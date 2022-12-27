Read full article on original website
Related
kcaw.org
A volcano rocks and tour buses roll as Sitka looks back on a ‘boom’ year in 2022
380,000 – The record-breaking number of cruise passengers who visited Sitka this summer. Sitka saw its biggest cruise season in history this year, and while we didn’t quite see the numbers that were predicted, it was nonetheless a boom, with 380,000 visitors ultimately reaching Sitka’s shores. And downtown looked different this summer: Lincoln Street was often closed, with food vendors and bathroom trailers sharing street space. And that space was tight, with thousands of visitors filling the sidewalks amid street closures and construction.
kcaw.org
On eve of 50th anniversary year, Sitka Fine Arts Camp gears up for registration
Registration for all four Sitka Fine Arts Camp 2023 programs opens at midnight on January 1. Program Director Kenley Jackson and Executive Director Roger Schmidt joined KCAW’s Peter Apathy in the studio to discuss registration and programming plans for the summer. Listen here:
Comments / 0