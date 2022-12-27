380,000 – The record-breaking number of cruise passengers who visited Sitka this summer. Sitka saw its biggest cruise season in history this year, and while we didn’t quite see the numbers that were predicted, it was nonetheless a boom, with 380,000 visitors ultimately reaching Sitka’s shores. And downtown looked different this summer: Lincoln Street was often closed, with food vendors and bathroom trailers sharing street space. And that space was tight, with thousands of visitors filling the sidewalks amid street closures and construction.

SITKA, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO