aggravated assaults and robberies are...
12 MORE Creepy Abandoned Colorado Places You Should Never Visit
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Recently, we showed you 12 creepy abandoned places in Colorado that you should never visit. These places are typically dangerous for numerous reasons, and also usually on private property.
'Surprise' snowstorm drops 17 inches on Colorado mountain pass
Deeper totals were somewhat of a surprise in Colorado last night, as double-digit totals landed in the west and in the Denver foothills. Despite the slick conditions on roadways, travel seems to be relatively uninterrupted around the state. Granted, that could change at any moment. Here's a look at snow...
Is It Illegal to Drive in Colorado Without a Front Plate?
If you have ever lived in a "one-plate state" it can be really hard to get used to putting that front plate back on your vehicle when you move to a state that required both front and rear plates. Is Colorado a "two-plate state"? What happens if you are driving...
